Cameco Provides Date for Q3 Results and Conference Call

SASKATOON, Oct. 18, 2019 -



Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) will issue its third quarter results before markets open on Friday, November 1, 2019.



Cameco has decided to schedule all of its quarterly conference calls at 8:00 a.m. Eastern on the day it releases its results, unless otherwise notified. As such, Cameco invites investors and the media to join its third quarter conference call with the company's senior executives on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

Cameco will discuss trends in the market and the execution of its strategy before opening the call to questions from investors and the media.

To join the call, please dial 800-319-4610 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-5340. An operator will put your call through. The slides and a live webcast of the conference call will be available from a link at cameco.com.

A recorded version of the proceedings will be available on our website shortly after the call, and on post view until midnight, Eastern, December 1, 2019, by calling 800-319-6413 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-9010 (Passcode 3699).

Profile

Cameco is one of the world’s largest providers of uranium fuel. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Our uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Investor inquiries:

Rachelle Girard

306-956-6403

Media inquiries:

Carey Hyndman

306-956-6317