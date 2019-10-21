Orestone Completes Drilling at the Captain Property

Vancouver, October 21, 2019 - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (the "Company") announces that the Company has completed its 2019 diamond drilling program on the 100% owned Captain gold-copper porphyry property in north central B.C. A total of 1900 m of HQ core drilling in seven holes was completed to test for 1) gold - copper mineralization associated with a large IP anomaly and mineralized monzonite inclusion; and 2) NW trending magnetic alkaline dykes and surrounding Cu- Au mineralization. Drill hole spacing varies from 300-700 m and hole depth of 200-400 m. The holes intersected intervals of principally sericite altered monzonite with 10-20 % very fine disseminated sulfides with trace chalcopyrite.

All core has been logged, cut and photographed; samples are currently being shipped for analysis.

Quality assurance/quality control procedures

Orestone Mining has implemented a rigorous quality assurance/quality control program to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of diamond drill core. All assays are performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. (ActLabs), with sample preparation and analysis carried out in their full-service facility in Kamloops, BC. Sample preparation involves crushing the entire sample to 80% minus 2 mm followed by pulverizing a 250g split to 95% minus 105 µm. Primary analysis for gold is done by fire assay on a 30 gram subsample with an atomic adsorption finish. Additionally, samples are prepared using Aqua Regia partial digestion and analyzed for 38 elements including copper by inductively coupled plasma (ICP). For over-limit values, samples are re-analyzed for gold by fire assay with a gravimetric finish and for copper by Aqua Regia (partial) digestion followed by assay grade ICP.

Qualified person

Ross Zawada, PGeo, manager of exploration, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) is a Canadian based company that controls a portfolio of gold and copper-gold exploration projects in Chile and British Columbia, Canada. The Captain project hosts the Admiral target, a large drill ready gold/copper porphyry system located 30 kilometres south of the Mt Milligan Mine in British Columbia. For more information please visit: www.orestone.ca

