AM Resources Commences Rio Negro and Esperanza Asphaltite Projects Drilling Programs, Colombia

15:25 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2019 - AM Resources Corp. ("AM") (TSXV: AMR) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized crews to commence diamond drilling activities on the Rio Negro and Esperanza properties.

The program calls for up to 500 m of diamond drilling to be completed on Rio Negro and Esperanza properties. The diamond drill program will commence before the end of October 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of November 2019. Data from this definition drilling will be used by the Colombian contractor for a better assessment of the Rio Negro and Esperanza properties with a goal to begin a small-scale production in February 2020 (May 7, 2019 press release).

The technical and scientific content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Pierre O’Dowd, P. Geo., the Corporation’s qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About AM Resources Corporation

AM Resources Corp. is a mining company specialized in the acquisition, development and operation of mining properties in Colombia. AM is focusing on Colombia’s excellent mineral potential and favourable political climate to develop its mining activities.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Adriana Rios Garcia
President and Chief Executive Officer
1-514-360-0576
1-844-988-2632
arios@am-resources.com
www.am-resources.com


Mineninfo

AM Resources Corp.

AM Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2N7A3
CA00179A1021
www.am-resources.com
Minenprofile
