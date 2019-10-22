VR Resources Closes First Tranche of a Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $760,000

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2019 -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR; FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF) (the “Company” or “VR”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement detailed in a news release dated October 16, 2019. The first tranche closing consists of 1,999,998 flow-through common shares issued at a price of $0.38 per flow-through common share for gross proceeds of $760,000.

The securities that were issued under the flow-through private placement (the Financing) are subject to a four month hold period under Canadian securities law expiring on February 22, 2020.

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid cash fees of $30,000 and issued 78,947 finder warrants exercisable at $0.50 per warrant share for a period of 18 months from the closing date.

Use of proceeds from the Financing will be for exploration of the Ranoke property located in the Province of Ontario.

The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the “United States” or to “U.S. persons” (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with an exemption from such registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

