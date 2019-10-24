White Rock Minerals Ltd: Entitlement Offer Extension

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) refers to its ASX announcement dated 30 September 2019 regarding a 2 for 3 pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) of fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) together with 1 option (New Option) for every 3 New Shares, to existing eligible shareholders to raise up to $5.4 million and advises that the White Rock board has determined to extend the closing date of the Entitlement Offer by two weeks.
Applications will now be accepted until 5.00 pm (Melbourne time) on Wednesday, 13 November 2019.
For full details, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Q2IZX07Z
About White Rock Minerals Ltd:
White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.
For further information, contact: Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au www.whiterockminerals.com.au For Media and Broker queries: Peta Baldwin Phone: +61-455-081-008 Cannings Purple Email: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au
