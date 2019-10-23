Centamin PLC Announces Q3 2019 Report

PERTH, October 23, 2019 - Quarterly Report for the three months ended 30 September 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Operational

Improved Group lost time injury frequency rate ("LTIFR") of 0.11 per 200,000 workplace hours, for the third quarter ("Q3");

Gold production of 98,045 ounces from the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari") in Q3, bringing production for the first nine months of 2019 ("YTD") to 332,141 ounces;

Gross revenue was US$160.8 million from 108,826 ounces in gold sales, at an average realised gold price of US$1,478 per ounce;

Open pit delivered continued grade improvements; Mining rates on the higher-grade Stage 4 West wall were slower than scheduled;

Underground production exceeded plan, driven by approximately 50kt of marginal material mined reclassified as low-grade development ore and processed through the plant;

Processing plant throughput of 3.2Mt of ore in Q3 (YTD: 9.8Mt), at a 94.3% plant utilisation rate;

Absolute cash costs of production and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") continue to track better than budget for Q3 and YTD; and

As a function of lower production volumes, unit cash costs for Q3 are US$860 per ounce produced (YTD: US$742/oz) and AISC are US$1,141 per ounce sold (YTD: US$1,006/oz).

Environmental, Social and Governance

CEO succession process actively underway, managed by Nomination Committee and global executive search firm, Korn Ferry;

Two independent non-executive director appointments, Dr Catharine Farrow and Ms Marna Cloete, collectively bringing sector leading technical, financial, capital market and government relations experience to the Board;

Strengthening operational competencies with further key appointments at the Sukari mine site;

On track to exceed our water management target for 2019 of 50:50 water usage (recycled water: fresh-water draw); Q3 water usage was 85:15 (YTD: 87:13); and

Completed the Sukari solar project preliminary study, indicating a minimum 30MW solar plant would provide robust returns, providing an alternative daylight power source, reducing the current reliance on fossil fuels by a minimum of 12% and thereby reducing operating costs. An EPC(M) tender process underway, feeding into a final feasibility study for Board approval.

Exploration

Excellent Sukari underground drilling results returned in Q3, including but not limited to:

o 1m @ 358g/t (Ptah, Western contact)

o 1m @ 121g/t (Amun, Top of Horus)

o 13.5m @ 13.2g/t (Ptah, Porphyry Keel)

o 1m @ 21.1g/t (Horus Deeps), and

o 2m @ 83g/t (Cleopatra)

Horus Deeps extensional drilling intersected the Horus mineralised structure to the North, below the Ptah, Porphyry Keel;

Doropo Project mineral resource update on nine months of drilling:

o M&I resource of 61.3Mt at1.24g/t for 2.44Moz, and inferred resource of 30.1Mt at 1.1g/t for 1.04Moz;

o 15% increase in contained metal

23% increase in M&I resource tonnes, including maiden resource in the Measured category

A new, significant, 10km long gold-mineralised anomaly at the Doropo Project, the Kilosegui deposit located within 20km of the main resource area. A new Mineral Resource estimate based on resource drilling on the previously delineated 1.8km strike length yielded an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.6Mt at 1.0g/t for 0.12Moz contained, and 10.5Mt at 1.0g/t for 0.33Moz (included within the Mineral Resource update); and

Greenfield exploration at the highly prospective ABC Project significantly improved the interpretation of the mineralised orebody and resulted in the identification of two high grade lithological contacts bracketing the larger low-grade corridor.

Financial

Interim dividend of 4.0 US cents per share (US$46.4 million) was distributed to shareholders on 27 September 2019;

Strong and flexible balance sheet with no debt, no hedging and cash and liquid assets of US$289.4 million, as at 30 September 2019, after interim dividend distribution;

Net cash generated from operating activities was US$39.2 million. After Sukari profit share distribution and Group investing activities, Group free cash flow was US$4.1 million (YTD: US$39.7 million); and

Total expenditure (capex and exploration expense) was lower than budget for Q3 (US$27.3 million) and YTD (US$85.7 million).

Q4 Outlook

October production (to date) is in line with plan and on track to be the strongest monthly performance for the year to date; The bottom end of full year production guidance, 490,000 ounces, remains the target for the year;

Full year cost guidance remains unchanged, guiding towards the respective top end of the full year guidance ranges: cash costs of US$675-725 per ounce produced, and AISC of US$890-950 per ounce sold;

The key focus for this quarters production target is the mining of the higher-grade ore as scheduled from Stage 4 West of the open pit;

Strong free cash flow generation expected in Q4, driven by improved gold sales and reduced costs, supports the Board's expectation to maintain the 2019 final dividend at a minimum of 4 US cents per share;

The Company is currently undertaking a consolidated life of asset ("LOA") review at Sukari, incorporating independent optimisation studies across all sections of the mine; and

Q4 2019 Results are scheduled to be published on 15 January 2020.

Corporate Strategy

The Company's strategy remains long-term production of profitable ounces, maximising free cash flow generation. Near to longer-term profit improving initiatives are expected to ease cost pressures and reduce the cost base.

The Group's business model - centred around our high-quality, cost-advantaged asset base, sustainable reinvestment in growth through exploration, and revitalised culture of continuous improvement - gives us confidence in continuing to deliver strong shareholder returns.

Andrew Pardey, CEO, commented:

"This quarter was one of continuing transition. Further key staff changes were made at Sukari as we continue to strive for increased performance in key areas of the operation. The operational leadership team have commenced a comprehensive review, supported by external consultants, across all sections of the mine, including mining methodology and infrastructure.

Centamin has a strong culture of cost-discipline and accountability which has resulted in significant free cash flow generation and commitment to shareholder returns. During the quarter we distributed an interim dividend of 4 US cents per share (US$46.4m) taking total shareholder dividends to in excess of US$500 million and we remain confident that we will generate significant cash flow and thus, an attractive dividend at the full year."

Table 1. Group Production Summary

Quarter on quarter comparative Year on year comparative units Q3 2019 Q2 2019 % change Q3 2018 % change YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % change Open pit Total material mined kt 19,762 20,256 (2%) 19,891 (1%) 61,005 56,802 7% Ore mined kt 3,625 3,615 0% 6,562 (45%) 10,366 18,141 (43%) Ore grade mined g/t Au 0.75 0.70 7% 0.64 17% 0.72 0.55 31% Ore grade milled g/t Au 0.83 0.76 9% 0.82 1% 0.81 0.69 16% Strip ratio waste/ore 4.45 4.60 (3%) 2.03 119% 4.89 2.13 129% Underground Ore mined kt 275 310 (11%) 327 (16%) 856 928 (8%) Ore grade mined g/t Au 3.9 4.8 (18%) 5.2 (24%) 5.0 5.5 (9%) Processing Ore processed kt 3,207 3,359 (5%) 3,129 2% 9,815 9,370 5% Feed grade g/t Au 1.1 1.16 (5%) 1.29 (15%) 1.18 1.20 (1%) Gold recovery % 85.6 88.0 (3%) 88.7 (3%) 87.6 88.6 (1%) Gold production oz 98,045 117,913 (17%) 117,720 (17%) 332,141 334,819 (1%) Gold sold oz 108,826 112,764 (3%) 106,798 2% 332,955 335,470 (1%) Avg realised gold px US$/oz 1,478 1,307 13% 1,206 23% 1,362 1,281 6% Cash costs US$'000 produced 83,917 87,553 (4%) 70,874 18% 243,361 206,816 18% AISC US$'000 sold 123,624 109,319 13% 92,056 34% 330,984 301,206 10% Unit cash costs US$/oz produced 860 752 14% 619 39% 742 631 18% Unit AISC US$/oz sold 1,141 982 16% 889 28% 1,006 917 10%

(1) Cash cost of production, AISC, and cash, bullion on hand, gold sales receivables, and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures, referenced on 2018 Audited Annual Report and Accounts.

(2) Cash and cash equivalents, bullion on hand, gold sales receivables and financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income.

Conference Call and Webcast Presentation

The Company will be hosting a conference call today, Wednesday, 23 October at 08.30 BST (UK time) to discuss the results with investors and analysts, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

Please find below the required participation details for the call:

Conference call

Dial-in telephone number: +44 20 3936 2999

Participation access code: 962196

Webcast presentation

Follow this link to join the webcast: https://www.investis-live.com/centamin/5d9317a19add6d1100b2f59a/plij

A replay will be made available on the Company website by the close of business today.

For more information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc Andrew Pardey, CEO Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations +44 (0) 7700 713 738 alexandra.carse@centamin.je Buchanan Bobby Morse Chris Judd + 44 (0) 20 7466 5000 centamin@buchanan.uk.com

Operational Review

SUKARI GOLD MINE, EGYPT

Production

Gold production was 98,045 ounces for the quarter, a 17% decrease compared to the corresponding quarter in 2018 ("YoY") (YTD: 332,141 ounces) and gold sold of 108,826 ounces (YTD: 332,955 ounces).

Costs

Absolute cash costs of production of US$83.9 million, were within budget, down 4% QoQ (Q3 2019 vs Q2 2019) and up 18% YoY. More efficient fuel and reagent consumption and improved pricing benefited costs in Q3, which were partially offset by increased tonnes mined and processed.

Absolute AISC of gold sold was US$123.6 million, up 13% QoQ and 34% YoY, in line with the sustaining capital cost profile for 2019.

Unit cash costs of production of US$860 per ounce produced (YTD: US$742/oz), up 14% QoQ and up 39% YoY, due to reduced production volume. Unit AISC of US$1,141 per ounce sold (YTD: US$1,006/oz), up 16% QoQ and up 28% YoY as a result of reduced production volumes.

Open pit Mining

Open pit production was adversely impacted in Q3 by the ground conditions on the Stage 4 West wall. Increased mechanical dilution from mining resulted in reduced mining rates in this higher-grade zone. In the short-term, a mining factor has been applied to the Q4 production plan. Measures being implemented to mitigate the future impact include reduction in bench blast height to 10 metres on ore, closer mine management and tighter geological controls.

A comprehensive review of the open pit operation is underway, as part of a revised internal LOA study and long-term mine plan.

Total material mined was 19.76Mt, a 1% decrease YoY (YTD: 61.0Mt). Total ore mined was 3.62Mt at an average grade of 0.75g/t (YTD: 10.4Mt at 0.72g/t). This was a 45% reduction in tonnes YoY and a 17% increase in grade YoY. The strip ratio was 4.45 (YTD: 4.89) due to prioritising an increase in mining from Stage 4 North over Stage 5 stripping, as a result of slowed mining in Stage 4 West.

The open pit delivered 2.92Mt to the plant, at an average milled grade of 0.83g/t, and 247kt at an average grade of 0.37g/t to the dump leach pads. The stockpiles increased from 12.36Mt to 12.82Mt at an average grade of 0.45g/t in Q3.

Underground Mining

Underground production was ahead of schedule, driven by approximately 60kt of marginal low-grade material being reclassified as development ore, from waste. This positively contributed towards underground production, but the addition of more low-grade tonnes reduced the average development grade, and thereby reduced the average total underground grade.

Total ore mined was 275kt at an average total grade of 4.0g/t (YTD: 856kt at 5.0g/t). This was a 16% decrease in tonnes YoY and a 24% reduction in grade YoY. Ore mined from stoping was 144kt at 4.6 g/t, which was a 28% decrease in tonnes YoY and a 26% reduction in grade YoY, (YTD: 464kt at 6.6g/t). Approximately 2,500 metres (YTD: 6,237 metres) of development was completed within the Amun/Ptah underground, a 43% increase YoY, including focused effort on decline development, in conjunction with ore drive and cross-cut development. Ore mined from development was 131kt at an average grade of 3.3g/t (YTD: 392kt at 3.0g/t). This was a 3% increase in tonnes YoY and a 10% decrease in grade YoY.

Stoping resumed in the upper Amun towards the end of Q3 once the secondary access was established. As a result, stoping in Q3 was predominantly in the lower Amun, at the base of the cascading stoping blocks. Better dilution controls have continued to reduce unscheduled dilution and in Q3 the estimated impact on stoping grade in the lower Amun was 5%. In the short term, mitigating measures to further reduce and control unscheduled dilution from cascading stopes remains unchanged: disciplined management of the underground contractor, increased dilution controls and tighter compliance to plan.

A full review of the underground mining methodology and infrastructure is underway and will feed into the internal LOA study.

Processing

Operating in excess of nameplate capacity of 10Mtpa, the plant processed 3.2Mt of ore, a 2% increase YoY, (YTD: 9.8Mt) at an average feed grade of 1.10g/t, a 15% decrease YoY (YTD: 1.18g/t). at a reduced metallurgical recovery, averaging 85.6%, a 3% decrease YoY (YTD: 87.6%). The plant utilisation was 94.3%.

The ashing plant is currently being commissioned, with final optimisations being carried out by the vendor in Q4. Construction of the PSA oxygen plant is in the final stage, with commissioning scheduled for Q4. In the near term it is expected that completion of commissioning events, combined with increased feed grade, will improve gold recovery.

A revised study is underway assessing the optimal throughput to maximise the cost yield.

Dump leach operations contributed 1,590 ounces, a 59% decrease YoY, (YTD: 5,537 ounces) in line with increased mining in higher grade sulphide material.

Environmental, Social and Governance Review

Health and Safety

Health and safety are core priorities and are at the forefront of our decision making. We are continually reviewing and developing our health and safety procedures to mitigate potential risks which is evident by Q3 recording a 50% increase on Q2 in identifying and reporting hazards before they materialised into incidents.

During Q3, there was one Lost Time Injury ("LTI") reported at Sukari from an injury caused to a contractor's finger while welding. The Group LTIFR for Q3 was 0.11 per 200,000 workplace hours which is a 52% improvement on Q2 (YTD: 0.23). There were zero LTI reported at our projects in Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire during the quarter.

Our aim is to create an environment such that every person, employee and contractor, returns home safely at the end of their shift. We investigate and learn from every hazard, near-miss report and actual incident and look to apply ways of improving our work environment.

Board and Senior Management

During Q3, Ms Marna Cloete and Dr Catharine Farrow joined the Board of Directors as independent non-executive directors. Ms Cloete, who is currently Chief Financial Officer at Ivanhoe Mines, brings with her strong financial and government liaison experience. Dr Farrow, who amongst other Board positions, is a non-executive director of Franco Nevada, brings a breadth and depth of technical and capital market expertise.

In October, it was announced that Andrew Pardey, CEO, will be retiring within 12 months. The process to identify and appoint a strong, suitable successor is actively underway, managed by the Nomination Committee and global executive search firm Korn Ferry.

Water Management

We are committed to improving water management. Changes implemented throughout 2019 in water usage have rapidly translated into results and the Company is on track to exceed the annual performance target of a 50:50 balance between sea water drawn and the use of closed-circuit recycled water for 2019.

In Q3 recycled water usage equated to 85%, resulting in an 85:15 split between recycled water and fresh-water draw (YTD: 87:13), a 40% improvement YoY.

Solar Plant Project

The Company completed a preliminary study assessing the technical viability of integrating a solar plant at the Sukari mine. As expected, the results of the study demonstrated the potential of the project to materially reduce the consumption of fossil fuels and thereby reducing our environmental footprint and operating expenditure. The study indicated a minimum of 30MW solar plant would be the optimal capacity for an initial staged integration to the processing plant.

The project is engineered as a partial solution to reducing site fossil fuel consumption, powering the during daylight hours, thereby reducing diesel consumption by an estimated minimum of 12%.

An EPC(M) tender process is currently underway and the final feasibility study is expected to go to the Board for approval in Q4 for development capital to be allocated to the 2020 budget.

Social and Economic Contribution

Centamin mining operations, including exploration projects, generate economic benefit for the countries and communities of operation through payments to government, employee and contractor wages, payments to suppliers and contractors, vocational training, community investment and academic investment.

In Q3, the Egyptian government earned US$4.8 million in royalty payments (YTD: US$13.6 million). As per the terms of the Concession Agreement, Sukari cash flow generation resulted in profit share payments of US$13.5 million (YTD: US$52.9 million) made to the Egyptian government.

Within the local communities we operate, good progress and delivery against our social initiatives was made in Q3, including but limited to the annual advanced internship programme at Sukari, welcoming over 100 university science students from across Egypt, providing practical and theoretical mining experience; completion of a further two boreholes providing drinking water in the Doropo community; and commissioning an MFP system, providing a reliable source of local power within the Batie West community.

Legal

There are no reportable changes to the status of the Concession Agreement appeal or the Diesel Fuel Oil case during Q3. All documentation has been submitted by the Company to the courts, in respect of both cases.

Exploration Review

SUKARI GOLD MINE, EGYPT

There has been a notable increase in exploration activity across Sukari in Q3, with approximately 20,000 metres drilled in Q3 from surface and underground platforms. Systematic drilling of the underground remains the exploration focus with regional drilling and seismic programmes carried out in parallel.

Open Pit Drill Programme

At the end of July, a deep-hole surface infill drill programme commenced to the north of the open pit. The objective of the drilling was to infill a section of the Stage 5 pit design that was sitting outside the current resource estimate. A further 8,000 metres of infill drilling is budgeted for Q4.

Amun/Ptah Production Decline

Amun continues to show significant potential for resource growth. Drilling from the Amun continued along the Top of Horus and testing deeper extensions and structures to the south, including Horus Deeps. Results confirmed the high-grade consistency along the southern extension of the Top of Horus zone and this zone remains open along strike.

Horus Deeps drilling intersected a thin, flat-lying sulphide-bearing shear zone (0.3m @ 140g/t) confirming the interpretation that the gold mineralised structure extends to the North, below the Ptah. Further 2,000m of drilling is budgeted in Q4 to better understand the kinematics and strike extent of the shear.

Approximately 50% of the drilling was in Ptah along, strike of the gold-mineralised zone, exploring proximal to the near-term underground development design, and infill drilling. Results confirmed grade continuity with high grades concentrated along strike, on both the Eastern and Western contacts of the porphyry. Ptah continues to show significant upside potential for reserve growth.

Drill results within the Porphyry Keel confirmed resource potential extension at depth plunging towards the North.

Cleopatra Development Decline

Exploration and development focused on increasing the geological understanding and near-term growth potential within the three main Cleopatra zones. A total of 3,750 metres of systematic drilling of the structures was completed in Q3 and targeted the interaction between Cleopatra mineralised zones and the eastern contact shear.

The decline development advanced 438 metres, providing lower drill access from within the Antoni structure. Decline development through mineralisation resulted in 13.7kt of development ore, at an average mined grade of 1.72g/t, yielded 453 ounces in Q3.

Regional Exploration

The mine strikes 2.7km within the greater 160km2 license area. In 2018, the Company began assessing the viability of a 2D and 3D geo-seismic programme. The objective of the seismic programme is to create a detailed 3D structural architecture of the entire license block to a depth of 1.5km. Additional airborne and ground geophysics techniques (such as magnetics, gravity, ZTEM/VTEM, AMT, IP and EM) are planned for Q4 through 2020 to explore for buried porphyries, sulphide lodes and corridors of enhanced fluid with which to generate prioritised drill targets.

In Q3, geophones were marked, situated and calibrated across the three 10km seismic lines. The HiSeis vibe truck arrived on site in early Q4. Field 2D seismic acquisition has commenced.

In Q3, an exploration campaign commenced with two surface rigs at the V-Shear deposit, located less than 5km from the Sukari processing plant. Interpretation of the drill results identified a new gold mineralised shear zone striking more than 200m northeast-southwest and sub-vertical dipping to the southeast. The zone consists of two parallel shears. Further drilling of this zone is scheduled for Q4.

DOROPO PROJECT, CÔTE D'IVOIRE

Doropo is the most advanced exploration project in the Company's portfolio outside Egypt. Results received in Q3 continue to illustrate the untapped upside potential.

In Q3, the key exploration focus at Doropo was infill drilling for further resource definition. Due to unusually heavy rains experienced throughout Q3, drilling operations were suspended in August and are expected to resume at the end of Q4. An updated Mineral Resource estimate based on the available data as at 18 August 2019, showing a 23% increase in the measured and indicated ("M&I") tonnes and a 15% increase in gold metal content, over the last nine months.

The deferred resource drilling will be included in the PEA study, which is currently targeted for completion in H1 2020.

Table 2. Consolidated Doropo Project Mineral Resource

The Mineral Resource data presented in the table are at a 0.5g/t cut-off grade and comprise a summary extract for the mineral resource report. For comparative purposes, data for 2018 has been included. Numbers have been rounded and therefore there may be small differences in the totals.

30 September 2019 31 December 2018 Category Tonnage (Mt) Grade (g/t) Gold Content (Moz) Tonnage (Mt) Grade (g/t) Gold Content (Moz) Doropo Project Measured 5.2 1.52 0.26 - - - Indicated 56.1 1.21 2.18 50.5 1.31 2.13 M+I 61.3 1.22 2.44 50.5 1.31 2.13 Inferred 30.1 1.1 1.04 19.0 1.3 0.76



Please refer to the Disclaimers and Forward-looking Statements section at the end of this document for notes on the mineral resource estimate.

Approximately 14,000 metres were drilled in Q3: 50% within the resource area and 50% drilling Kilosegui on the Tehini permits. A further 2,000 soil samples were collected along infill grids at the Danoa, Varale, Kalamon and Tehini3 permits, and on a regional grid on the Gogo permit.

The Measured Resource estimate is within the Souwa and Nopka deposits, where extensional drilling confirmed the structures and resources intersected, solidifying the plunging high-grade shoots and improved the confidence and classification of the resources estimates.

The updated resource includes maiden resources on the Kilosegui, Hinda and Nare structures. Kilosegui is demonstrating potential to become a significant structure within the Project, with a maiden Indicated Mineral Resource at 3.6Mt at 1.0 g/t for 0.12Moz gold, and 10.5Mt at 1.0 g/t for 0.33Moz contained in the inferred category. First pass drilling was completed to 100m depth, along the initial 1.8km strike of the 10km structure. Continuous, drilling is scheduled for 2020 and a further resource update is targeted for H2 2020.

Table 3. Doropo Project Mineral Resource Breakdown by Deposit

For comparative purposes, Mineral Resource data for 2018 has been included, where available. Numbers have been rounded and therefore there may be small differences in the totals.

as at 30 September 2019 as at 31 December 2018 Measured Indicated Inferred Measured Indicated Inferred Deposit Tonnes (Mt) Au

(g/t) Au (Moz) Tonnes (Mt) Au

(g/t) Au (Moz) Tonnes (Mt) Au (g/t) Au (Moz) Tonnes (Mt) Au

(g/t) Au

(Moz) Tonnes

(Mt) Au

(g/t) Au

(Moz) Tonnes

(Mt) Au

(g/t) Au

(Moz) Souwa 2.1 1.41 0.1 17.3 1.31 0.73 6.1 1.4 0.27 - - - 18.1 1.41 0.82 6.3 1.5 0.3 Nokpa 3.1 1.59 0.16 4.1 1.21 0.16 1.8 1.2 0.07 - - - 6.9 1.3 0.29 1.8 1.2 0.07 Chegue Main 6 1.06 0.21 1.6 0.9 0.04 - - - 5.7 1.05 0.19 1.4 0.9 0.04 Chegue South 7.4 1.32 0.31 2.9 1.1 0.11 - - - 6.8 1.31 0.29 3.4 1.2 0.13 Tchouahinin 1.2 1.01 0.04 1.2 1.0 0.04 - - - 1.3 1.44 0.06 1 1 0.03 Kekeda 4.4 1.06 0.15 1.5 1.1 0.05 - - - 4.1 1.17 0.15 1.2 1.2 0.05 Han 5.5 1.42 0.25 0.7 1.0 0.02 - - - 3.8 1.48 0.18 1.6 1.4 0.07 Enioda 5.2 1.08 0.18 2.6 0.9 0.07 - - - 3.9 1.2 0.15 2.2 1 0.07 Hinda 1.1 1.03 0.04 1 0.9 0.03 - - - - - - - - - Naré 0.2 0.78 0.01 0.3 0.8 0.01 - - - - - - - - - Kilosegui 3.6 1.00 0.12 10.5 1.0 0.33 - - - - - - - - - Total Doropo Mineral Resources 5.2 1.52 0.26 56.1 1.2 2.18 30.1 1.1 1.04 - - - 50.5 1.3 2.13 18.99 1.25 0.76





Please refer to the Disclaimers and Forward-looking Statements section at the end of this document for notes on the mineral resource estimate.

New target generation at the project scale identified a number of new surface anomalies which were confirmed by infill soils grids during the quarter. From the most significant ones, two are located in the Tehini3 permit and are supported by outcropping trains of quartz fragments over about 2 km strike. A third significant anomaly, of +100ppb, is located south of Kekeda and has a strike length >1km.

The latest aircore results have intersected a new structural target located west of the main resource cluster which displays similar style of mineralisation and scale to Kilosegui, with strike potential of at least 6 km.

Structured PEA work progressed well and was the key focus in Q4, ahead of scheduled completion in H1 2020. In Q4, reconnaissance mapping and auger drilling along the Kilosegui structure and cross-cutting structures and extensive soil sampling along the resource area infill grids is planned.

ABC PROJECT, CÔTE D'IVOIRE

The exploration work for the quarter focused on infill drilling for Mineral Resource definition. Approximately 8,000 metres of drilling were completed on the Kona Permit, focussing on extensional drilling on Kona South and infill drilling at Kona Central. The ABC resource update is planned for later in 2020. as infill drilling continues in Q1 2020at Kona South, Central and North.

Exploration focused on testing auger anomalies along the Lolosso Gold Corridor ("LGC") and infill drilling on the Kona South and Kona Central discoveries, targeting a resource update later in the year.

Infill drilling completed at the Central Zone has significantly improved the interpretations of the mineralised body. The 200m large low-grade corridor is bounded by two structural/lithological contacts that host the high-grade gold mineralisation; these contacts are inferred to be folded limbs. Interpretations of the nature of the fold hinge has resulted in to two areas that are scheduled to be drill tested.

The drilling required to test the new interpretations will be planned for after the wet season, in early 2020, resulting in a delay in the release of a Mineral Resource update on the Project to 2020.

Surface geochemistry and mapping over the FarakoNafana permit is scheduled for Q4.

Financial Position

(unaudited)

Centamin is committed to its policy of being 100% exposed to the gold price through an unhedged position. The Company is in a solid financial position with cash and liquid assets of US$289.4 million, as at 30 September 2019, and no debt.

The Company's strong balance sheet and cash flow generation provides the financial flexibility to invest in the sustainability of the business and maintain shareholder returns.

Free Cash Flow

Net cash generated from operating activities was US$39.2 million. After Sukari profit share distribution and Group investing activities, Group free cash flow was US$4.1 million (YTD: US$39.7 million).

The Company expects to generate significant free cash flow in Q4, driven by increased gold volumes and reduced costs.

Capital Allocation

Interim Dividend

The Company has demonstrated its commitment to shareholder returns, with a sustainable dividend policy, in the sixth year of consistently delivering superior shareholder returns.

The elevated interim dividend of 4.0 US cents per share was distributed to shareholders on 27 September 2019, equating to US$46.4 million returned to shareholders in surplus cash.

At a minimum, the Board expects to sustain the dividend pay-out for the 2019 final dividend.

Group Capital Expenditure

Group capital expenditure is within budget year-to-date. In Q3, sustaining capital expenditure was US$21.6 million (YTD: US$64.8 million) with key investment attributed to underground exploration and development and scheduled fleet rebuild programme. Non-sustaining exploration activities of US$5.7 million was expensed in Q3 (YTD: US$12.0 million).

Table 4. Q3 Group Capitalised Expenditure Breakdown

Q3 2019 Q3 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Sukari underground exploration 2,377 1,077 5,591 4,460 Sukari underground mine development 9,338 9,091 27,841 28,241 Other Sukari sustaining capital expenditure 9,861 8,820 31,400 37,671 Total sustaining capital expenditure 21,576 18,988 64,832 70,372 Non-sustaining Sukari exploration capitalised(1) 1,878 2,824 6,607 5,317

(1) Only includes US$6.6 million of the Sukari expenditure relating to Cleopatra in non-sustaining capital expenditure before the offset of net pre-production gold sales.



Group Exploration Expenditure

Group exploration is within budget year-to-date. In Q3, US$4.3 million (YTD: US$12.2 million) was invested in advancing exploration and development along the Cleopatra underground structures and on earlier surface exploration regionally within the Sukari tenement.

A total of US$3.8 million (YTD: US$14.3 million) was expensed in exploration at the Company's West African assets, predominantly at the Cote d'Ivoire projects, Doropo and ABC.

Table 5. Q3 Group Exploration Expenditure Breakdown

Q3 2019 Q3 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Egypt(2,3) 4,255 3,901 12,198 9,777 Burkina Faso 384 475 2,277 4,139 Côte d'Ivoire 3,459 4,196 12,019 12,364 Total exploration expenditure(2,3) 8,098 8,572 26,494 26,280

(2) Including Cleopatra expenditure before the offset of net pre-production gold sales.

(3) Includes US$6.6 million of non-sustaining capital expenditure on for Sukari exploration and development which is capitalised under the terms of the Concession Agreement





Appendix. Exploration Drill Intercept Highlights

Table 6. Q3 Significant Sukari Underground Drill Intercepts

Tenement ID Prospect ID Hole ID Level (mRL) Interval (m) Grade (Au g/t) Sukari Gold Mine AMUN UGRSD2019 587 0.5 244.0 Sukari Gold Mine AMUN UGRSD0846 417 1.0 121.0 Sukari Gold Mine AMUN UGRSD0852 548 0.8 49.1 Sukari Gold Mine AMUN UGRSD2020 580 1.0 33.1 Sukari Gold Mine AMUN UGRSD2020 565 0.8 32.7 Sukari Gold Mine AMUN UGRSD2021 515 0.6 30.9 Sukari Gold Mine AMUN UGRSD2019 560 1.7 27.4 Sukari Gold Mine AMUN UGRSD2020 503 0.8 20.3 Sukari Gold Mine AMUN UGRSD0899 530 2.6 17.1 Sukari Gold Mine AMUN UGRSD2021 599 0.8 16.4 Sukari Gold Mine AMUN UGRSD2021 544 1.4 16.1 Sukari Gold Mine AMUN UGRSD0846 525 0.6 15.2 Sukari Gold Mine AMUN UGRSD2024 556 0.9 12.8 Sukari Gold Mine AMUN UGRSD0895 648 1.0 11.8 Sukari Gold Mine AMUN UGRSD2021 512 2.0 10.9 Sukari Gold Mine PTAH UGRSD1065 158 1.0 358.2 Sukari Gold Mine PTAH UGRSD1054 301 1.0 21.1 Sukari Gold Mine PTAH UGRSD1029 86 0.9 18.6 Sukari Gold Mine PTAH UGRSD1054 300 1.0 15.9 Sukari Gold Mine PTAH UGRSD1054 298 0.6 15.7 Sukari Gold Mine PTAH UGRSD1055 529 2.0 14.8 Sukari Gold Mine PTAH UGRSD1059 633 2.1 14.6 Sukari Gold Mine PTAH UGRSD1063 606 3.2 14.3 Sukari Gold Mine PTAH UGRSD1055 516 13.5 13.2 Sukari Gold Mine PTAH UGRSD1059 624 2.0 12.9 Sukari Gold Mine PTAH UGRSD1063 601 1.0 12.6 Sukari Gold Mine PTAH UGRSD1059 635 1.0 12.3 Sukari Gold Mine PTAH UGRSD1059 621 1.0 12.0 Sukari Gold Mine PTAH UGRSD1063 591 3.0 10.6 Sukari Gold Mine PTAH UGRSD1059 710 1.0 10.2





Table 7. Q3 Significant Horus Deeps Drill Intercepts

Tenement ID Prospect ID Hole ID Level (mRL) Interval (m) Grade (Au g/t) Sukari Gold Mine HORUS DEEPS UGRSD1065 87 0.3 140.0 Sukari Gold Mine HORUS DEEPS UGRSD2022 182 1.0 21.1 Sukari Gold Mine HORUS DEEPS UGRSD2022_W1 193 0.4 19.7 Sukari Gold Mine HORUS DEEPS UGRSD2022_W1 207 1.0 12.9 Sukari Gold Mine HORUS DEEPS UGRSD2022_W1 205 2.0 8.0





Table 8. Q3 Significant Cleopatra Drill Intercepts

Tenement ID Prospect ID Hole ID Level (mRL) Interval (m) Grade (Au g/t) Sukari Gold Mine CLEO CUD169 1,118 2.0 82.9 Sukari Gold Mine CLEO CRSD133 928 2.0 22.2 Sukari Gold Mine CLEO CRSD158 891 1.0 11.0 Sukari Gold Mine CLEO CRSD164 878 1.0 9.9 Sukari Gold Mine CLEO CRSD158 899 1.0 9.3 Sukari Gold Mine CLEO CRSD132 940 2.8 7.7 Sukari Gold Mine CLEO CRSD132 1,132 1.0 7.7 Sukari Gold Mine CLEO CRSD164 967 0.9 7.4 Sukari Gold Mine CLEO CRSD132 846 0.6 6.0 Sukari Gold Mine CLEO CUD169 1,119 1.0 6.0





Table 9. Q3 Significant Doropo Resource Area Drill Intercepts

Tenement ID Prospect ID Hole ID Level (mRL) Interval (m) Grade (Au g/t) From To Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2683 245 257 12 7.5 Doropo Project CHEGUE DPRC2623 76 78 2 15.6 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2691 76 78 2 14.0 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2681 209 219 10 2.6 Doropo Project NARÉ DPRC2645 38 47 9 2.7 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2688 167 174 7 2.7 Doropo Project ENIODA DPRC2635 22 29 7 2.6 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2678 227 232 5 3.6 Doropo Project ENIODA DPRC2636 33 45 12 1.5 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2680 185 192 7 2.5 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2693 204 209 5 3.3 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2684 180 196 16 1.0 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2694 179 184 5 2.6 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2698 177 183 6 2.1 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2679 255 262 7 1.6 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2675 201 206 5 2.0 Doropo Project NARÉ DPRC2700 25 30 5 1.9 Doropo Project HINDA DPRC2651 99 104 5 1.9 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2668 129 132 3 3.2 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2691 155 161 6 1.6 Doropo Project NARÉ DPRC2719 24 30 6 1.5 Doropo Project NARÉ DPRC2717 61 65 4 2.2 Doropo Project NARÉ DPRC2649 70 76 6 1.4 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2683 239 242 3 2.7 Doropo Project HINDA DPRC2708 36 39 3 2.5 Doropo Project NARÉ DPRC2713 68 71 3 2.4 Doropo Project HINDA DPRC2659 44 46 2 3.3 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2673 154 157 3 2.0 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2690 156 158 2 2.2 Doropo Project SOUWA DPRC2694 188 190 2 2.1





Table 10. Q3 Significant Doropo Regional Drill Intercepts

Tenement ID Prospect ID Hole ID Level (mRL) Interval (m) Grade (Au g/t) From To Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5144 13 16 3 3.3 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5065 99 102 3 3.2 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5092 21 52 31 1.7 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5052 18 40 22 2.3 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5093 64 78 14 2.2 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5098 84 100 16 1.8 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5103 92 114 22 1.3 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5122 156 162 6 3.5 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5104 120 143 23 1.2 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5079 55 68 13 2.0 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5167 37 61 24 1.1 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5091 125 144 19 1.2 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5166 5 21 16 1.4 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5096 27 42 15 1.4 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5090 109 118 9 2.1 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5154 91 102 11 1.6 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5114 69 83 14 1.2 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5048 50 62 12 1.4 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5118 71 84 13 1.3 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5097 52 61 9 1.8 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5075 48 56 8 1.9 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5065 90 96 6 1.9 Doropo Project KILOSEGUI DPRC5116 142 146 4 2.0 Doropo Project KILOSEQUI DPRC5132 83 87 4 2.0





Table 11. Q3 Significant ABC Drill Intercepts

Tenement ID Prospect ID Hole ID Level (mRL) Interval (m) Grade (Au g/t) From To Kona SOUTH ZONE KNRC0289 218 252 34 2.3 Kona SOUTH ZONE KNRC0291 272 302 30 1.4 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0323 90 108 18 2.4 Kona SOUTH ZONE KNRC0306 90 116 26 1.6 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0300 100 110 10 3.1 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0294 17 26 9 3.2 Kona SOUTH ZONE KNRC0290 189 206 17 1.6 Kona SOUTH ZONE KNRC0307 145 164 19 1.4 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0328 58 67 9 2.5 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0275 71 84 13 1.6 Kona SOUTH ZONE KNRC0312 123 132 9 2.2 Kona SOUTH ZONE KNRC0309 130 141 11 1.8 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0276 83 91 8 2.3 Kona SOUTH ZONE KNRC0288 225 231 6 3.0 Kona SOUTH ZONE KNRC0312 65 72 7 2.1 Kona SOUTH ZONE KNRC0312 77 83 6 2.3 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0328 95 99 4 3.4 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0278 114 118 4 2.8 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0275 90 94 4 2.8 Kona SOUTH ZONE KNRC0306 70 74 4 2.6 Kona SOUTH ZONE KNRC0312 35 38 3 3.2 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0280 123 126 3 3.2 Kona SOUTH ZONE KNRC0309 107 111 4 2.1 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0323 165 168 3 2.5 Kona SOUTH ZONE KNRC0308 48 51 3 2.3 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0265 96 99 3 2.1 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0260 40 42 2 2.7 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0265 109 111 2 2.3 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0274 129 131 2 2.1 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0275 99 101 2 2.1 Kona CENTRAL ZONE KNRC0299 45 47 2 2.0





Disclaimers and Forward-looking Statements

Qualified Person and Quality Control

Information of a scientific or technical nature in this document pertaining to the Doropo Project mineral resource estimates, was compiled by Group geologists, Pierrick Couderc and Fidele Kakou, under the supervision of Group Qualified Person, Norman Baillie, Group Exploration Manager, and independent Qualified Person, Rupert Osborn of H&S Consultants Pty Ltd. A Qualified Person is as defined by the National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Named Qualified Persons have verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this announcement in accordance with standards appropriate to their qualifications. Each Qualified Person consents to the inclusion of the information in this document in the form and context in which it appears.

Investors should be aware that the figures stated are estimates and no assurances can be given that the stated quantities of metal will be produced.

Mineral resource estimates contained in this document are based on all available data as at 18 August 2019, in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) definition standards and incorporated into National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" (NI-43101), at a gold cut-off grade of 0.5g/t. Please refer to the additional notes below:

1. The resources are estimates of recoverable tonnes and grades using Multiple Indicator Kriging ("MIK") with block support correction using the GS3 software.

2. Measures Resources occur in areas drilled at approximately 25 x 25 metre spacing and Indicated resources occur in areas drilled at approximately 50 x 50 metre spacing. Inferred resources exist in areas of broader spaced drilling.

3. The reported estimates are limited to blocks with a maximum depth of 250 metres below surface and within 80 metres of drill hole data.

4. The resource data set includes RC and Diamond drill data and gold estimates are based on 50 g Fire Assays completed at Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories, Abidjan.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are made by the directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and such statements should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying any such forward-looking information.

This announcement contains "forward-looking information" (or "forward-looking statements") which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company, its subsidiaries and its projects (including the Sukari Gold Mine), the future price of gold, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the realisation of mineral reserve estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, revenues, margins, costs of production, capital, operating and exploration expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, costs and timing of construction, costs and timing of future exploration, the timing for delivery of plant and equipment, requirements for additional capital, foreign exchange risk, government regulation of mining and exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims, insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation and regulatory matters. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "hopes", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information involves and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities and feasibility studies; assumptions in economic evaluations which prove to be inaccurate; fluctuations in the value of the United States dollar and the Canadian dollar relative to each other, to the Australian dollar and to other local currencies in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of gold and other metals; possible variations of ore grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes or slowdowns and other risks of the mining industry; climatic conditions; political instability, insurrection or war; arbitrary decisions by governmental authorities; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities. Discovery of archaeological ruins of historical value could lead to uncertain delays in the development of the mine at Sukari.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this announcement and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin Plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563886/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Q3-2019-Report