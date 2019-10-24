Marquee Resources Ltd: Board Changes

Perth, Australia - Marquee Resources Ltd. (ASX:MQR) ("Marquee" or "the Company") wishes to announce that Mr Mark Ashley has submitted his resignation as Chairman and Director of the Company effective immediately and the Company has accepted his resignation.Mr Ashley who has been Non-Executive Chairman since March 2017, has made the decision due to increasing workloads, and his need to focus on his executive roles.The Board wishes to thank Mark for his invaluable contribution over the last few years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.The Board has today appointed Mr Charles Thomas to the role of Executive Chairman.The company has been in the process of searching for a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and will update the market when an appropriate candidate has been identified.The company notes that Resolution 2 at the Marquee Resources AGM to be held on 30 October 2019 will be withdrawn as it relates to Mr Ashley's re-election.





About Marquee Resources Ltd:



Marquee Resources Ltd. (ASX:MQR) is a Lithium focused exploration Company who has recently acquired 2 new projects - The Centenario Project in Argentina and the 100% owned Redlings REE Project in Western Australia.



The Centenario Project leases are in a prime location within "The Lithium Triangle" in the mining friendly Salta province. The Leases cover an area of 68km2 in the Centenario Lithium Brine Salar over seven adjoining leases. It is located approximately 165km west of the City of Salta which has an international airport, hotels and other facilities.



The Redlings REE Project (E37/1311) has a total area of 39.06km2 (13 blocks). Detailed magnetic and geochemical surveys have revealed 14 significant REE targets.



The Company will also continue to add value to its existing assets which include the Werner Lake Cobalt Project and the Clayton Valley Lithium Project.





Source:



Marquee Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Charles Thomas - Managing Director Marquee Resources Ltd. info@marqueeresources.com.au