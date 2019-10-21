American Pacific Mining Announces Progress Made in Gooseberry Mine Data Hunt

VANCOUVER, Oct. 21, 2019 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has located approximately ten boxes of Gooseberry Mine data from a previous mine owner, Asamera Minerals Inc. With the assistance of the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, data that includes historic assays information, surface grid maps, drill hole location maps, some drill hole information and detailed underground stope maps were located within The Great Basin Science Sample and Records Library. The data is now being processed and reviewed by the GIS team to begin initial internal modelling of the property.



President of APM, Eric Saderholm, commented: “This Gooseberry data ties together with the information we had so that we can now assemble an internal three-dimensional model of the project. This essential data will guide all future exploration programs in the historic Gooseberry Mine area. Previous mining records and historic drill results from Asamera’s time display the grade potential, at the mine’s lowest level and the eastern and western areas where the extent of mineralization has not yet been explored.”

APM staked the historic Goosberry Mine for US$20,000 April 23, 2019. Refer to APM Announces Gooseberry Grab Samples, from trace to 18.45 g/t Gold, 595 g/t Silver June 5, 2019 for more information on the Gooseberry Project.

About the Gooseberry Gold Project

The Gooseberry Gold Project is located in the Ramsey District in Storey County, Nevada approximately 24 miles east of Reno. The Project includes 42 unpatented claims totalling 708-acres, encompassing the historical Gooseberry gold-silver mine. The historical Gooseberry mine has been developed vertically to 1450 feet from surface with significant underground development across seven of ten underground levels. The principal vein structure has been explored along strike for approximately 3000 feet (Tingly, 1990). The Property contains gold-silver bearing quartz-calcite vein structures that are characterized as low-sulfidation epithermal style mineralization typified by banded to cockade quartz textures and the presence of adularia and kaolinite.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. Tuscarora is a high-grade, early stage gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

