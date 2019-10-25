Metals Creek Resources Corp. Option/JV Partner Manning Ventures Inc. Commences Trading On The CSE

Toronto, October 25, 2019 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC: MCREF) (Metals Creek or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has been advised by their Option/Joint Venture partner Manning Ventures Inc. (CSE: MANN) ("Manning") that Manning will commence trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "Mann" beginning at market opening on Friday, 25 October, 2019.

On 26 September 2018, Metals Creek and Manning entered into an option agreement whereas Manning has the option to acquire a 75% interest in MEK's Squid East Property, located in the northwest extension of the White Gold district, Yukon. (See MEK news release dated 27 September 2018). The Property is 100% owned by MEK.

Under the terms of the agreement, Manning must make cash payments to Metals Creek of $65,000 over two years ($35,000 due upon CSE listing), issue to Metals Creek a total of 1,200,000 Manning common shares over two years (600,000 due upon CSE Listing) and incur work expenditures of $1,150,000 over four years ($50,000 by 31 Dec, 2019). Manning will be the operator during the option period.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Goldcorp, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has recently signed an agreement with Newmont Goldcorp, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Ming District of Ontario. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creek's and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company also has an agreement with Manning Ventures on the Metals Creeks Squid East project located in the Yukon. Metals Creek is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp.

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

email: astares@metalscreek.com

MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

