Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Superior Gold Inc. Provides Notice of Conference Call to Discuss Five Year Guidance for Plutonic Underground Gold Mine and Third Quarter Production Results

12:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 -  Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) announced today that it will release a plan which outlines its five year guidance for the Company's 100%-owned Plutonic underground gold mine, located in Western Australia, together with the third quarter production results, before market open on Wednesday October 23, 2019. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00AM ET to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

Wednesday October 23, 2019 10:00AM ET

Toll-free North America:

(888) 231-8191

Local or International:

(647) 427-7450

Webcast:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2111509/CD108E1F0C379140827766022F08B69A

 

Conference Call Replay

Toll-free North America:

(855) 859-2056

Local or International:

(416) 849-0833

Passcode:

9494838

 

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00PM ET on October 23, 2019 until 23:59PM ET on November 6, 2019.

The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.  

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic Gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit gold project and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superior-gold-inc-provides-notice-of-conference-call-to-discuss-five-year-guidance-for-plutonic-underground-gold-mine-and-third-quarter-production-results-300941673.html

SOURCE Superior Gold



Contact
Superior Gold Inc., Brian Szeto, Vice President, Communications and Strategy, investor@superior-gold.com, Tel: 647-925-1293
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Superior Gold Inc.

Superior Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DMHS
CA86816U1066
www.superior-gold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap