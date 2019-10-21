Largo Resources Appoints Head of Sales, Americas

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Francesco D'Alessio as Head of Sales, Americas effective October 21, 2019. In this position, Mr. D'Alessio will support the Company's vanadium sales and trading business with a particular focus on the North and South American markets.

Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Largo stated: "On behalf of the Board and management, I am very excited to welcome Francesco to the Largo team. Francesco brings many years of industry experience—most notably as the Global Sales Manager of vanadium for EVRAZ East Metals—and will play a key role as Largo continues the development of its sales and trading business."

Mr. D'Alessio commented: "I am really excited to join such a dynamic team during a period of strategic growth for the Company. Largo has an amazing industry reputation as a high-grade vanadium producer and I look forward to working with the team to further enhance its presence in North and South American vanadium markets."

Mr. D'Alessio has over 12 years of experience in metals sales and trading that included overseeing sales and shipment of vanadium. Mr. D'Alessio most recently served as National Accounts Manager for illy Caffe', North America. Mr. D'Alessio co-founded and previously held the title of Marketing and Sales Director for the ferroalloys trader SiderAlloys Intl. SA, where he facilitated the company's raw material sourcing channels and go-to market strategies in North/South America and Asia. Prior to co-piloting the start-up of SiderAlloys in 2011, Mr. D'Alessio was Global Sales Manager of vanadium products for EVRAZ East Metals, where he managed all sales and marketing for the vanadium division. Mr. D'Alessio holds a Global Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Bocconi University in Milan, Italy, and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Government and International Affairs from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA, USA.

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (nor its regulatory service provider) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation, some of which may be considered "financial outlook" for the purposes of application Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). Forward?looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to Mr. Vollant joining the management team in September and to the expansion of the Company's in-house sales and trading capacity. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&As which also apply.

SOURCE Largo Resources Ltd.