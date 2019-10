Drilling Ramps up as Government Approvals Published

SCOTTSDALE, Oct. 22, 2019 - TriStar Gold Inc. (the Company or TriStar) is pleased to announce that a second drill rig is now operating at Castelo de Sonhos as part of the in-fill drilling program of approximately 200 holes (20,000 to 25,000m) that aim to increase confidence in resource estimates which will serve as the basis for the pre-feasibility study slated for completion by the end of 2020. TriStar is also pleased to announce that Brazil’s National Mining Agency has published its approval of final exploration reports that, with previously approved reports, cover all of the areas in the Company’s December 2018 PEA life-of-mine schedule.



“With two rigs, we’re able to make rapid progress on the pre-feasibility program” Mr. Nick Appleyard, President and CEO, commented. “Final approval for the reports that cover the optimized pits is an important milestone on the path to permitting.”

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1794e12d-bf05-4a55-ae67-c88a0fdcdf43

As shown in Figure 1, the federal government has now approved final reports covering approximately 14 kilometers of the strike length of known gold mineralization at Castelo de Sonhos (Concession #1 previously and #’s 3 and 5 recently); these are the areas identified in previous studies as the best locations for initiating open pit mining. Once the preliminary feasibility study has been published, exploration and drilling will continue on the other mineral concessions to expand resources and to prepare the reports that will allow TriStar to secure permits for the entire plateau.

The submission of final exploration reports requires that the company make a proposal to the ANM for reductions to the original footprint of each mineral concession, removing areas where no mineralization exists. Figure 1 shows the Company’s proposal for the economically useful area on each concession; the ANM has accepted our proposal on the three most important; on the fourth, their decision is still pending.

