Freeport-McMoRan Reports Third-Quarter and Nine-Month 2019 Results

Net loss attributable to common stock totaled $131 million, $0.09 per share, in third-quarter 2019. After adjusting for net charges of $123 million, $0.08 per share, third-quarter 2019 adjusted net loss attributable to common stock totaled $8 million, $0.01 per share.

Consolidated sales totaled 795 million pounds of copper, 243 thousand ounces of gold and 22 million pounds of molybdenum in third-quarter 2019. Consolidated production totaled 864 million pounds of copper and 333 thousand ounces of gold in third-quarter 2019.

Full year consolidated sales guidance is similar to prior estimates, with consolidated sales expected to approximate 3.3 billion pounds of copper, 874 thousand ounces of gold and 92 million pounds of molybdenum for the year 2019, including 870 million pounds of copper, 200 thousand ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum in fourth-quarter 2019.

Average realized prices in third-quarter 2019 were $2.62 per pound for copper, $1,487 per ounce for gold and $12.89 per pound for molybdenum.

Average unit net cash costs in third-quarter 2019 were $1.59 per pound of copper and are expected to approximate $1.76 per pound of copper for the year 2019.

Operating cash flows totaled $224 million (net of $146 million of working capital uses and timing of other tax payments) in third-quarter 2019 and $1.3 billion (including $135 million of working capital sources and timing of other tax payments) for the first nine months of 2019. Based on current sales volume and cost estimates, and assuming average prices of $2.60 per pound for copper, $1,500 per ounce for gold and $12.00 per pound for molybdenum for fourth-quarter 2019, operating cash flows are expected to approximate $1.6 billion (including $0.2 billion of working capital sources and timing of other tax payments) for the year 2019.

Capital expenditures totaled $0.7 billion (including approximately $0.3 billion for major mining projects) in third-quarter 2019 and $1.9 billion (including approximately $1.1 billion for major mining projects) for the first nine months of 2019. Capital expenditures for the year 2019 are expected to approximate $2.6 billion, including $1.6 billion for major mining projects primarily associated with underground development activities in the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia and development of the Lone Star copper leach project in Arizona.

The Grasberg underground and Lone Star copper leach development projects are progressing according to plan.

At September 30, 2019, consolidated debt totaled $9.9 billion and consolidated cash totaled $2.2 billion. FCX had no borrowings and $3.5 billion available under its revolving credit facility at September 30, 2019.

On September 25, 2019, FCX declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock, which will be paid on November 1, 2019.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) reported net losses attributable to common stock of $131 million ($0.09 per share) in third-quarter 2019 and $172 million ($0.12 per share) for the first nine months of 2019. After adjusting for net charges of $123 million ($0.08 per share), adjusted net loss attributable to common stock totaled $8 million ($0.01 per share) in third-quarter 2019. For additional information, refer to the supplemental schedule, "Adjusted Net (Loss) Income," on page VII, which is available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."

Richard C. Adkerson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our global team has established strong momentum on our three major initiatives to build value for shareholders. We are effectively executing our plans to establish large-scale production from our significant high-grade, low-cost and long-lived underground ore bodies at Grasberg; advance the Lone Star project in Arizona as a new cornerstone asset in the U.S.; and progress our innovation initiatives to enhance productivity and grow our Americas operations with low capital intensity. These initiatives are expected to significantly enhance our cost position, cash flow and the long-term value of our premier copper portfolio, providing opportunities for increased returns to shareholders. We are pleased with our progress to date and remain focused on successful execution of our plans, which would enable us to increase copper production by 30 percent, gold production by 70 percent, reduce unit net cash costs by 25 percent and more than double operating cash flows in 2021 from 2019 levels.”

SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in millions, except per share amounts) Revenuesa,b $ 3,308 $ 4,908 $ 10,646 $ 14,944 Operating incomea $ 117 $ 1,315 $ 471 $ 4,438 Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (139 ) $ 668 $ (138 ) $ 2,535 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockc,d $ (131 ) $ 556 $ (172 ) $ 2,117 Diluted net (loss) income per share of common stock: Continuing operations $ (0.09 ) $ 0.38 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.46 Discontinued operations — — — (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.38 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.45 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 1,452 1,458 1,451 1,458 Operating cash flowse $ 224 $ 1,247 $ 1,312 $ 3,925 Capital expenditures $ 666 $ 507 $ 1,917 $ 1,391 At September 30: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,247 $ 4,580 $ 2,247 $ 4,580 Total debt, including current portion $ 9,919 $ 11,287 $ 9,919 $ 11,287

a. For segment financial results, refer to the supplemental schedules, "Business Segments," beginning on page X, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com." b. Includes (unfavorable) favorable adjustments to prior period provisionally priced concentrate and cathode copper sales totaling $(42) million ($(17) million to net loss attributable to common stock or $(0.01) per share) in third-quarter 2019 , $(111) million ($(48) million to net income attributable to common stock or $(0.03) per share) in third-quarter 2018, $58 million ($23 million to net loss attributable to common stock or $0.02 per share) for the first nine months of 2019 and $(70) million ($(31) million to net income attributable to common stock or $(0.02) per share) for the first nine months of 2018. For further discussion, refer to the supplemental schedule, "Derivative Instruments," on page IX, which is available on FCX's website, "fcx.com." c. Includes net (charges) gains of $(123) million ($(0.08) per share) in third-quarter 2019, $42 million ($0.03 per share) in third-quarter 2018, $(173) million ($(0.12) per share) for the first nine months of 2019 and $69 million ($0.04 per share) for the first nine months of 2018 that are described in the supplemental schedule, "Adjusted Net (Loss) Income," on page VII, which is available on FCX's website, "fcx.com." d. FCX defers recognizing profits on intercompany sales until final sales to third parties occur. For a summary of net impacts from changes in these deferrals, refer to the supplemental schedule, "Deferred Profits," on page IX, which is available on FCX's website, "fcx.com." e. Net of working capital (uses) sources and timing of other tax payments of $(146) million in third-quarter 2019 , $59 million in third-quarter 2018, $135 million for the first nine months of 2019 and $(154) million for the first nine months of 2018.

SUMMARY OPERATING DATA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Copper (millions of recoverable pounds) Production 864 1,006 2,420 2,972 Sales, excluding purchases 795 1,044 2,386 3,026 Average realized price per pound $ 2.62 $ 2.80 $ 2.71 $ 2.96 Site production and delivery costs per pounda $ 2.05 $ 1.73 b $ 2.16 $ 1.70 b Unit net cash costs per pounda $ 1.59 $ 0.93 b $ 1.76 $ 0.95 b Gold (thousands of recoverable ounces) Production 333 760 659 2,105 Sales, excluding purchases 243 837 674 2,123 Average realized price per ounce $ 1,487 $ 1,191 $ 1,380 $ 1,249 Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds) Production 21 23 69 69 Sales, excluding purchases 22 22 68 70 Average realized price per pound $ 12.89 $ 12.40 $ 12.92 $ 12.41

a. Reflects per pound weighted-average production and delivery costs and unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for all copper mines, before net noncash and other costs. For reconciliations of per pound unit costs by operating division to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page XIII, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com." b. Includes charges totaling $0.07 per pound of copper in third-quarter 2018 and $0.02 per pound of copper for the first nine months of 2018 associated with for Cerro Verde's three-year collective labor agreement (CLA). Refer to the supplemental schedule, "Adjusted Net (Loss) Income," on page VII, which is available on FCX's website, "fcx.com," for additional information.

Consolidated Sales Volumes

Third-quarter 2019 copper sales of 795 million pounds were four percent lower than the July 2019 estimate of 830 million pounds of copper, primarily because of lower production from Cerro Verde and timing of shipments, partly offset by higher production and sales from North America. Third-quarter 2019 gold sales of 243 thousand ounces were six percent higher than the July 2019 estimate of 230 thousand ounces of gold.

Third-quarter 2019 copper and gold sales were lower than third-quarter 2018 sales primarily reflecting anticipated lower mill rates and ore grades as PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) transitions mining from the open pit to underground. Third-quarter 2019 copper sales were also lower in South America, reflecting the timing of shipments and lower grades and recovery rates at Cerro Verde, offset by higher copper sales in North America, primarily related to higher mining and milling rates.

Third-quarter 2019 molybdenum sales of 22 million pounds were lower than the July 2019 estimate of 25 million pounds and approximated third-quarter 2018 sales of 22 million pounds.

Consolidated sales volumes for the year 2019 are expected to approximate 3.3 billion pounds of copper, 874 thousand ounces of gold and 92 million pounds of molybdenum, including 870 million pounds of copper, 200 thousand ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum in fourth-quarter 2019. As PT-FI transitions mining from the open pit to underground, metal production is currently expected to improve significantly by 2021.

Consolidated Unit Net Cash Costs

Consolidated average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for FCX's copper mines of $1.59 per pound of copper in third-quarter 2019, were slightly improved from the July 2019 estimate of $1.63 per pound. As anticipated, consolidated average unit net cash costs were higher than the third-quarter 2018 average of $0.93 per pound, primarily reflecting lower sales volumes as PT-FI transitions mining from the open pit to underground.

Assuming average prices of $1,500 per ounce of gold and $12.00 per pound of molybdenum for fourth-quarter 2019 and achievement of current sales volume and cost estimates, consolidated unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for copper mines are expected to average $1.76 per pound of copper for the year 2019, (including $1.76 per pound of copper in fourth-quarter 2019). The impact of price changes during fourth-quarter 2019 on consolidated unit net cash costs for the year 2019 would approximate $0.005 per pound for each $50 per ounce change in the average price of gold and $0.005 per pound for each $2 per pound change in the average price of molybdenum. Quarterly unit net cash costs vary with fluctuations in sales volumes and realized prices, primarily for gold and molybdenum. FCX expects consolidated unit net cash costs to decline by 2021, following a ramp-up period at PT-FI.

MINING OPERATIONS

North America Copper Mines. FCX operates seven open-pit copper mines in North America - Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona, and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. In addition to copper, certain of FCX's North America copper mines produce molybdenum concentrate, gold and silver. All of the North America mining operations are wholly owned, except for Morenci. FCX records its 72 percent undivided joint venture interest in Morenci using the proportionate consolidation method.

Operating and Development Activities. FCX has significant undeveloped reserves and resources in North America and a portfolio of potential long-term development projects. Future investments will be undertaken based on the results of economic and technical feasibility studies, and are dependent on market conditions. FCX continues to pursue projects to enhance productivity through innovative technologies and to identify opportunities to reduce the capital intensity of its potential long-term development projects. Early results from innovation initiatives have been positive, and FCX expects to incorporate these enhancements into its future mine plans in 2020.

Through exploration drilling, FCX has identified a significant resource at its wholly owned Lone Star copper leach project located near the Safford operation in eastern Arizona. An initial project to develop the Lone Star leachable ores commenced in 2018, with first production expected by the end of 2020. Initial production from the Lone Star leachable ores is expected to average approximately 200 million pounds of copper per year, with the potential for future expansion options. Total capital costs for the initial project, including mine equipment and pre-production stripping, are expected to approximate $850 million and will benefit from the utilization of existing infrastructure at the adjacent Safford operation. As of September 30, 2019, approximately $575 million has been incurred for this project, which is on schedule and within budget. The project also advances exposure to a significant sulfide resource. FCX expects to incorporate positive drilling and ongoing results in its future development plans.

Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data for the North America copper mines:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Copper (millions of recoverable pounds) Production 390 349 1,096 1,051 Sales, excluding purchases 395 350 1,084 1,095 Average realized price per pound $ 2.65 $ 2.77 $ 2.74 $ 3.02 Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds) Productiona 8 8 24 23 Unit net cash costs per pound of copperb Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments $ 2.03 $ 1.98 $ 2.05 $ 1.92 By-product credits (0.22 ) (0.26 ) (0.25 ) (0.23 ) Treatment charges 0.11 0.10 0.11 0.10 Unit net cash costs $ 1.92 $ 1.82 $ 1.91 $ 1.79

a. Refer to summary operating data on page 3 for FCX's consolidated molybdenum sales, which includes sales of molybdenum produced at the North America copper mines. b. For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs per pound to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page XIII, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."

North America's consolidated copper sales volumes of 395 million pounds in third-quarter 2019 were higher than third-quarter 2018 copper sales volumes of 350 million pounds, primarily reflecting higher leach production and higher mining and milling rates. North America copper sales are estimated to approximate 1.45 billion pounds for the year 2019.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for the North America copper mines of $1.92 per pound of copper in third-quarter 2019 were higher than third-quarter 2018 unit net cash costs of $1.82 per pound, primarily reflecting higher mining and milling rates.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for the North America copper mines are expected to approximate $1.90 per pound of copper for the year 2019, based on achievement of current sales volume and cost estimates and assuming an average molybdenum price of $12.00 per pound for fourth-quarter 2019. The impact of price changes during fourth-quarter 2019 on North America's average unit net cash costs for the year 2019 would approximate $0.01 per pound for each $2 per pound change in the average price of molybdenum.

South America Mining. FCX operates two copper mines in South America - Cerro Verde in Peru (in which FCX owns a 53.56 percent interest) and El Abra in Chile (in which FCX owns a 51 percent interest). These operations are consolidated in FCX's financial statements. In addition to copper, the Cerro Verde mine produces molybdenum concentrate and silver.

Operating and Development Activities. Cerro Verde's expanded operations benefit from its large-scale, long-lived reserves and cost efficiencies and have continued to perform well. Debottlenecking projects and additional initiatives to enhance operating rates continue to be advanced.

FCX continues to evaluate a large-scale expansion at El Abra to process additional sulfide material and to achieve higher recoveries. El Abra's large sulfide resource could potentially support a major mill project similar to facilities constructed at Cerro Verde. Technical and economic studies continue to be advanced to determine the optimal scope and timing for the project.

Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data for South America mining:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Copper (millions of recoverable pounds) Production 283 325 863 931 Sales 261 326 838 928 Average realized price per pound $ 2.61 $ 2.80 $ 2.67 $ 2.93 Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds) Productiona 6 7 21 20 Unit net cash costs per pound of copperb Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments $ 1.89 $ 1.84 c $ 1.84 $ 1.80 c By-product credits (0.26 ) (0.23 ) (0.29 ) (0.24 ) Treatment charges 0.17 0.20 0.18 0.20 Royalty on metals 0.01 — 0.01 — Unit net cash costs $ 1.81 $ 1.81 $ 1.74 $ 1.76

a. Refer to summary operating data on page 3 for FCX's consolidated molybdenum sales, which includes sales of molybdenum produced at Cerro Verde. b. For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs per pound to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page XIII, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com." c. Includes charges totaling $0.21 per pound of copper in third-quarter 2018 and $0.07 per pound of copper for the first nine months of 2018 associated with Cerro Verde's three-year CLA.

South America's consolidated copper sales volumes of 261 million pounds in third-quarter 2019 were lower than third-quarter 2018 copper sales volumes of 326 million pounds reflecting lower ore grades and recovery rates at Cerro Verde and the timing of shipments. Third-quarter 2019 production and sales were impacted by protests in Peru associated with an unaffiliated copper development project that blocked access to the shipping ports and main transportation routes, mill maintenance activities and mine sequencing changes at Cerro Verde that delayed access to higher grade material. Sales from South America mining are expected to approximate 1.2 billion pounds of copper for the year 2019.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for South America mining were $1.81 per pound of copper in both third-quarter 2019 and 2018. Excluding third-quarter 2018 charges for Cerro Verde's three-year CLA, average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for South America were higher in third-quarter 2019, primarily reflecting lower copper sales volumes.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for South America mining are expected to approximate $1.73 per pound of copper for the year 2019, based on current sales volume and cost estimates and assuming an average price of $12.00 per pound of molybdenum for fourth-quarter 2019.

In September 2019, El Abra and its two workers' unions signed new CLAs, which expire on April 30, 2023.

Indonesia Mining. PT-FI's assets include one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits at the Grasberg minerals district in Papua, Indonesia. PT-FI produces copper concentrate that contains significant quantities of gold and silver. FCX has a 48.76 percent ownership interest in PT-FI and manages its mining operations. PT-FI is consolidated in FCX's financial statements. As a result of the December 2018 transaction regarding PT-FI's long-term mining rights and share ownership, FCX’s economic interest in PT-FI is expected to approximate 81 percent through 2022.

Operating and Development Activities. PT-FI continues to mine the final stages of the Grasberg open pit and currently expects to complete mining in the open pit in fourth-quarter 2019, subject to geotechnical conditions.

PT-FI has commenced production from its significant underground ore bodies and continues to achieve important milestones to produce large-scale quantities of copper and gold following the transition from the Grasberg open pit. PT-FI's estimated annual capital spending on underground mine development projects is expected to average $0.8 billion per year for the four-year period 2019 through 2022, net of scheduled contributions from PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (PT Inalum). In accordance with applicable accounting guidance, aggregate costs (before scheduled contributions from PT Inalum), which are expected to average $0.95 billion per year for the four-year period 2019 through 2022, will be reflected as an investing activity in FCX's cash flow statement, and contributions from PT Inalum will be reflected as a financing activity. Considering the long-term nature and size of these projects, actual costs could vary from these estimates.

Grasberg Block Cave. PT-FI has commenced extraction of ore from the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine, which is the same ore body historically mined from the surface in the Grasberg open pit. Undercutting, drawbell construction and ore extraction activities in the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine continue to meet or exceed expectations. Ore extraction from the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine averaged 10,600 metric tons of ore per day in third-quarter 2019 and is expected to ramp up to 16,000 metric tons of ore per day by the end of 2019. Monitoring data on cave propagation in the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine is providing confidence in growing production rates over time. As existing drawpoints mature and additional drawpoints are added, cave expansion is expected to accelerate production rates from an average of 30,000 metric tons of ore per day in 2020 to 130,000 metric tons of ore per day in 2023 from five production blocks spanning 335,000 square meters.

Deep Mill Level Zone (DMLZ). The DMLZ underground mine, located east of the Grasberg ore body and below the Deep Ore Zone (DOZ) underground mine, has continued its ramp up of production. Hydraulic fracturing operations have been effective in managing rock stresses and pre-conditioning the cave following mining-induced seismic activity experienced in 2017 and 2018. Ore extraction continues to exceed expectations, averaging 9,800 metric tons of ore per day in third-quarter 2019. During third-quarter 2019, PT-FI elected to temporarily slow undercutting rates in one of the DMLZ production blocks until the desired cave shape was achieved. Undercutting re-commenced in September 2019. Ore extraction is expected to ramp up to 11,000 metric tons of ore per day by the end of 2019. Ongoing hydraulic fracturing operations combined with continued undercutting and drawbell openings in the two production blocks are expected to expand the cave, supporting higher production rates that are expected to average 28,000 metric tons of ore per day in 2020 and 80,000 metric tons of ore per day in 2022 from three production blocks.

Results to date from the Grasberg Block Cave and DMLZ underground mine are positive and in line with long-term plans to reach full production rates. Because of the nature of block caving, estimates of timing of future production from PT-FI's underground ore bodies will continue to be reviewed and may be modified as additional information becomes available.

Indonesian Smelter. In connection with the extension of PT-FI's mining rights from 2031 to 2041, PT-FI committed to construct a new smelter in Indonesia by December 21, 2023. A site for the new smelter has been selected and ground preparation is in progress. Engineering and front-end engineering and design for the selected process technology are ongoing, with construction of the smelter expected to begin in 2020. The preliminary capital cost estimate for the project approximates $3 billion, and PT-FI is pursuing financing and commercial arrangements for this project. The economics of PT-FI’s share of the new smelter will be shared by PT-FI’s shareholders according to their respective share ownership percentages.

Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data for Indonesia mining:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Copper (millions of recoverable pounds) Production 191 332 461 990 Sales 139 368 464 1,003 Average realized price per pound $ 2.59 $ 2.81 $ 2.70 $ 2.93 Gold (thousands of recoverable ounces) Production 329 754 645 2,089 Sales 239 831 659 2,105 Average realized price per ounce $ 1,487 $ 1,191 $ 1,380 $ 1,248 Unit net cash costs (credits) per pound of coppera Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments $ 2.44 $ 1.40 $ 3.00 $ 1.36 Gold and silver credits (2.64 ) (2.72 ) (2.02 ) (2.69 ) Treatment charges 0.25 0.26 0.27 0.26 Export duties 0.05 0.14 0.07 0.15 Royalty on metals 0.17 0.20 0.15 0.21 Unit net cash costs (credits) $ 0.27 $ (0.72 ) $ 1.47 $ (0.71 )

a . For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs (credits) per pound to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page XIII, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."

PT-FI's consolidated sales of 139 million pounds of copper and 239 thousand ounces of gold in third-quarter 2019 were lower than third-quarter 2018 consolidated sales of 368 million pounds of copper and 831 thousand ounces of gold, reflecting anticipated lower mill rates and ore grades as it transitions mining from the open pit to underground and timing of shipments.

On September 12, 2019, PT-FI received approval from the Indonesian government to increase its export quota from approximately 180,000 dry metric tons (DMT) of concentrate to approximately 680,000 DMT for the current export period, which expires March 8, 2020.

Consolidated sales volumes from PT-FI are expected to approximate 0.6 billion pounds of copper and 860 thousand ounces of gold in 2019. PT-FI will continue to monitor geotechnical conditions to determine the extent of mining in the Grasberg open pit. As PT-FI transitions mining from the open pit to underground, metal production is currently expected to improve significantly by 2021.

Because of the fixed nature of a large portion of PT-FI's costs, unit net cash costs can vary significantly from quarter to quarter depending on copper and gold volumes. PT-FI's unit net cash costs (including gold and silver credits) of $0.27 per pound of copper in third-quarter 2019, compared with unit net cash credits of $0.72 per pound in third-quarter 2018, primarily reflected lower copper and gold volumes.

Assuming an average gold price of $1,500 per ounce for fourth-quarter 2019 and achievement of current sales volume and cost estimates, unit net cash costs (including gold and silver credits) for PT-FI are expected to approximate $1.53 per pound of copper for the year 2019 (including $1.61 per pound of copper for fourth-quarter 2019). The impact of price changes during fourth-quarter 2019 on PT-FI's average unit net cash costs for the year 2019 would approximate $0.03 per pound for each $50 per ounce change in the average price of gold.

PT-FI's projected sales volumes and unit net cash costs for the year 2019 are dependent on a number of factors, including operational performance, mine sequencing changes and timing of shipments.

PT-FI and union officials commenced discussions for a new two-year labor agreement. The existing agreement, which expired in September 2019, will continue in effect until a new agreement is consummated.

Molybdenum Mines. FCX has two wholly owned molybdenum mines in Colorado - the Henderson underground mine and the Climax open-pit mine. The Henderson and Climax mines produce high-purity, chemical-grade molybdenum concentrate, which is typically further processed into value-added molybdenum chemical products. The majority of the molybdenum concentrate produced at the Henderson and Climax mines, as well as from FCX's North America and South America copper mines, is processed at FCX's conversion facilities.

Operating and Development Activities. Production from the Molybdenum mines totaled 7 million pounds of molybdenum in third-quarter 2019 and 8 million pounds in third-quarter 2018. Refer to summary operating data on page 3 for FCX's consolidated molybdenum sales and average realized prices, which includes sales of molybdenum produced at the Molybdenum mines and from FCX's North America and South America copper mines.

Unit net cash costs for the Molybdenum mines of $11.64 per pound of molybdenum in third-quarter 2019 were higher than third-quarter 2018 unit net cash costs of $9.02 per pound, primarily reflecting lower volumes. Based on current sales volume and cost estimates, average unit net cash costs for the Molybdenum mines are expected to approximate $10.50 per pound of molybdenum for the year 2019.

For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs per pound to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page XIII, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."

Mining Exploration Activities. FCX's mining exploration activities are generally associated with its existing mines, focusing on opportunities to expand reserves and resources to support development of additional future production capacity. A drilling program to further delineate the Lone Star resource continues to indicate significant additional mineralization in this district, with higher ore grades than FCX's other North America copper mines. Exploration results continue to indicate opportunities for significant future potential reserve additions in North America and South America. Exploration spending is expected to approximate $80 million for the year 2019.

CASH FLOWS, CASH and DEBT

Operating Cash Flows. FCX generated operating cash flows of $224 million (net of $146 million of working capital uses and timing of other tax payments) in third-quarter 2019 and $1.3 billion (including $135 million of working capital sources and timing of other tax payments) for the first nine months of 2019.

Based on current sales volume and cost estimates, and assuming average prices of $2.60 per pound of copper, $1,500 per ounce of gold and $12.00 per pound of molybdenum for fourth-quarter 2019, FCX's consolidated operating cash flows are estimated to approximate $1.6 billion (including $0.2 billion of working capital sources and changes in timing of other tax payments) for the year 2019. The impact of price changes during fourth-quarter 2019 on operating cash flows would approximate $90 million for each $0.10 per pound change in the average price of copper, $10 million for each $50 per ounce change in the average price of gold and $15 million for each $2 per pound change in the average price of molybdenum.

Capital Expenditures. Capital expenditures totaled $0.7 billion in third-quarter 2019 (including approximately $0.3 billion for major mining projects) and $1.9 billion for the first nine months of 2019 (including approximately $1.1 billion for major mining projects).

Capital expenditures are expected to approximate $2.6 billion for the year 2019, including $1.6 billion for major mining projects primarily associated with underground development activities in the Grasberg minerals district and development of the Lone Star copper leach project, and exclude estimates associated with the new smelter in Indonesia. A large portion of the capital expenditures relate to projects that are expected to add significant production and cash flow in future periods, enabling FCX to generate operating cash flows exceeding capital expenditures in future years. FCX has cash on hand and the financial flexibility to fund these expenditures and will continue to be disciplined in deploying capital.

Cash. Following is a summary of the U.S. and international components of consolidated cash and cash equivalents available to the parent company, net of noncontrolling interests' share, taxes and other costs at September 30, 2019 (in billions):

Cash at domestic companies $ 1.3 Cash at international operations 0.9 Total consolidated cash and cash equivalents 2.2 Noncontrolling interests' share (0.3 ) Cash, net of noncontrolling interests' share $ 1.9 Withholding taxes — a Net cash available $ 1.9 a. Rounds to less than $0.1 billion.

Debt. At September 30, 2019, FCX's consolidated debt totaled $9.9 billion, with a related weighted-average interest rate of 4.6 percent. FCX had no borrowings, $13 million in letters of credit issued and $3.5 billion available under its revolving credit facility at September 30, 2019.

On August 15, 2019, FCX completed the sale of $1.2 billion of senior notes, consisting of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.00% Senior Notes due 2027 and $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% Senior Notes due 2029. FCX used the net proceeds from the senior notes offering to fund its previously announced make-whole redemption of all of its outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2023, and the concurrent tender offers to purchase a portion of its 4.00% Senior Notes due 2021 and its 3.55% Senior Notes due 2022. As a result of the redemption and tender offers, FCX recorded a third-quarter 2019 loss on early extinguishment of debt totaling $21 million. The new financing and related redemption and tender offers resulted in a slight reduction in FCX's weighted-average interest rate on its senior notes from 4.7 percent to 4.6 percent and extended the weighted-average maturity from approximately 9 years to approximately 10 years.

FINANCIAL POLICY

On September 25, 2019, FCX declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock, which will be paid on November 1, 2019, to shareholders of record as of October 15, 2019. The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors (Board) and will depend upon FCX’s financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at "fcx.com."

Cautionary Statement and Regulation G Disclosure: This press release contains forward-looking statements in which FCX discusses its potential future performance. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts, such as plans, projections or expectations relating to ore grades and milling rates; production and sales volumes; unit net cash costs; operating cash flows; capital expenditures; FCX's expectations regarding its share of PT-FI's net (loss) income and future cash flows through 2022; PT-FI's development, financing, construction and completion of a new smelter in Indonesia; PT-FI's compliance with environmental standards under the framework established by Indonesia's Ministry of Environment and Forestry; exploration efforts and results; development and production activities, rates and costs; liquidity; tax rates; export quotas and duties; the impact of copper, gold and molybdenum price changes; the impact of deferred intercompany profits on earnings; reserve estimates; and future dividend payments, share purchases and sales. The words “anticipates,” “may,” “can,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” "targets," “intends,” “likely,” “will,” “should,” “to be,” ”potential" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements. The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of the Board and will depend on FCX's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

FCX cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause FCX's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, supply of and demand for, and prices of, copper, gold and molybdenum; mine sequencing; changes in mine plans; production rates; timing of shipments; results of feasibility studies; potential inventory adjustments; potential impairment of long-lived mining assets; the potential effects of violence in Indonesia generally and in the province of Papua; the Indonesian government's extension of PT-FI's export license after March 8, 2020; risks associated with underground mining; satisfaction of requirements in accordance with PT-FI's special mining license (IUPK) to extend mining rights from 2031 through 2041; industry risks; regulatory changes; political and social risks; labor relations; weather- and climate-related risks; environmental risks; litigation results; cybersecurity incidents; and other factors described in more detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in FCX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which FCX's forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the forward-looking statements are made, including for example commodity prices, which FCX cannot control, and production volumes and costs, some aspects of which FCX may not be able to control. Further, FCX may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. FCX cautions investors that it does not intend to update forward-looking statements more frequently than quarterly notwithstanding any changes in its assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes, and FCX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

This press release also contains certain financial measures such as adjusted net (loss) income and unit net cash costs (credits) per pound of copper and molybdenum, which are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. As required by SEC Regulation G, reconciliations of these measures to amounts reported in FCX's consolidated financial statements are in the supplemental schedules of this press release, which are also available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. SELECTED OPERATING DATA Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 MINING OPERATIONS: Production Sales COPPER (millions of recoverable pounds) (FCX's net interest in %) North America Morenci (72%)a 200 170 199 174 Bagdad (100%) 58 45 59 47 Safford (100%) 28 32 29 31 Sierrita (100%) 42 36 43 36 Miami (100%) 4 4 4 3 Chino (100%) 46 46 48 45 Tyrone (100%) 12 15 13 14 Other (100%) — 1 — — Total North America 390 349 395 350 South America Cerro Verde (53.56%) 234 275 217 280 El Abra (51%) 49 50 44 46 Total South America 283 325 261 326 Indonesia Grasberg (48.76%)b 191 332 139 368 Total 864 1,006 795 c 1,044 c Less noncontrolling interests 168 183 149 186 Net 696 823 646 858 Average realized price per pound $ 2.62 $ 2.80 GOLD (thousands of recoverable ounces) (FCX's net interest in %) North America (100%) 4 6 4 6 Indonesia (48.76%)b 329 754 239 831 Consolidated 333 760 243 837 Less noncontrolling interests 61 70 45 77 Net 272 690 198 760 Average realized price per ounce $ 1,487 $ 1,191 MOLYBDENUM (millions of recoverable pounds) (FCX's net interest in %) Henderson (100%) 2 3 N/A N/A Climax (100%) 5 5 N/A N/A North America copper mines (100%)a 8 8 N/A N/A Cerro Verde (53.56%) 6 7 N/A N/A Consolidated 21 23 22 22 Less noncontrolling interests 3 3 3 2 Net 18 20 19 20 Average realized price per pound $ 12.89 $ 12.40 a. Amounts are net of Morenci's undivided joint venture partners' interests. b. Effective December 21, 2018, FCX's share ownership in PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) is 48.76 percent. FCX’s economic interest in PT-FI is expected to approximate 81 percent through 2022 and 48.76 percent thereafter. c. Consolidated sales volumes exclude purchased copper of 79 million pounds in third-quarter 2019 and 93 million pounds in third-quarter 2018.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. SELECTED OPERATING DATA (continued) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 MINING OPERATIONS: Production Sales Copper (millions of recoverable pounds) (FCX's net interest in %) North America Morenci (72%)a 548 521 536 544 Bagdad (100%) 170 142 168 146 Safford (100%) 84 94 85 99 Sierrita (100%) 117 113 116 118 Miami (100%) 11 12 11 12 Chino (100%) 129 126 130 133 Tyrone (100%) 37 41 38 42 Other (100%) — 2 — 1 Total North America 1,096 1,051 1,084 1,095 South America Cerro Verde (53.56%) 734 780 713 780 El Abra (51%) 129 151 125 148 Total South America 863 931 838 928 Indonesia Grasberg (48.76%)b 461 990 464 1,003 Total 2,420 2,972 2,386 c 3,026 c Less noncontrolling interests 490 529 480 528 Net 1,930 2,443 1,906 2,498 Average realized price per pound $ 2.71 $ 2.96 Gold (thousands of recoverable ounces) (FCX's net interest in %) North America (100%) 14 16 15 18 Indonesia (48.76%)b 645 2,089 659 2,105 Consolidated 659 2,105 674 2,123 Less noncontrolling interests 121 195 124 197 Net 538 1,910 550 1,926 Average realized price per ounce $ 1,380 $ 1,249 Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds) (FCX's net interest in %) Henderson (100%) 10 10 N/A N/A Climax (100%) 14 16 N/A N/A North America (100%)a 24 23 N/A N/A Cerro Verde (53.56%) 21 20 N/A N/A Consolidated 69 69 68 70 Less noncontrolling interests 10 9 10 9 Net 59 60 58 61 Average realized price per pound $ 12.92 $ 12.41 a. Amounts are net of Morenci's undivided joint venture partners' interests. b. Effective December 21, 2018, FCX's share ownership in PT-FI is 48.76 percent. FCX’s economic interest in PT-FI is expected to approximate 81 percent through 2022 and 48.76 percent thereafter. c. Consolidated sales volumes exclude purchased copper of 310 million pounds for the first nine months of 2019 and 257 million pounds for the first nine months of 2018.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. SELECTED OPERATING DATA (continued) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 100% North America Copper Mines Leach Operations Leach ore placed in stockpiles (metric tons per day) 756,900 657,600 753,400 673,800 Average copper ore grade (percent) 0.24 0.22 0.23 0.25 Copper production (millions of recoverable pounds) 270 242 741 723 Mill Operations Ore milled (metric tons per day) 337,700 297,800 324,600 297,900 Average ore grades (percent): Copper 0.33 0.34 0.34 0.35 Molybdenum 0.02 0.03 0.02 0.02 Copper recovery rate (percent) 88.5 87.4 87.9 88.1 Production (millions of recoverable pounds): Copper 198 173 569 531 Molybdenum 8 8 25 24 100% South America Mining Leach Operations Leach ore placed in stockpiles (metric tons per day) 257,300 194,400 205,300 203,100 Average copper ore grade (percent) 0.36 0.34 0.36 0.32 Copper production (millions of recoverable pounds) 70 72 192 214 Mill Operations Ore milled (metric tons per day) 381,200 383,900 391,800 384,800 Average ore grades (percent): Copper 0.35 0.39 0.36 0.39 Molybdenum 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.01 Copper recovery rate (percent) 81.5 86.1 83.5 83.2 Production (millions of recoverable pounds): Copper 213 253 671 717 Molybdenum 6 7 21 20 100% Indonesia Mining Ore extracted and milled (metric tons per day): Grasberg open pita 70,000 149,500 75,500 141,100 Deep Ore Zone underground mineb 24,500 31,000 25,300 33,200 Deep Mill Level Zone underground mineb 9,800 2,500 8,100 2,600 Grasberg Block Cave underground mineb 10,600 3,700 7,700 3,800 Big Gossan underground mineb 7,000 3,900 6,000 3,400 Total 121,900 190,600 122,600 184,100 Average ore grades: Copper (percent) 0.92 1.00 0.77 1.06 Gold (grams per metric ton) 1.23 1.77 0.85 1.73 Recovery rates (percent): Copper 89.4 92.4 87.6 92.4 Gold 75.6 85.7 73.5 85.5 Production (recoverable): Copper (millions of pounds) 191 337 461 1,030 Gold (thousands of ounces) 329 817 645 2,306 100% Molybdenum Mines Ore milled (metric tons per day) 36,100 29,400 33,000 27,100 Average molybdenum ore grade (percent) 0.12 0.17 0.14 0.18 Molybdenum production (millions of recoverable pounds) 7 8 24 26 a. Includes ore from related stockpiles. b. Reflects ore extracted, including ore from development activities that result in metal production.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) Revenuesa $ 3,308 $ 4,908 $ 10,646 $ 14,944 Cost of sales: Production and deliveryb 2,665 3,069 8,584 8,790 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 322 458 1,021 1,351 Metals inventory adjustments 41 — 100 2 Total cost of sales 3,028 3,527 9,705 10,143 Selling, general and administrative expenses 106 101 315 341 Mining exploration and research expenses 25 27 83 72 Environmental obligations and shutdown costs 20 8 85 76 Net loss (gain) on sales of assets 12 (70 ) (13 ) (126 ) Total costs and expenses 3,191 3,593 10,175 10,506 Operating income 117 1,315 471 4,438 Interest expense, netc (123 ) (143 ) (401 ) (436 ) Net (loss) gain on early extinguishment of debt (21 ) — (27 ) 8 Other income, net 33 14 52 63 d Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in affiliated companies' net earnings 6 1,186 95 4,073 Provision for income taxese (150 ) (522 ) (240 ) (1,543 ) Equity in affiliated companies' net earnings 5 4 7 5 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (139 ) 668 (138 ) 2,535 Net gain (loss) from discontinued operations 1 (4 ) 2 (19 ) Net (loss) income (138 ) 664 (136 ) 2,516 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interestsf 7 (108 ) (36 ) (399 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholdersg $ (131 ) $ 556 $ (172 ) $ 2,117 Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to common stock: Continuing operations $ (0.09 ) $ 0.38 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.46 Discontinued operations — — — (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.38 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.45 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 1,452 1,450 1,451 1,449 Diluted 1,452 1,458 1,451 1,458 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

a. Includes adjustments to provisionally priced concentrate and cathode sales. For a summary of adjustments to provisionally priced copper sales, refer to the supplemental schedule, "Derivative Instruments," on page IX. b. Includes PT-FI charges, an environmental-related litigation reserve and other net (charges) credits, which are summarized in the supplemental schedule, "Adjusted Net (Loss) Income," on page VII. c. Consolidated interest costs (before capitalization) totaled $163 million in third-quarter 2019, $167 million in third-quarter 2018, $508 million for the first nine months of 2019 and $508 million for the first nine months of 2018. d. Includes interest received with the refund of PT-FI's prior years' tax receivables. Refer to the supplemental schedule, "Adjusted Net (Loss) Income," on page VII. e. For a summary of FCX's provision for income taxes, refer to the supplemental schedule, "Income Taxes," on page VIII. f. Includes noncontrolling interest impacts associated with tax charges to record deferred taxes for historical balances in accordance with tax accounting guidance. Refer to the supplemental schedule, "Income Taxes," on page VIII. g. FCX defers recognizing profits on intercompany sales until final sales to third parties occur. For a summary of net impacts from changes in these deferrals, refer to the supplemental schedule, "Deferred Profits," on page IX.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (In Millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,247 $ 4,217 Trade accounts receivable 731 829 Income and other tax receivables 269 493 Inventories: Materials and supplies, net 1,619 1,528 Mill and leach stockpiles 1,302 1,453 Product 1,513 1,778 Other current assets 669 422 Total current assets 8,350 10,720 Property, plant, equipment and mine development costs, net 29,330 28,010 Long-term mill and leach stockpiles 1,300 1,314 Other assets 2,085 2,172 Total assets $ 41,065 $ 42,216 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,725 $ 2,625 Current portion of environmental and asset retirement obligations 488 449 Dividends payable 73 73 Accrued income taxes 70 165 Current portion of debt 4 17 Total current liabilities 3,360 3,329 Long-term debt, less current portion 9,915 11,124 Deferred income taxes 4,292 4,032 Environmental and asset retirement obligations, less current portion 3,558 3,609 Other liabilities 2,302 2,230 Total liabilities 23,427 24,324 Equity: Stockholders' equity: Common stock 158 158 Capital in excess of par value 25,880 26,013 Accumulated deficit (12,213 ) (12,041 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (570 ) (605 ) Common stock held in treasury (3,735 ) (3,727 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,520 9,798 Noncontrolling interestsa 8,118 8,094 Total equity 17,638 17,892 Total liabilities and equity $ 41,065 $ 42,216 a. Includes $4.6 billion associated with the December 2018 PT-FI transaction, including $4.1 billion associated with the PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) acquisition of Rio Tinto's joint venture interest.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 (In Millions) Cash flow from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (136 ) $ 2,516 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,021 1,351 Metals inventory adjustments 100 2 Net gain on sales of assets (13 ) (126 ) Stock-based compensation 52 70 Net charges for environmental and asset retirement obligations, including accretion 160 206 Payments for environmental and asset retirement obligations (164 ) (179 ) Net charges for defined pension and postretirement plans 79 59 Pension plan contributions (58 ) (60 ) Net loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt 27 (8 ) Deferred income taxes 119 202 (Gain) loss on discontinued operations (2 ) 19 Dividends received from PT Smelting 33 — Change in long-term mill and leach stockpiles (5 ) 54 Charges for PT-FI surface water tax settlement 28 — Charges for Cerro Verde royalty dispute 40 — Payments for Cerro Verde royalty dispute (126 ) (32 ) Other, net 22 5 Changes in working capital and other tax payments: Accounts receivable 209 321 Inventories 229 (326 ) Other current assets 15 (16 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (45 ) (2 ) Accrued income taxes and timing of other tax payments (273 ) (131 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,312 3,925 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures: North America copper mines (641 ) (413 ) South America (176 ) (188 ) Indonesia (992 ) (695 ) Molybdenum mines (11 ) (6 ) Other (97 ) (89 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 102 10 Intangible water rights and other, net (10 ) (91 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,825 ) (1,472 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 1,681 475 Repayments of debt (2,917 ) (2,410 ) Cash dividends and distributions paid: Common stock (218 ) (145 ) Noncontrolling interests (79 ) (241 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 133 — Stock-based awards net (payments) proceeds (7 ) 4 Debt financing costs and other, net (23 ) (23 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,430 ) (2,340 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (1,943 ) 113 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of year 4,455 4,710 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of perioda $ 2,512 $ 4,823 a. Includes restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents of $265 million at September 30, 2019, and $243 million at September 30, 2018.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME

Adjusted net (loss) income is intended to provide investors and others with information about FCX's recurring operating performance. This information differs from net (loss) income attributable to common stock determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. FCX's adjusted net (loss) income follows, which may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies (in millions, except per share amounts).

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Pre-tax After-taxa Per Share Pre-tax After-taxa Per Share Net (loss) income attributable to common stock N/A $ (131 ) $ (0.09 ) N/A $ 556 $ 0.38 Metals inventory adjustments $ (41 ) $ (40 ) $ (0.03 ) $ — $ — $ — Cerro Verde labor agreement — — — (69 ) (22 ) (0.02 ) Other net charges (24 ) b (13 ) (0.01 ) (1 ) — — Net adjustments to environmental obligations and related litigation reserves (19 ) c (19 ) (0.01 ) (2 ) (2 ) — Net (loss) gain on sales of assetsd (12 ) (12 ) (0.01 ) 70 70 0.05 Net loss on early extinguishment of debt (21 ) (21 ) (0.01 ) — — — Net tax chargese N/A (19 ) (0.01 ) N/A — — Gain (loss) on discontinued operationsf 1 1 — (4 ) (4 ) — $ (116 ) $ (123 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (6 ) $ 42 $ 0.03 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to common stock N/A $ (8 ) $ (0.01 ) N/A $ 514 $ 0.35

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Pre-tax After-taxa Per Share Pre-tax After-taxa Per Share Net (loss) income attributable to common stock N/A $ (172 ) $ (0.12 ) N/A $ 2,117 $ 1.45 Metals inventory adjustments $ (100 ) $ (67 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (2 ) $ (2 ) $ — PT-FI charges (28 ) g (14 ) (0.01 ) — — — Cerro Verde labor agreement — — — (69 ) (22 ) (0.02 ) Other net (charges) credits (48 ) b (23 ) (0.02 ) 5 6 — Net adjustments to environmental obligations and related litigation reserves (63 ) c (63 ) (0.04 ) (52 ) (52 ) (0.04 ) Net gain on sales of assetsd 13 13 0.01 126 126 0.09 Net (loss) gain on early extinguishment of debt (27 ) (26 ) (0.02 ) 8 8 0.01 Interest on tax refunds — — — 30 19 0.01 Net tax (charges) creditse N/A 5 — N/A 5 — Gain (loss) on discontinued operationsf 2 2 — (19 ) (19 ) (0.01 ) $ (251 ) $ (173 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 27 $ 69 $ 0.04 Adjusted net income attributable to common stock N/A $ 1 $ — N/A $ 2,048 $ 1.41

a. Reflects impact to FCX net (loss) income attributable to common stock (i.e., net of any taxes and noncontrolling interests). b. The third quarter and first nine months of 2019 included asset impairment charges and prior period adjustments to PT-FI export duties for final assays. The first nine months of 2019 also included charges associated with weather-related issues at El Abra and for oil and gas inventory adjustments, partly offset by a credit for an asset retirement obligation adjustment. c. Includes a charge to production and delivery costs totaling $15 million related to Louisiana coastal erosion litigation. d. Includes adjustments to the fair value of the potential contingent consideration related to the 2016 sale of onshore California oil and gas properties, which will continue to be adjusted through December 31, 2020. FCX would receive additional contingent consideration related to this transaction consisting of $50 million per year for 2019 and 2020 if the price of Brent crude oil averages over $70 per barrel in each of these calendar years. The first nine months of 2019 also included a $20 million gain on sales of oil and gas assets. e. Refer to "Income Taxes" on page VIII for further discussion of net tax (charges) credits. f. Primarily reflects adjustments to the estimated fair value of contingent consideration related to the 2016 sale of FCX’s interest in TF Holdings Limited, which will continue to be adjusted through December 31, 2019. g. Reflects an adjustment to the settlement of the historical surface water tax disputes with the local regional tax authority in Papua, Indonesia.

