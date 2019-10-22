First Quantum Declares Commercial Production at Cobre Panama Effective September 1

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX:FM) is pleased to announce that Cobre Panama has achieved commercial production effective September 1, 2019. This accomplishment was achieved one month earlier than previously expected as a result of a rapid and efficient ramp-up of production by the Company’s project construction and operations teams. Cobre Panama is on track to produce between 140,000 – 175,000 tonnes of copper in 2019 and by the end of September had produced 87,142 tonnes of copper in concentrate, of which, 19,438 tonnes were deemed commercial.



The copper concentrator at Cobre Panama is one of the biggest in the world constructed in a single phase. Cobre Panama now has three milling trains operational, comprising seven operating mills. The eighth mill is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2019. Daily process plant throughput during the ramp-up phase has regularly averaged or exceeded 200,000 tonnes per day and has achieved daily mill peak throughput of 220,000 tonnes per day. Recovery performance of the processing plant has been very positive, regularly exceeding the initial ramp-up forecasts. Throughput is expected to be running at an annualized rate of at least 72 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”) by the end of 2019, increasing to 85 mtpa during 2020 after the eighth mill is fully ramped-up. C1 costs in 2022, when the operation is fully ramped-up are expected to be $1.20 per lb and all-in sustaining costs of $1.50 per lb. By 2023 annual throughput is expected to reach 100 mtpa, through upgrades to the mobile fleet and equipment, resulting in copper production of over 350,000 tonnes per year. Cobre Panama is expected to generate significant free cash flow over its 36-year mine life.

As a result of the declaration of commercial production, the Company will now record all sales and costs at Cobre Panama as of September 1, 2019, through the Statement of Earnings. The Company also expects approximately $65 million of interest to be expensed in the third quarter, being the interest charges for the month of September 2019, that would previously have been capitalized. For the eight months ended September 1, 2019, approximately $550 million of capitalized interest will have been recorded. From September 1, 2019 depreciation expense for Cobre Panama will also be charged to the Statement of Earnings and is expected to be between $30 million and $35 million for the month of September and to range between $145 million to $165 million for the four months ending December 31, 2019.

The Cobre Panama Project is located in the Donoso and Omar Torrijos Herrera Districts of Colón Province, Republic of Panama, approximately 120 km west of Panama City and 20 km south of the Caribbean Sea coast. First Quantum acquired an 80% interest in the project in 2013 which was subsequently increased to an effective ownership of 90% in August 2017. The remaining 10% effective interest in Cobre Panama is currently held by Korea Resources Corporation (Kores).

