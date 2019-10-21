Santacruz Silver Reports Appointment of Carlos Silva to Its Board of Directors

Vancouver, October 21, 2019 - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") reports that effective October 16, 2019, Carlos Alberto Silva Ramos has been appointed a director of the Company. Mr. Silva is currently the Chief Operating Officer of the Company and together with his family holds a significant ownership position in Santacruz as a result of the completion of the acquisition by the Company of the remaining 50% of PCG Mining Ltd., the parent holding company of Carrizal Mining, S.A. de C.V. (see press release dated October 7, 2019).

Mr. Silva has a degree in mine engineering from the University of Guanajuato and holds an MBA from ITESM (Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores Monterrey). He has more than 30 years' experience working in the mining industry in Mexico with both senior and junior mining companies, the last 19 years of which were in senior management roles.

Mr. Silva co-founded Carrizal Mining, S.A. de C.V., a private Mexican silver producer where, during his ten-year tenure, he successfully increased the mining and milling operations of the Zimapan Mine, Hidalgo, Mexico, from 800 tpd to 3,200 tpd. Prior to this, Mr. Silva held senior management positions at the Tayoltita Mine located in San Dimas, Durango, Mexico. During his tenure with the Tayolita Mine production was increased from an initial rate of 1,200 tpd to an eventual final rate of 2,200 tpd.

"Carlos strengthens our Board with his many years of experience in the mining industry as a successful mine builder and operator, particularly over the more recent years in senior management roles." stated Arturo Prestamo, Santacruz's CEO. He added, "Carlos is a great leader and is a welcome addition to our Board."

'signed'

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,

President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Arturo Prestamo

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Email: info@santacruzsilver.com

Telephone: (011) (52) 81 8378 5707

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48919