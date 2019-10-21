Gem International Resources Inc. Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Oct. 21, 2019 - Gem International Resources Inc. (“Gem” or the “Company”) (NEX:GI.H) announces that on May 29, 2018, Mr. Sean Hurd was appointed to the board of directors (“Board”) of the Company. Mr. Hurd has approximately twenty years of experience in public markets in positions including chief executive officer, president, director, investor relations and corporate development. His involvement with public companies has been primarily with publicly traded venture capital companies in mining, oil & gas, and industrial sectors, providing management, fundraising and various consulting/marketing services. On May 29, 2018, Michael Ballanger resigned from the Board. Following these changes, the Board is now composed of Messrs. John Barr, John Smyth, and Sean Hurd.



In addition, the Company announces that it intends to hold its next annual general meeting of shareholders within the next four months.

For further information, please contact:

John W. Barr

Interim Chief Executive Officer

T: + 61 0 418 912 885

