Klondike Silver (TSX-V: KS) - 2019 Highlights

Vancouver, Canada - TheNewswire - October 23rd, 2019 - Klondike Silver Corp. (TSXV:KS):



COMPLETED 7 BQ-size diamond drill holes and have intersected the western extension of the Main Lode in each hole.

ALL holes were drilled from the first new drill station completed in 2018.

AN ARRAY of 4 holes were drilled perpendicular to the Main Lode (i.e. 180? Az) to obtain the dip of the Lode structure.

AN ARRAY of 3 diamond drill holes were drilled to the southwest (i.e. 220? Az) to obtain a relative strike of the Lode structure.

INITIATING a series of down-the-hole surveys of the initial holes to detect any deviations of the individual drill holes to better align future drill holes and accurately plot the 7 holes in 3D space within the mine model.

AFTER the down-the-holes surveys are complete. a new array of 3 diamond drill holes to the southeast (i.e. 130 ? Az) of the other two arrays from the same drill station.

SPHALERITE and galena are visible in the core of every hole confirmed by assays.

THERE is good correlation of breccia zones, mineralization and faults between holes in the two arrays.

COMPLETION of the 2018 Dam Safety Inspection undertaken by Golder Associates of the Tailings Management Facility (TMF) required by BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources (EMPR). A site visit by Golder Associates has been completed for the 2019 DSI.

A WATER monitoring program initiated in 2018 to analyse the water quality along Carpenter Creek and Silvana portals, is continuing. Samples are taken every quarter of a year to create a water quality baseline of the Carpenter Creek drainage basin which will be required by EMPR before the Silvana Mine is put back into production.

NUMEROUS improvements have been made in and around the TMF, the mill and the 4625 main portal.

POWER has been reinstalled to the mill from the BC Hydro grid.

A SERIES of Environmental Management System plans have been developed or updated for the Silvana Mine as required by EMPR including the Operations, Maintenance and Surveillance Plan Management and Monitoring Plan, an Erosion and Sediment Management Plan, Reclamation and Closure Plan.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver's Royalty Free ZINC SILVER LEAD land package (100 km2) is located in the SLOCAN MINING CAMP (Southeast British Columbia - 138 km North of Teck's Zinc Silver Lead smelter (Trail B.C.)). Based on the British Columbia MINFILE mineral database, sixty eight (68) of the one hundred and seventy three (173) past producing Zinc Silver Lead mines in the Slocan Mining Camp are located in the Klondike Silver land package. Klondike Silver has created the first real opportunity to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia. Klondike likes to think of the Slocan as the last best under explored Zinc Silver Lead camp in Canada. For additional information please visit the company website www.klondikesilver.com.

The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Makepeace, P.Eng., Senior Geologist - Environmental Engineer for Micon International Limited, who is an independent consultant to the Company and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Inquiries:

Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928

Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Klondike Silver Corp.

"Thomas Kennedy"

Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D.

CEO, Director

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Klondike Silver Corp. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Klondike Silver Corp. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.