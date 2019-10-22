Teck Rolling Out Electric Buses

VANCOUVER, Oct. 22, 2019 - Teck Resources Ltd. (“Teck”) today announced it is launching two new electric passenger buses to transport employees to and from its Fording River and Greenhills steelmaking coal operations in British Columbia’s Elk Valley region.

The electric passenger buses will replace diesel buses in Teck’s passenger bus fleet as a more environmentally beneficial, cost effective and comfortable employee transport option. This represents the first use of electric passenger buses for employee transport in the Canadian mining industry.

“Taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy and cost efficiency at our operations is a key part of our approach to responsible mining,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “These electric buses are made possible by mining products like steelmaking coal and copper, demonstrating the important role that our industry products play in supporting the important global transition to a low-carbon economy.”

“It’s great to see Teck taking action on climate change within every aspect of their operations,” said Michelle Mungall, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. “Switching from diesel to electric buses for employee transportation supports our government’s CleanBC plan, and is another example of the strong leadership and innovation shown by BC’s mining industry.”

“The role of industry in reducing carbon emissions is key to delivering on the Province’s CleanBC goals,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Today’s announcement is a positive step that could lead to expanded opportunity for industry. It is good to see Teck exploring new low-carbon options to support operations and create a cleaner environment.”

Benefits of the new electric buses include:

Greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction of each bus is estimated to be the equivalent of taking 10 combustion engine cars off the road

Estimated 50% reduction in overall cost compared to a standard diesel bus over a 10-12 year lifespan

Quieter operation, reducing noise for employees and communities

The buses are wrapped with graphics illustrating the role of mining products in a low-carbon future. This includes the fact that it takes 170 tonnes of steelmaking coal to produce a wind turbine and the requirement of copper to build electric vehicles.

Since 2011, Teck has implemented projects and initiatives to reduce GHG emissions at its operations by 289,000 tonnes which is the equivalent to taking over 88,000 combustion engine cars off the road. This first use of electric buses will provide important learnings on the potential of using electric buses more broadly across Teck’s operations.

For more information on Teck’s approach to climate action, visit our Taking Action on Climate Change page.

