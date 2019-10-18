Blackrock Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

Vancouver, October 18, 2019 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to report that all resolutions proposed and voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of its shareholders held October 18, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting") were approved and duly passed.

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at five (5), and the election of William Howald, Alan H.C. Carter, John Seaberg, Tony Wood, and Andrew Pollard as directors for the ensuing year. Also, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the re-appointment of its auditor, DeVisser Gray L.L.P., Chartered Professional Accountants, as the independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

All of the items approved at the Meeting are detailed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated September 4, 2019 which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the directors of the Company appointed the following officers of the Company: Mr. Andrew Pollard as President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. William Howald as Executive Chairman, Randy Minhas as Chief Financial Officer, and Amit Kumar as Corporate Secretary.

After many years, Mr. Hendrik Van Alphen elected not to stand for re-election to the Board as an independent director, subsequently vacating the role following the Meeting. The Company thanks him for his service and support over the years and wishes him well in his endeavours.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Silver Cloud property, a low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver project located along the established Northern Nevada Rift gold trend in north-central Nevada. A fully financed 2,000m core drilling program has commenced and is ongoing at Silver Cloud, with four holes planned to follow up on past high-grade intercepts reported by Teck and Placer Dome.

