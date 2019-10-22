Klondike Silver - Attends The Silver & Gold Summit San Francisco

Vancouver, Canada - TheNewswire - Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - Klondike Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:KS). is attending the SILVER & GOLD SUMMIT October 27-28, 2019. The show is being held at the Hyatt Regency, 5 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA. Stop by booth 508 to meet Klondike Silver Management.

SILVER & GOLD SUMMIT Exhibit hours: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday October 27, 2019 and 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Monday October 28, 2019. For additional show information click the link: https://cambridgehouse.com/silver-gold-summit

We will also be attending the 2019 Minerals South Conference in Cranbrook, BC on November 5, 6 and 7, 2019

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver's Royalty Free ZINC SILVER LEAD land package (100 km2) is located in the SLOCAN MINING CAMP (Southeast British Columbia - 138 km North of Teck's Zinc Silver Lead smelter (Trail B.C.)). Based on the British Columbia MINFILE mineral database, sixty eight (68) of the one hundred and seventy three (173) past producing Zinc Silver Lead mines in the Slocan Mining Camp are located in the Klondike Silver land package. Klondike Silver has created the first real opportunity to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia. Klondike likes to think of the Slocan as the last best under explored Zinc Silver Lead camp in Canada. For additional information please visit the company website www.klondikesilver.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Inquiries:

Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928

Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Klondike Silver Corp.

"Thomas Kennedy"

Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D.

CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.