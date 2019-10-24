Victory Investment Prospect, CIA Cannabis Intelligence Agency, Conducting Major North America Wide Consumer Study

VANCOUVER, October 24, 2019 - Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces that the CIA Cannabis Intelligence Agency Inc. (CIA), with which the Company recently announced its Letter of Intent (LOI) toward an investment, is conducting a major market consumer study throughout North America.

"The cannabis industry is in very early stages overall. In multiple cases leaders of companies have gone from growers to consumer packaged goods experts, and those leaders are looking for in-depth, actionable consumer information that can guide all of their business decision making from brand and product development, to marketing, packaging, communications, consumer loyalty programs etc.," said Mr. David Lane, President and CEO of Victory.

"We see a tremendous opportunity with the CIA, a consumer market research group that has been designed to provide just that type of information, delivering intelligence that will guide the cannabis industry decision makers as the industry overall matures and becomes more sophisticated," added Mr. Lane.

CIA MAJOR MARKET CONSUMER STUDY HIGHLIGHTS

CIA Leadership is bringing best practices and expertise from experience at IMG, Repucom, Thomson Reuters and Nielsen

The CIA has launched a major market research study to cannabis users throughout North America

The CIA will collect and analyze primary data to form the most comprehensive consumer segmentation profiles in the industry, arming clients with the intelligence to optimize brands, products and consumer experiences

The CIA has been designed to provide credible research for clients to understand their target market in relation to their brand, products and services, or in the case of government to develop the most effective legislation

"The long-term winners in this industry will not be going by ‘their gut,' they will be deploying data analytics to derive critical behavioural insights to inform all their decisions and actions," said CIA Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Derek Mager.

About the CIA

The CIA's vision is to be the leading market research and consumer insights group for the cannabis industry, employing a data-driven approach to empower our clients in gaining a competitive advantage in an emerging and competitive market.

As a diversified investment corporation, Victory is looking at multiple investment opportunities, including data and analytics, and anticipates that a potential investment in the CIA, if it were to happen, would be a long-term investment in a company that will deploy analytics and expertise to unveil consumer insights, providing a unique value proposition for clients including licensed producers, retailers, legislative bodies, research entities etc., and for the overall industry.

About Victory Resources Corporation

Victory Resources Corp. (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also currently seeking other opportunities.

Forward Looking Statements

