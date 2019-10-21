iMetal Resources Inc. Commences Drill Program to Test Large Anomaly at Zone 3 in Gowganda West, Ontario

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - October 21st, 2019 - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its first-ever diamond drilling program has commenced at Zone 3 in the Company's Gowganda West Project. Upon completion of the IP program and subsequent interpretation, a number of high chargeability anomalies were identified. As such, the iMetal team has determined that Zone 3 be the company's first priority. (Please see press release, October 4th, 2019).

The Zone 3 IP survey covered an area 1.2 km square and 500 meters in vertical height. iMetal will drill its first test hole of this major anomaly to a depth of 500 meters. Arrangements have already been made with a drilling company from the local area.

Laframboise Drilling from Earlton, Ontario, has been contracted for the drill program. iMetal intends to assay this drill hole for gold, base metals and other elements. Resulting core data will be logged at the company's facilities in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Johan Grandin, iMetal President and CEO, commented: "We are delighted to commence our first-ever drill campaign at Zone 3. The recently completed IP program has identified several high priority exploration targets at Zone 3 and we look forward to seeing initial diamond drill hole results. In addition, a new drill program targeting the IP anomalies identified at depth at Zone 1 South is also currently being finalized. We look forward to providing the market with further updates."

iMetal Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. iMetal is focused on advancing its Gowganda West Project in Ontario, Canada. iMetal trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol IMR. For further information, please call 604- 739-9713 or visit iMetal's website at www.imetalresources.ca.

