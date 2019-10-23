Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the DeLamar Project Preliminary Economic Assessment

Preliminary Economic Assessment Highlights:



After-tax NPV (5%) of C$472 million (US$358 million) and 43% After-Tax IRR at US$1350/oz Au and US$16.90 /oz Ag

Production scenario focused primarily on resources amenable to heap leaching with a proposed 27,000 tonne per day heap leach facility complemented by a 2,000 tonne per day milling facility

Year 2 to 6 average annual production of 148,000 oz AuEq (126,000 oz Au and 1,796,000 oz Ag)

Life-of-mine (“LOM”) all-in sustaining cash costs (“AISC”) of US$619/oz net of silver by-product or US$742/oz on an AuEq co-product basis

Initial capital expenditure (“Capex”) of C$213 million (US$161 million).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2019 -- Integra Resources Corp. (TSXV:ITR ; OTCQX:IRRZF) (the “Company” or “Integra”) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR the independent NI 43-101 Technical Report (the “Report”) for the maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the DeLamar Gold-Silver Project located in southwest Idaho, USA.

The Report filed today contemplates a production scenario that outlines surface oxide and transitional mineralization at the Florida Mountain and DeLamar Deposits within an overall resource that can be processed by heap leaching. A further component of milling is anticipated to process mineralization from the unoxidized mineralization at Florida Mountain. The PEA was completed by Mine Development Associates (“MDA”) of Reno, NV, conducted under the direction of Timothy Arnold, Integra’s Vice President of Project Development, and includes contributions from the consulting teams at McClelland Laboratories (Reno) (“McClelland”), Woods Process Services (Denver) (“Woods”), Welsh Hagen (Reno) (“WH”) and EM Strategies (Reno) (“EMS”). The PEA Report is available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile, and on the Company’s website at:

https://www.integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/pea_ni43-101delamarfloridamtn2019_oct_22_2019_final.pdf

The 2019 PEA, which includes resources from the Company’s Updated Resource Estimate (please click the following link: https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2663/2019-06-17_nr_itr_t7hg7g9s.pdf), demonstrates the robust economics of the project. Assuming a gold price of US$1,350 per ounce, and a discount rate of 5%, the DeLamar Project’s estimated after-tax NPV is C$472.0 M and after-tax IRR is 43%. The payback period for DeLamar is 2.4 years after-tax. As is common, Project economics are sensitive to metal price assumptions, though remain very viable in the downside case and extremely robust in the upside case, as seen in Table 2 below and in the sensitivity analysis in the Report.

Economic and Operational Highlights

Table 1. Overview of PEA Technical Inputs and Financial Assumptions

DELAMAR PEA: Technical Inputs and Financial Assumptions Economic Assumptions Gold Price US$1,350/oz Silver Price US$16.90/oz Exchange Rate (C$/US$) 1.32 Discount Rate 5% Contained Metals Contained Gold ounces 1,243,820 Contained Silver ounces 46,129,538 Contained AuEq ounces 1,821,293 Mining Mine Life 10 years Open Pit Mining Rate: min/waste tpd 53,751 Strip Ratio (Waste: Mineralization) 1.09 Total Tonnage Mined (t) 196,190,238 Total Mineralized Material Mined (t) 93,749,888 Processing Processing Throughput: Heap-leaching /Milling 27,000 tpd / 2,000 tpd Average Diluted Gold Grade (g/t) - HL 0.39 g/t Average Diluted Silver Grade (g/t) - HL 15.21 g/t Average Diluted AuEq Grade (g/t) - HL 0.58 g/t Average Diluted Gold Grade (g/t) - Milling 0.80 g/t Average Diluted Silver Grade (g/t) - Milling 17.18 g/t Average Diluted AuEq Grade (g/t) - Milling 1.02 g/t Production Gold Recovery: Heap-leaching/Milling 83% / 90% Silver Recovery: Heap-leaching/Milling 34% / 80% LOM Payable Gold ounces 1,031,179 LOM Payable Silver ounces 16,602,692 LOM Payable AuEq ounces 1,239,020 Years 1-10 Avg Annual Production - Gold 103,118 Years 1-10 Avg Annual Production - Silver 1,660,269 Years 1-10 Avg Annual Production - AuEq 123,902 Years 2-6 Avg. Annual Production - Gold 125,989 Years 2-6 Avg. Annual Production - Silver 1,795,845 Years 2-6 Avg. Annual Production -AuEq 148,471 Operating Costs per Tonne Mining Costs ($/t mined) US$2.00 Mining Costs ($/t processed) US$4.18 Processing Costs ($/t processed) – Heap Leach US$2.79 Processing Costs ($/t processed) – Milling US$9.07 Processing Costs ($/t processed) – Combined US$3.08 G&A Costs ($/t processed) US$0.55 Total Site Operating Cost ($/t processed) US$7.82 Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs LOM Cash Cost ($/oz) Au, net-of-silver by-product US$469/oz LOM Cash Cost ($/oz) AuEq, co-product US$617/oz LOM AISC ($/oz) Au, net-of-silver by-product US$619/oz LOM AISC ($/oz) AuEq, co-product US$742/oz Capital Expenditures Pre-Production Capital Expenditures ($ million) (1) US$142.0 Working Capital / Cash for Reclamation Bond ($ million) US$19.0 Florida Mill (Plant & Tailings in Yr 2) ($ million) US$41.3 Other Production Capex / Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($ million) US$93.4 Reclamation Cost ($ million) US$20.0 Economics After-Tax IRR 43% After-Tax NPV (5%) (US$ million) US$357.6 After-Tax NPV (5%) (C$ million) C$472.0 After-Tax NPV (8%) (US$ million) US$284.4 After-Tax NPV (8%) (C$ million) C$375.5 Pre-Tax IRR 49% Pre-Tax NPV (5%) (US$ million) US$437.3 Pre-Tax NPV (5%) (C$ million) C$577.2 Pre-Tax NPV (8%) (US$ million) US$351.2 Pre-Tax NPV (8%) (C$ million) C$463.6 After-Tax Payback period (years) 2.4 Average Annual after-tax net free cash flow (Year 1 to year 10) ($ million) C$81.1 LOM net after-tax free cash flow ($ million) C$697.2 1) Mobile equipment financing could reduce the pre-production capex by up to ~C$34.8 million (US$26.4 million), assuming a 20% cash down.



Table 2. After-Tax NPV and IRR Sensitivities Assuming No Mobile Equipment Financing (PEA Case)



PEA Prices Downside Upside Gold Price (US$/oz) $1,350 $1,200 $1,500 Silver Price (US$/oz) $16.90 $15.00 $19.00 After-Tax NPV(5%) (Million) C$ 472.0 / US$ 357.6 C$ 330.5 / US$ 250.4 C$ 615.0 / US$ 465.9 After-Tax IRR (%) 43% 32% 54% Payback (years) 2.4 3.0 1.9 Average Annual Free Cash Flow (Million) C$81.1 C$64.1 C$98.4

Qualified Persons & Technical Report

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been verified and approved by Tim Arnold, Integra’s Vice President of Project Development, of Reno, Nevada, a professional engineer and "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101, Thomas Dyer, a PE within the state of Nevada, a Registered Member of the SME with expertise in mining and economic analysis and a “Qualified Person” within the meaning of NI 43-101, Jack McPartland, a member of MMSA, with special expertise in metallurgy/processing and a “Qualified Person” within the meaning of NI 43-101, Jeffrey Woods, Principle Consulting Metallurgist at Woods Process Services of Denver, Colorado, a registered member of the SME and MMSA and “Qualified Person” within the meaning of NI 43-101, John D. Welsh, Senior Principal of Welsh Hagan Associates and independent of the Company, a registered professional engineer and “Qualified Person” within the meaning of NI 43-101.

The DeLamar and Florida Mountain mineral resource estimates were prepared by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada under the supervision of Michael Gustin. Mr. Gustin is a Qualified Person and is independent of the Company as defined by NI 43-101.

Further information about the PEA referenced in this news release, including information in respect of data verification, key assumptions, parameters, risks and other factors, can be found in the NI 43-101 technical report for the DeLamar Project that will be filed on SEDAR under Integra’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources is a development-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The primary focus of the Company is advancement of its DeLamar Project, consisting of the neighbouring DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in the heart of the historic Owyhee County mining district in south western Idaho. The first exploration program in over 25 years began on the DeLamar Project in 2018, with more than 30,000 meters drilled to date. The management team comprises the former executive team from Integra Gold Corp. For additional information, see “Technical Report and Updated Resource Estimates for the DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold – Silver Project, Owyhee County, Idaho, USA”, dated July 30, 2019.

