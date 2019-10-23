X-Terra Resources Engages Inlandsis to Complete Till Sampling Program at Grog and Northwest

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) is pleased to announce the company has engaged the services of Inlandsis Consultants, led by Remi Charbonneau, Ph.D, P.Geo, specialized in surface deposits interpretation, till sampling and boulder tracing utilizing glacial displacement.

Inlandsis will carry out a till sampling program for gold geochemistry over the Grog and Northwest properties located in Restigouche county, New Brunswick.

About 200 samples are expected to be collected representing the first stage of exploration between the Grog and Northwest properties. The primary objective of this program is to define gold dispersal signatures in a region mostly covered by overburden. It may help detect new additional zones of sub-cropping mineralization over the property.

With a district scale land package, the project hosts two distinct geological contexts along the McKenzie regional fault, namely: The Grog property which hosts meaningful evidence of an epithermal hydrothermal system and whereas the Northwest property hosts orogenic gold bearing quartz veins. The secondary objective of this program will be to define the limits of each geological system.

In other news, the stripping and trenching program is still ongoing. To date, X-Terra's geological team have completed an additional 14 trenches and collected over 200 samples.

In addition, X-Terra's senior management team will be attending the Exploration, Mining and Petroleum New Brunswick Conference, being held in Fredericton from Sunday, October 27th to Tuesday, October 29th at the Delta Hotel Fredericton, to inform and answer questions about the ongoing exploration programs.

Qualified Person

Jeannot Théberge, P. Geo registered in the Provinces of Québec and New-Brunswick, a consultant to X-Terra Resources, a qualified person under National Instrument 43?101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed the technical contents of this news release, and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals and energy properties in Canada.

