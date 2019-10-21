One World Lithium Announces Drilling Progress Report

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - October 21, 2019 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTC:OWRDF) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (the "Company" or "OWL") announces that the drilling of its first borehole (#1A) has reached a depth of 220 meters on Sunday, October 20, 2019. The borehole was cased to a depth of 200 meters and core drilling has subsequently reached a depth of 220 meters (720 feet) mid-day October 20, 2019.

Layne Drilling is drilling on 24-hour, 7-day a week basis, and the operator (Montgomery & Associates) reports no drilling difficulties. Changes in drilling methodology for the Phase III program have been shown to be successful and drilling to target depths of up to 600 meters are expected to be achieved.

Mike Rosko, SME Registered member and a Qualified Person as defined by the Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on lithium in brine projects. It currently has earned a 60% property interest with an option to acquire a further 30% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,430 hectare (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo lithium brine project located in the State of Baja California, Mexico.

