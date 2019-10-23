Midland Discovers New Gold Zones on the Willbob Project, Labrador Trough

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2019 - Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report new drilling results from a diamond drilling program completed in September 2019 on its Willbob gold project, wholly owned by Midland.



The drilling campaign, comprising eleven (11) drill holes for a total of 1,141.5 metres, was designed to test the Ants and Stars surface showings with nine (9) and two (2) drill holes respectively.

In addition, during the same period, a regional prospecting campaign was conducted on the Willbob project, on new claim blocks wholly owned by Midland and recently acquired in the summer of 2019. In the lake Canyon area, follow-up work on showings discovered in July returned gold values up to 31.5 g/t Au (Canyon-1 showing) and 23.5 g/t Au (Canyon-2 showing) in grab samples. Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values returned are not representative of mineralized zones. Assays from two (2) drill holes on the Stars showing are pending.

Drilling highlights – Ants showing

Drill hole WB-19-33 intersected 1.81 g/t Au over 12.06 metres, including 2.99 g/t Au over 4.56 metres.

Drill hole WB-19-26 intersected 2.09 g/t Au over 6.01 metres, including 4.05 g/t Au over 2.50 metres.

A gold vector is interpreted to the west, and the Ants zone remains entirely open in this direction.

Drilling campaign on the Ants showing

During the drilling campaign on the Ants showing in September 2019, nine (9) drill holes totalling 910.5 metres were drilled (WB-19-25 to WB-19-33).

Drill hole WB-19-33 was drilled the furthest to the west, near surface, on section 200E and intersected an interval grading 1.81 g/t Au over 12.06 metres from 32.14 metres to 44.20 metres, including an interval grading 2.99 g/t Au over 4.56 metres from 32.14 metres to 36.70 metres. This gold intercept remains completely open to the west and at depth.

On a section located 100 metres further east (section 300E), drill hole WB-19-26 intersected an interval grading 2.09 g/t Au over 6.01 metres from 46.39 metres to 52.40 metres, including a zone grading 4.05 g/t Au over 2.50 metres from 46.90 metres to 49.40 metres. On the same section but very near surface, drill hole WB-19-25 intersected a mineralized zone grading 1.04 g/t Au over 3.20 metres from 7.80 metres to 11.0 metres.

Note that channel samples collected on this showing in 2018 and 2019 returned values reaching 1.78 g/t Au over 23.3 metres, including 3.19 g/t Au over 10.0 metres (channel ANTS-18-03); 3.33 g/t Au over 5.0 metres (channel ANTS-18-02); 2.22 g/t Au over 4.5 metres (channel ANTS-18-04) and 1.46 g/t Au over 11.0 metres, including 2.99 g/t Au over 4.0 metres (channel ANTS-19-06).

The Ants mineralized zone is characterized by the presence of sulphides, mainly composed of 1-15% pyrrhotite with trace to 1% chalcopyrite. These sulphides are disseminated or clustered in a quartz diorite host rock that is strongly altered to iron carbonates and albite and locally cut by a network of quartz-carbonate veinlets. Note that visible gold was observed in many locations. The remaining drill holes all intersected anomalous gold values associated with the mineralized diorite, thus defining an anomalous gold-bearing envelope to the north of the mineralized zone on surface, over a strike length of at least 300 metres.

Table 1: Results of the nine (9) drill holes testing the Ants showing

Drill hole Section From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t WB-19-25 300E 7.80 11.00 3.20 1.04 WB-19-26 300E 46.39 52.40 6.01 2.09 including 46.90 49.40 2.50 4.05 WB-19-27 400E 28.70 31.50 2.80 0.28 WB-19-28 500E 42.60 43.30 0.70 0.80 WB-19-29 400E 109.25 109.80 0.55 0.12 WB-19-30 600E 67.20 68.10 0.90 0.86 WB-19-31 500E NSR WB-19-32 300E 110.38 114.35 3.97 0.21 WB-19-33 200E 32.14 44.20 12.06 1.81 including 32.14 36.70 4.56 2.99 * The true thickness of reported drill intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available.

Table 2: Coordinates of the nine (9) drill holes testing the Ants showing



Drill hole Section UTM Easting UTM Northing Azimuth Dip Length (m) WB-19-25 300E 472442 6396160 N206 -50 75.0 WB-19-26 300E 472491 6396252 N206 -50 102.0 WB-19-27 400E 472571 6396212 N206 -50 121.45 WB-19-28 500E 472665 6396184 N206 -50 75.0 WB-19-29 400E 472648 6396303 N206 -50 132.0 WB-19-30 600E 472769 6396147 N206 -50 84.0 WB-19-31 500E 472714 6396261 N206 -55 120.0 WB-19-32 300E 472502 6396346 N206 -65 126.0 WB-19-33 200E 472399 6396241 N206 -55 75.0

Follow-up prospecting on lake Canyon showings

Prospecting in July had led to the discovery of three new high-grade gold showings on new claims acquired by Midland in 2019 in the lake Canyon area (press release date August 22, 2019). A follow-up campaign was done in September on these showings. On the Canyon-1 showing, a gold value of 10.2 g/t Au had been obtained in July (grab sample). New high-grade gold values were returned from the follow-up: 31.5 g/t Au, 5.95 g/t Au and 3.77 g/t Au (grab samples). Three (3) other grab samples yielded between 0.1 and 1 g/t Au and ten (10) more yielded less than 0.1 g/t Au. The Canyon-2 showing is located 250 meters northwest of Canyon-1 and had yielded 18.55 g/t Au, 4.94 g/t Au and 1.01 g/t Au in grab samples in July. Gold values of 23.5 g/t Au and 2.08 g/t Au were obtained in September on this showing (grab samples). Seven (7) grab samples yielded between 0.1 and 1 g/t Au while fourteen (14) more yielded less than 0.1 g/t Au. Finally, the Canyon-3 showing is located 30 meters north of Canyon-3 and had yielded 16.85 g/t Au in July. A value of 3.35 g/t Au was obtained in September. A float (subcrop) collected on the showing also yielded 6.64 g/t Au from a grab sample. Two (2) more grab samples collected on Canyon-3 yielded between 0.1 and 1 g/t Au and four (4) other grab samples yielded less than 0.1 g/t Au.

Quality Control

Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by Qualified Persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks for every 20 samples. Core samples from the Ants mineralized zone were analyzed by metallic screen fire assay (Au-SCR21) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d’Or, Quebec.; this method is optimal for samples containing visible gold.

Rock samples (prospecting) on the project are assayed for gold by standard 30-gram fire-assaying with AA (Au-AA23) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP–AES method (ME-ICP61) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Osisko Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson. P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, who also approved the technical content of this press release.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.explorationmidland.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland’s periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

15 photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ddd541c-38d1-466a-b1de-36b200225732

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62463778-6ca9-453d-8839-3874d558d292

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6cc7740-83ad-4acd-8ade-d6f1e8c5cd8f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3433e498-276a-47c7-b40b-e1f4f916808f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f4eb93d-288f-41b3-9f7e-0e15dfb45867

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/255d1328-da6b-4c89-937a-9f989746c8ed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae09e5a1-bd08-4d9e-94c8-b21397f23b46

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28c97052-1a5d-44f3-b98a-413c1ebd077a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35187c3a-2e6e-4dab-bc45-b2645dcb07c6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74812b69-2950-4d4e-9377-f649c04d4f27

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16584424-de1f-4616-a3f1-a7bfe60f18da

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a3983db-c283-4016-9d1c-d5e0ae0ccbe8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6fcbd69-4ed8-4811-88b2-7416689cfb6c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6902bc41-692b-41b6-b425-d1c845dfad04

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38e5f93a-215d-495d-837b-24f4cbada50b