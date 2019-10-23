Mountain Boy Extends Discovery Zone at Southmore

VANCOUVER, Oct. 23, 2019 - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (“Mountain Boy”, “MTB” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: MTB; Frankfurt: M9UA) reports assay results for the Southmore (More Creek) property, located 40 kilometres (“km”) northwest of the historic Eskay Creek Mine. Three companies are actively exploring on adjacent properties in the area. The MTB claims are within 8 kms of the Galore Creek access road.



The recent field results build on results from 1990 which were not previously followed up.

Highlights:

Initial MTB field-work confirmed the historic showings and identified new zones of interest, some of which were ice-covered at the time of the previous work.

Identification of a large zone of intense hydrothermal alteration.

Samples with multi-gram gold and strong base metal assays demonstrate mineralization over an extensive area.

The results point to the presence of mineralized systems similar geologically and in scale to other large deposits in the region.

The Mountain Boy team spent 8-man days mapping the geology, alteration and structure as well as sampling outcrop for geochemical analysis. Samples taken validate historic assays and outline new areas of mineralization.

Mineralization within the large gossan identified in 1990 has been extended 500 metres to the southwest. The gossan is interpreted as a northeast trending, structurally controlled, hydrothermal alteration conduit consisting of quartz + sericite + pyrite alteration with minor arsenopyrite and up to 1,260 ppb gold and 41.4 ppm silver. Significant base metal values were also encountered within the gossan. The best gold numbers appear to be associated with pyrite. Mineralization has been traced for 1,300 metres on surface.

Additional structurally controlled alteration zones with up to 2,920 ppb gold were also mapped in the northern portion of the claims.

Samples from this summer’s program are also anomalous in pathfinder elements such as antimony, mercury and arsenic. Barium is also anomalous in some areas and is a commonly associated with volcanic hosted massive sulphide deposits (VHMS). The property has had very little exploration on it to date and the potential for more discoveries is high.

Three styles of mineralization have been identified. These include the following;

Structurally controlled precious and base metal mineralization as found in the large gossan and the other veins to the north. Bedded massive sulphides of copper, lead and zinc. Massive sulphides within skarn identified in 1990 but not visited in the 2019 program.

SampleNo Au (ppb) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Hg (ppm) As (ppm) Ba (ppm) AW19-127 2920 13.5 0.010 0.008 0.01 2020 1230 28 WK19-64 2520 2.1 0.010 0.073 0.07 60 154 2270 AW19-125 1360 2.1 0.018 0.003 0.01 230 199 41 AW19-130 1160 9.0 0.038 0.058 0.02 3490 660 707 AW19-133 841 32.0 0.008 0.007 0.00 3550 1720 3760 AW19-132 780 34.9 0.010 0.002 0.01 2510 2350 6630 AW19-129 500 12.0 0.016 0.081 0.21 10000 1700 1720 AW19-115 387 19.9 0.011 0.005 0.02 1580 2000 3200 WK19-63 213 7.4 >1.0000 0.005 4.87 90 90.5 7010 AW19-134 194 10.1 0.017 0.008 0.26 2820 355 2100 AW19-124 170 1.6 0.393 0.001 0.01 110 198 61 WK19-66 164 2.9 0.209 0.009 0.02 310 67.6 2240 AW19-136 133 0.9 0.004 0.047 0.01 90 68.5 2810 WK19-68 125 1.3 0.006 0.016 0.03 340 78.9 2530 AW19-118 100 12.6 >1.0000 0.069 1.25 2030 50.5 11700 AW19-120 97 1.5 0.005 0.002 0.00 360 189 5530 AW19-114 89 18.1 0.008 0.005 0.01 270 1910 6070 AW19-112 86 31.6 0.090 >0.50000 0.97 4580 530 7800 AW19-117 53 13.9 >1.0000 0.006 0.07 140 62.7 1490 AW19-135 47 4.4 0.062 >0.50000 0.01 80 66.5 1310 AW19-131 41 0.4 0.007 0.020 0.01 170 31.4 2820 AW19-119 18 0.5 0.009 0.002 0.00 310 84.8 5970 AW19-113 13 4.3 0.148 0.024 0.06 290 26.7 1160 WK19-67 8 1.9 0.071 0.168 0.38 990 47.7 3390

Table 1- Significant Assays from 2019 Program

Lawrence Roulston, CEO, noted: “The MTB geological team recognized the potential in this property, which had been overlooked for decades. The Southmore project provides MTB shareholders exposure to a project with outstanding potential in the heart of an intensely well-endowed mineral region, which is host to multiple world-class deposits including Brucejack, Eskay Creek, Galore Creek and Schaft Creek. Southmore complements our three more advanced stage projects in the Stewart Camp of the Golden Triangle.”

The technical disclosure in this release has been read and approved by Andrew Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

