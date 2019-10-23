Pacton Encounters Multiple New High-Grade Gold Samples, Including 101.3 g/t Au and 33.9 g/t Au

VANCOUVER, Oct. 23, 2019 - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV: PAC, OTC: PACXF) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to report new high-grade surface results from channel samples cut by a rock saw at the Boyden prospect – part of the Company's Red Lake gold project - including 101.3 g/t Au and 33.9 g/t Au. This recent sampling was part of comprehensive work program involving outcrop stripping, detailed mapping and channel sampling to follow up on initial surface sampling in the Boyden area that returned gold values including 126.5 g/t Au and 23.3 g/t Au (see Pacton news release dated July 26, 2019). The Boyden prospect is the first of several high priority target areas for the 10,000 meter drill campaign.

Multiple high-grade surface samples confirm key drill targets. Channel sampling at the Boyden prospect area has returned high-grade values including 101.3 g/t Au, 33.9 g/t Au, 31.6 g/t Au and 27.6 g/t Au. Additional channel sampling results are summarized in Table 1.

Combined with outcrop stripping and detailed mapping at Boyden (Figure 1), these results further refine the drill targeting strategy.

Table 1. Summary of channel sample results collected from outcrop at the Boyden prospect.

Sample Number Channel Length (m) Au (g/t) 253401 0.2 5.8 253402 0.3 31.6 253403 0.2 33.9 253404 0.3 5.7 253405 0.2 27.6 253406 0.4 101.3 253407 0.5 0.6

The Boyden prospect is the first in a series of showings targeted by the Company. The outcrop was cleaned, stripped and mapped in detail over an approximately 30 m lengths. A continuous mineralization quartz vein was identified and channel sampled with a rock saw at approximately 3 m intervals. Channel samples were collected with a saw depth of approximately 0.1 meters with an average sample width of approximately 0.7 m. Channels were cut across the vein in a perpendicular direction. The vein is proximal to mafic and felsic volcanic contacts and the area is cross cut by later mafic dykes.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Ginn, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

