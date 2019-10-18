Coro Mining Clarifies Website Content

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2019 - Coro Mining Corp. (“Coro” or the “Company”) (TSX: COP) announces that, as a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, it wishes to clarify the nature of certain reports and documents that were posted on or linked from the Company’s website between May 5, 2019 and September 20, 2019.



During this period, the Company made available on its website analyst notes and research reports that were prepared by third party advisors to the Company. These reports should not have been made available on the Company’s website and have since been removed. Certain sections of these documents included economic information, technical analysis and mine models pertaining to the Company’s Marimaca Project that were prepared based on such advisors’ own analysis. Though the Company did not author these reports or produce these third party models, the Company acknowledges that technical information was contained in these documents that is not supported by the Company’s independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). The Company does not endorse the technical contents of any posted document to the extent that such contents are not supported by the Company’s current NI 43-101 technical report in respect of the Marimaca Project, and any such information should not be relied upon. The Company’s current NI 43-101 technical report on the Marimaca Project is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.

Contact Information

For further information please visit www.coromining.com or contact:

Nick Bias, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Cell: +44 (0)7771 450 679

Email: nbias@coromining.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future development and exploration potential of the Marimaca Project. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Coro, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the securities regulators in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.