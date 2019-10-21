HAWKEYE Completes Drilling at McBride

VANCOUVER, October 21, 2019 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSX.V-HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; ISIN: CA42016R3027; WKN: A12A61): is pleased to announce that its 2019 drill program at its McBride property is complete. In a news release dated September 23, 2019 (new release 325 - 2019), the Company announced that its ground-based Induced Polarization (IP) survey performed by Dias Geophysics had identified two chargeability anomalies in the northern and western parts of the McBride Property.

Hawkeye successfully drilled a vertical hole testing the western chargeability anomaly, which is underlain by an annular-shaped magnetic high commonly associated with intrusion-hosted Cu-Au porphyry deposits. Hawkeye drilled through the chargeability anomaly to a total depth of 703.17 meters. Drill core has been sent to ALS Canada Ltd. to be analyzed. Assay results from the lab are anticipated to be received in approximately six to eight weeks.

Due to a closing weather window and unsafe drilling conditions, Hawkeye and its geological team decided that the northern chargeability anomaly could not be tested this year. This anomaly lies beneath a magnetic high that encompasses a 2 km long Cu-Au geochemical trend with samples reporting up to 5.18 g/t Au and 1.89% Cu.

Mr. Greg Neeld, President & CEO of the Company states "HAWKEYE is very pleased that it completed an over 700 meter drill program over the western target and looks forward to receiving assay results from the drill program. Although the Company is disappointed it was unable to drill the northern target, it looks forward to drilling the anomaly in 2020, as well as anticipated follow up drilling of its western anomaly. The Company is also excited to move forward with plans for a 2020 exploration program over its Railway Property, which is contiguous with its McBride Property and lies immediately west-northwest of the untested northern target."

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Mitchell, B.Sc., P. Geo., a senior geologist with C.J. Greig & Associates and a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mitchell has prepared, reviewed and validated the technical information contained within this release.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

