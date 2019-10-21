Ellis Martin Report: Triumph Gold Corp's John Anderson Discusses the Freegold Mountain Project in Canada's Yukon Territory

Malibu, CA, United States - Ellis Martin speaks with John Anderson, Chairman of Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG) (OTCMKTS:TIFCF) recently at the Sofitel Hotel in Beverly Hills, California with an update on the Freegold Mountain Project in Canada's Yukon Territory.To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/99414/tig





About Triumph Gold Corp:



Triumph Gold Corp.(CVE:TIG) (OTCMKTS:TIGCF) is a mineral exploration company currently focussed on its 100% owned Freegold Mountain Project, Yukon. This road accessible property is located in the Dawson Range gold-copper belt, host to the Casino Copper deposit, the Coffee gold deposit and the Klaza gold prospect. Triumph Gold Corp. has a leadership team with a collective history of exploration success as well as capital raising ability.



About The Ellis Martin Report:



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





Source:



Triumph Gold Corp.

The Ellis Martin Report





Contact:

John Anderson Interim CEO, Chairman of the Board & Director T +1 604 218 7400 E janderson@triumphgoldcorp.com www.triumphgoldcorp.com