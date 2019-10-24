Westhaven Identifies Additional Drill Targets Outside of the South Zone Discovery

VANCOUVER, Oct. 24, 2019 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to provide an update from its ongoing field exploration program at its 15,542 hectare Shovelnose gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



2019 Field Exploration Program

Exploration field work: including ground geophysics, soil sampling, prospecting and mapping



7 new epithermal showings identified



195 prospecting rock grab samples collected



327-line kilometres of ground magnetic geophysics completed



6,177 soils samples collected to date



10-line kilometres of DC Resistivity to commence shortly

The South Zone was first outlined by ground magnetics in 2017 as a northeast trending linear magnetic low anomaly and subsequently confirmed by diamond drilling. Geophysics continues to play a significant role in helping to uncover and better define important structures. The results of the recently completed ground magnetic survey better define the linear magnetic low anomalies first uncovered by the airborne magnetic survey in late 2018. The data from the survey will be used to assist targeting drill holes.

Gareth Thomas, President and CEO of Westhaven stated, “This has been the largest field exploration program ever undertaken at Shovelnose. Our geologists discovered multiple new epithermal showings with the goal to drill-test these targets near term as part of the ongoing, fully financed 20,000 metre drill program.”

New Drill Targets Outside of the South Zone

Approximately 800 metres east (Map 1-A) of the South Zone strongly altered outcrop was recently mapped containing multiple hydrothermal vein events overprinting rhyolite volcanics. The geochemical signature and alteration style of this area fits the Shovelnose epithermal model. Further follow-up is required to vector laterally and vertically towards an associated mineralized vein system. This epithermal, chalcedony veining could be an expression of the southeast extension of the South Zone. Approximately 1.2 kilometres northeast (Map 2-B) of the South Zone drilling area, a rock sample returned 0.49 g/t gold. Multiple epithermal vein styles have been mapped in the area suggesting it’s situated along a sub-parallel structural feature northeast of the South Zone.

Drill targets have been developed through geological interpretations of detailed field mapping, geophysical and geochemical datasets. One of the primary targets delineated this field season is situated 500 metres southeast (Map 3–C) along strike of the South Zone. Another target is situated 900 metres southwest (Map 3–D) of the current drilling area along an interpreted sub-parallel magnetic low structural feature and coincident geochemical anomaly. An expanded geophysical resistivity survey totaling 10-line kilometres will begin soon over the identified target areas.

Additional geophysical and epithermal pathfinder geochemical anomalies outside of the South Zone drilling area are being followed up systematically with geological mapping and prospecting. 195 rock samples have been collected for evaluation of epithermal potential beyond known areas of mineralization. Assays from these rocks are still being received and evaluated. Westhaven has collected 6,177 soil samples so far this field season, in order to obtain better regional soil coverage as well as to improve resolution around previously defined points of interest.

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

About Westhaven:

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 35,000 hectares (350 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration. Westhaven is committed to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility with a focus on generating positive outcomes and returns to all stakeholders. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com.

