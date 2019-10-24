ZincX Resources Drills 10.25% Zn+Pb and 15.4 g/t Ag over 11.97 metres at the Cardiac Creek Deposit

VANCOUVER, October 24, 2019 - ZincX Resources Corp. ("ZincX Resources" or "the Company", TSX Venture Exchange: ZNX) is pleased to announce the final set of assay results from the 2019 diamond drilling program on the Akie Project.

The Company recently completed a 2,347 metre, 4-hole large-diameter HQ diamond drill program that focused on the Cardiac Creek deposit. All four holes successfully intersected thick intervals with excellent recoveries comprised of high-grade mineralisation from within the core of the Cardiac Creek deposit. Over 480 HQ drill core samples were submitted for analysis. Results from drill hole A-19-154 are presented below.

2019 Akie Drill Result Highlights

Drill hole A-19-154 returned 8.30% Zn+Pb and 13.3 g/t Ag over a true width of 19.50 metres including 10.25% Zn+Pb and 15.4 g/t Ag over a true width of 11.97 metres

Drill hole A-19-154 targeted the up-dip portion of the high-grade core in an open area central to the Cardiac Creek deposit, proximal to holes 39A, 50, 53, and 133. A pierce point was obtained up-dip from hole A-07-50 and along strike from holes A-07-53 and A-06-39A. The results from A-19-154 are very similar to the these surrounding high-grade holes. In contrast to the other holes from the 2019 program, hole A-19-154 was intentionally collared into the footwall rocks and drilled into the Cardiac Creek Zone from the footwall side of the deposit.

A broad envelope of mineralisation was intersected from 349.03 to 425.67 metres representing a true width of 24.32 metres that returned 6.88% Zn+Pb and 11.3 g/t Ag. Within this envelope the Cardiac Creek Zone is present from 349.03 to 410.50 metres, grading 8.30% Zn+Pb and 13.3 g/t Ag over a true width of 19.50 metres. Inclusive higher-grade intervals include 10.25% Zn+Pb and 15.4 g/t Ag over a true width of 11.97 metres from 353.19 to 390.915 metres, and 12.61% Zn+Pb and 18.5 g/t Ag over a true width of 7.78 metres from 353.19 to 377.71.

The character of the Cardiac Creek Zone intersected in A-19-154 is similar to the other holes from the 2019 drill program and is comprised of thickly bedded sulphides consisting of steel-grey sphalerite, and galena interbanded with lessor amounts of laminar pyrite. Higher grade mineralisation which exhibits strongly developed "mottled" textures within sphalerite and galena-rich sulphide bands are present throughout the interval. The sulphides are interbedded with the black siliceous shales of the Gunsteel Formation. Sections of the higher-grade material contain an abundance of massive barite in addition to the sulphides.

Importantly, the orientation of this hole from the footwall side of the deposit allowed for the collection of key geotechnical and structural data that would be applicable to any engineering studies or design as related to the proposed underground program.

Significant results from all of the 2019 drill holes are tabulated below.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) True Width (m)* Zn (%) Pb (%) Ag (g/t)? Zn+Pb (%) A-19-150 480.75 537.14 38.18 6.14 1.15 10.8 7.29 CCZ 490.89 537.14 31.38 7.20 1.38 12.4 8.58 including 502.31 537.14 23.68 8.40 1.64 14.0 10.04 including 502.31 518.45 10.94 10.85 2.23 16.9 13.08 A-19-151 560.00 608.80 30.85 4.91 0.98 9.7 5.89 CCZ 568.42 594.40 16.37 8.10 1.67 15.5 9.77 including 571.15 593.75 14.24 8.88 1.86 16.7 10.74 including 575.75 591.50 9.91 9.09 1.98 17.9 11.07 FW 603.30 608.80 3.51 2.70 0.45 5.0 3.15 A-19-153 443.00 532.50 50.71 7.93 1.44 14.2 9.37 CCZ 454.00 507.25 30.14 11.47 2.32 19.7 13.78 including 466.78 507.25 22.93 14.29 2.95 24.1 17.24 including 480.75 506.59 14.65 16.20 3.39 27.0 19.59 including 490.00 506.59 9.41 19.22 3.77 30.1 22.99 FW 518.82 532.50 7.81 6.56 0.25 11.8 6.81 A-19-154 349.03 425.67 24.32 5.78 1.10 11.3 6.88 CCZ 349.03 410.50 19.50 6.96 1.34 13.3 8.30 including 353.19 390.91 11.97 8.56 1.69 15.4 10.25 including 353.19 377.71 7.78 10.55 2.06 18.5 12.61



(*) The true width in metres is calculated utilising the Geovia GEMS software package. The orientation of the mineralised horizon is estimated to have an azimuth of 130 degrees and a dip of -70 degrees. (CCZ) = Cardiac Creek Zone; (HW) = Hangingwall Zone; (FW) = Footwall Zone; (MS) = Massive Sulphide. (?) Ag values below detection were given a value half of the detection limit for the purposes of weighted averaging. Hole A-19-152 was abandoned due to excessive deviation and restarted as hole A-19-153.

Peeyush Varshney, President and CEO of ZincX Resources commented "We have been extremely pleased with the results from the 2019 drill program which continue to define and expand upon the known boundaries of the high-grade core of the Cardiac Creek deposit. The data will be incorporated into our models and assist with our planning for next year's program. The Akie Project is one of the premier global zinc projects in a top-tier jurisdiction with a demonstrated high-grade, large-tonnage, minable-scale deposit with expansion potential and enormous district exploration prospectivity."

QA/QC

ZincX Resources has implemented a rigorous quality assurance/quality control program at the Akie property using best industry practices. All drill core is logged for geology, structure, veining, alteration, mineralisation, and geotechnical parameters. Sections of sulphide mineralisation are marked for sampling by a geologist and a series of standards, duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream for QA/QC purposes. Prior to the cutting of samples, all core boxes are photographed for due diligence and record keeping purposes. The samples are split by a diamond saw, tagged and bagged and forwarded by bonded carrier to Acme Labs (a Bureau Veritas Group Company) of Vancouver, BC, for analysis. Documentation recording the chain of custody is kept for each shipment.

Assays for zinc, lead and silver are obtained using Acme Labs AQ270 analytical package with sample digestion using aqua regia solution followed by ICP-ES and ICP-MS analyses. Barium content is determined by Acme Labs LF301 analytical package using LiBO2/LiB4O7 fusion and ACS grade nitric acid followed by ICP-ES analysis. Overlimit values of lead are rerun using Bureau Veritas AQ371 analytical package using a hot aqua regia solution followed by ICP-ES analyses. Overlimit values for zinc are rerun using Bureau Veritias GC816 analytical package, using a multi-acid digestion, followed by hydroxide precipitation and EDTA titration analysis. Specific gravity measurements are taken using the SPG01 procedure.

Check assays on drill pulps are routinely conducted by ALS Minerals of North Vancouver, BC with their OG46 analytical package using aqua regia digestion and ICP-ES analysis. All remaining drill core is stored at the Akie exploration camp.

The Akie Zn-Pb-Ag Project

The 100% owned Akie property is situated within the Kechika Trough, the southernmost area of the regionally extensive Paleozoic Selwyn Basin and one of the most prolific sedimentary basins in the world for the occurrence of SEDEX zinc-lead-silver and stratiform barite deposits.

Drilling on the Akie property by ZincX Resources (formerly Canada Zinc Metals Corp) since 2005 has identified a significant body of baritic-zinc-lead SEDEX mineralization known as the Cardiac Creek deposit. The deposit is hosted by siliceous, carbonaceous, fine grained clastic rocks of the Middle to Late Devonian Gunsteel Formation.

The Company updated the estimate of mineral resources for the Cardiac Creek deposit in late 2017 based on additional drilling completed in 2017, as follows:

5% Zinc Cut-Off Grade Contained Metal Category Tonnes

(million) Zn (%) Pb (%) Ag (g/t) Zn (B lbs) Pb (B lbs) Ag (M oz) Indicated 22.7 8.32 1.61 14.1 4.162 0.804 10.3 Inferred 7.5 7.04 1.24 12.0 1.169 0.205 2.9



The Company announced robust positive results from the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The PEA envisages a conventional underground mine and concentrator operation with an average production rate of 4,000 tonnes per day. The mine will have an 18-year life with potential to extend the life-of-mine (LOM) through resource expansion at depth. Key parameters for the PEA are as follows:

Parameter Base Case1 Tonnes Mined 25.8 Mt Mined Head Grades 7.6% Zn; 1.5% Pb; 13.08 g/t Ag Tonnes Milled 19.7 Mt Milled Head Grades (after DMS2 upgrade) 10.0% Zn; 1.9% Pb; 17.17 g/t Ag Total Payable Metal (LOM) $3,960M3 Initial CAPEX $302.3M including $45.7M contingency LOM Total CAPEX $617.9M including $58.5M contingency All-in Total OPEX $102.4 per tonne milled Pre-Tax NPV 7% $649M Pre-Tax IRR 35% Pre-Tax Payback 2.6 years After-Tax NPV 7% $401M After-Tax IRR 27% After-Tax Payback 3.2 years



1. The base case used metal prices are calculated from the 3 year trailing average coupled with two year forward projection of the average price; and are: US$1.21/lb for zinc, US$1.00/lb for lead and US$16.95 for silver. A CDN$/US$ exchange rate of 0.77 was used. The NPV discount rate is 7%. 2. DMS = dense media separation. 3. All dollar amounts expressed in Canadian dollars.

The PEA is considered preliminary in nature and includes mineral resources, including inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves have not yet demonstrated economic viability. Due to the uncertainty that may be attached to mineral resources, it cannot be assumed that all or any part of a mineral resource will be upgraded to mineral reserves. Therefore, there is no certainty that the results concluded in the PEA will be realized.

Kechika Regional Project

In addition to the Akie Project, the Company owns 100% of eight of eleven large, contiguous property blocks that comprise the Kechika Regional Project including the advanced Mt. Alcock prospect. The Kechika Regional Project also includes the Pie, Yuen and Cirque East properties within which the Company maintains a significant 49% interest with partners Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.B) and Korea Zinc Co. Ltd. These properties collectively extend northwest from the Akie property for approximately 140 kilometres covering the highly prospective Gunsteel Formation shale; the main host rock for known SEDEX zinc-lead-silver deposits in the Kechika Trough of northeastern British Columbia. These projects are located approximately 260 kilometres north northwest of the town of Mackenzie, British Columbia, Canada.

Ken MacDonald P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release. Mike Makarenko P.Eng, JDS Energy and Mining, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the PEA technical information contained in this release.

