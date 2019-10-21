FENGRO Announces AGM Results

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - October 21, 2019 - Fengro Industries Corp. (TSXV:FGR) ("FENGRO" or "the Company") announced today the results of the Company's Annual and Extraordinary General meetings (the "AGM" and "EGM") held on October 18, 2019, in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

At the AGM, shareholders voted in favour of all business presented, including nominations to the board of directors (the "Board"), with Giles Baynham, Keith Carpenter, David Cather, Duane Lo, and Peter Ruxton, all re-elected to the Board. Also appointed were Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditor, and approval of the Company's stock option plan. The EGM approved the sale of Dusolo Mineracao Ltda. to Geofoscal Comerico, Industria, Representacoes e Transporte de Produtos Agropecuarios Ltda.

Corporate Activities

The Board has been reviewing various options to bring a new business into the Company. A Special Committee of the Board is currently discussing two potential transactions, which could include a reverse takeover or similar transaction.

On behalf of Fengro Industries Corp.

Giles Baynham, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information contact:

Email: info@fengro.com

+1 (604) 764 6126

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

