Samco Provides Update on Reverse Takeover and Change of Business Transaction With Echo Pharmaceuticals B.V.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 - Samco Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SGA) (“Samco” or the “Company”) is providing an update on its previously disclosed proposed transaction (the “RTO”) with Echo Pharmaceuticals B.V. (“Echo”) as required by the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). For additional information with respect to the RTO, refer to the news releases of the Company dated July 24, August 23, and September 20, 2019, respectively, which are available on SEDAR.



As previously disclosed, Samco, Echo, and the shareholders of Echo are in the process of negotiating a definitive agreement with respect to completion of the RTO, and the terms and structure of a proposed concurrent financing of subscription receipts or other equity or equity-linked securities. The Company will provide further updates as the transactions develop.

Completion of the RTO remains subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. If applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Samco is currently halted.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the completion of the RTO and the timing thereof, the completion of a concurrent financing, expected principals of the Resulting Issuer, and TSXV acceptance of the RTO. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to obtain or delays in securing necessary TSXV approvals; as well as those factors disclosed in the Company’s disclosure documents publicly available under its profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.