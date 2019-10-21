Rokmaster Completes Phase One at Duncan Zinc

TSXV: RKR

VANCOUVER, Oct. 21, 2019 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its geological and sampling crews have completed the summer exploration program at its Duncan Lake Zinc-Lead-Silver Project. Work focused on geological mapping and sampling of the southern portion of the project property where portions of the mineralized Duncan Anticline horizons are indicated to be shallow. Work completed included: collection and submission for analysis of 179 soil and 16 rock samples, data collection from 205 geological and stratigraphic observation points along a 10km long mineralized trend and important reinterpretation of Section "B" drilling by Cominco from 1989 to 1997. Analytical results will be published shortly by both news release and a geological and geochemical memorandum with maps and sections on the Company's website www.rokmaster.com

Initial conclusions show that one of the significant exploration advantages of Pb-Zn-Ag occurrences within the Duncan Lake Project area is the persistence of Pb-Zn-Ag occurrences relative to stratigraphy. Mapping clearly demonstrates that the Badshot limestone has been deformed into a series of tight anticline – syncline couples with typically very shallow plunges to the NNW, at 8-10 degrees. One of these, the Duncan Lake Anticline, develops a regional scale closure just north of the peninsula hosting Teck-Cominco's Duncan mine prospect and Rokmaster's Duncan North Zone.

Antiformal closures have represented superb exploration targets for many decades in many locales. Most typically, mineralization is enhanced and thickened within the hinge areas. The existence of the axis of the Duncan Lake Anticline on Section "B" at the Duncan North Zone is strongly supported. In addition, the presence of a very large volume of secondary silica moving into the hinge line of the Duncan Lake Anticline is suggestive of very large fluid flows and could potentially be associated with significantly larger zinc-lead-silver mineralized zones than are currently known.

In summary, the Duncan Lake North Zone represents an exceptionally strong target where historical drilling has already produced very significant intersections and grades of Pb-Zn +/- Ag mineralization. The recognition of the structural style and stratigraphic relationships in the Duncan area will significantly increase the probability of targeting and intersecting additional semi-conformable zinc-lead-silver mineralized zones. Please see attached X Section "B", on which certain historical mineralized intervals are shown, accompanied by assays and geological information. All analytical data on Section "B" is historical and has been extracted from British Columbia Ministry of Mines Assessment Reports authored by employees of a reputable mining corporation, Cominco Ltd., an acknowledged expert on the mineral deposit type reported here (Pride and Ransom, 1998, Report #25480 and Craig, 1989, Report # 18942.) While the historical analytical data is believed to be accurate, due to the lack of available drill core, no QAQC protocols have been undertaken by Rokmaster personnel. The spatial orientations between lithology, mineralized zones and trace of the historical boreholes depicted on the attached Section "B" suggest that the mineralized intervals reported are estimated true widths.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Jim Oliver, Ph.D., P.Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of NI 43-101. Mr. Oliver is independent of Rokmaster.

