Laurion announces third new polymetallic discovery linked to Oxide-Sulphide and Quartz veins from the CRK zone at the Ishkoday Project

Oxide-Sulphide Vein yielding 3.25m @ 1.44 g/t gold, 6.37 g/t silver, 2.42% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.01% lead and 1.37m @ 1.39 g/t gold, 9.84 g/t silver, 3.68% zinc, 0.10% copper, 0.04% lead

Quartz Vein grading up to 0.76m @ 13.85 g/t gold, 5.20 g/t silver

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME; OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new assay results (the "Results") from channel sampling at the newly discovered magnetite-chlorite-actinolite-sulphide ("Oxide-Sulphide") and distinct quartz veins in the NE segment ("#56-65 Trenches") of the CRK Zone (Figure 1) at the Corporation's wholly-owned Ishkoday Project ("Ishkoday"), located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

LAURION's individual and composite interval channel samples assay results greater than 1 g/t gold and/or greater than 1% zinc from the new 50m by 15m Trench #56, and is contiguous to the SE 70m by 10m Trench #65 (Figures 2 and 3), which are summarized in Table 1 below. Highlights are as follows:

SAMPLE

NUMBERS CHANNEL

SAMPLE

LENGTHS*

(m) AZIMUTH

(°) ROCK

TYPES GOLD

(g/t) SILVER

(g/t) ZINC

(%) COPPER

(%) LEAD

(%) TRENCH #56 869606 0.18 118 "A-2" QV 2.79 18.00 2.69 0.21 0.01 869629 0.64 106 MAGSV 1.65 10.40 8.24 0.05 0.01 869660 0.75 100 MAGSV 0.97 3.90 3.46 0.05 0.02 869661 0.36 298 MAGSV 0.35 3.20 3.67 0.04 0.01 869662 0.52 108 MAGSV 2.32 11.50 4.89 0.13 0.02 869663 0.39 118 MAGSV 1.18 8.00 1.55 0.13 0.01 869664 0.36 120 MAGSV 0.26 1.20 0.43 0.01 0.01 869665 0.26 120 MAGSV 1.06 0.80 0.20 trace trace 869666 0.61 120 MAGSV 2.95 11.30 0.97 0.13 0.01

3.25m @ 1.44 g/t gold, 6.37 g/t silver, 2.42% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.01% lead 869677 0.67 113 MAGSV 1.10 8.30 3.47 0.12 0.02 869678 0.54 118 MAGSV 0.58 6.40 4.18 0.09 0.01 869679 0.31 118 MAGSV 2.17 12.00 2.78 0.16 0.02 869681 0.93 109 MAGSV 0.26 1.70 0.13 0.02 0.01

2.45m @ 0.80 g/t gold, 7.09 g/t silver, 2.27% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.02% lead A0060458 1.08 105 MAGSV 1.21 9.80 4.17 0.10 0.03 A0060459 0.29 105 MAGSV 2.08 10.00 1.85 0.12 0.07

1.37m @ 1.39 g/t gold, 9.84 g/t silver, 3.68% zinc, 0.10% copper, 0.04% lead A0060460 0.89 112 MAGSV 0.80 5.30 5.42 0.05 0.02 TRENCH #65 869712 0.30 115 QV 2.38 4.40 3.67 0.02 0.03 A0060398 0.76 225 QV-P 13.85 5.20 0.00 0.01 0.01

The Oxide-Sulphide Veins are late 030°-045° trending shears, post-dating the earlier 320°-020° trending Sulphide and 000°-045° trending Quartz Veins, that are also found elsewhere on Ishkoday and specifically at the Main, North and West segments of the CRK Zone in Trenches 32, 33 ("A-5 Quartz and Sulphide Veins), 34 (Azurite), 35 (Ahki), 36 (Main Trench), 37 (SW), 39 ("SJ" Sulphide Veins) and 54 (V-series Quartz and Sulphide Veins). Trenches #36 (Main Trench) and #32 combine all three vein-types. Assays results are still pending.

The Oxide-Sulphide Vein widths are centimetre to metre wide, and are continuous over 100's meters. These are typical shear veins, which are brecciated and schistose, and generally carry lower metal grades than the classic Sulphide Veins, likely picking up metal from the late remobilization of nearby Sulphide and Quartz Veins.

The geophysical magnetic highs observed over the CRK Zone coincide with the location of the Oxide-Sulphide Veins due to the nearly massive centimeter-wide stringers of black magnetite).

Table 1. 2019 Individual and Interval Channel Sample Assay Results greater than 1 g/t gold and/or greater than 1% zinc from the new #56-65 Trenches Oxide-Sulphide and Quartz Veins.

SAMPLE

NUMBERS CHANNEL

SAMPLE

LENGTHS*

(m) AZIMUTH

(°) ROCK

TYPES GOLD

(g/t) SILVER

(g/t) ZINC

(%) COPPER

(%) LEAD

(%) TRENCH #56 869576 0.28 290 QV 2.02 1.00 trace trace trace 869583 0.15 122 MAGSV 0.08 2.10 2.80 0.01 0.01 869584 1.05 122 MAGSV 0.38 2.40 1.14 0.04 0.00

1.20m @ 0.06 g/t gold, 2.36 g/t silver, 2.00% zinc, 0.04% copper, trace lead 869585 0.17 299 MAGSV 0.22 3.20 1.61 0.03 0.01 869586 0.20 299 MAGSV 0.49 3.50 1.19 0.06 trace 869587 0.89 299 MAGSV 0.89 2.60 1.75 0.05 trace 869592 0.22 302 QV 1.43 6.50 0.00 0.00 trace 869604 0.48 134 QV 2.51 2.00 0.00 0.00 trace 869606 0.18 118 QV 2.79 18.00 2.69 0.21 0.01 869609 0.49 290 MAGSV 0.18 4.10 1.30 0.05 0.01 869611 0.83 290 MAGSV 0.62 6.00 2.43 0.06 0.01

1.32m @ 0.46 g/t gold, 5.29 g/t silver, 2.01% zinc, 0.06% copper, 0.01% lead 869624 1.12 126 DIO 0.46 7.00 1.79 0.05 0.01 869628 1.18 298 MAGSV 0.22 3.20 2.13 0.02 0.01 869629 0.64 106 MAGSV 1.65 10.40 8.24 0.05 0.01 869634 0.45 131 QV 1.04 0.70 trace 0.02 trace 869636 0.29 290 QV 2.06 1.90 trace trace trace 869637 0.34 120 QV 2.17 1.60 0.01 0.01 trace 869642 0.35 301 QV 2.35 1.80 0.02 trace trace 869645 0.50 316 MAGSV 0.14 4.90 2.68 0.01 0.01 869649 0.65 129 DIO 0.85 1.90 1.17 0.01 0.01 869651 0.96 120 DIO 0.99 4.10 3.71 0.06 trace

1.61m @ 0.93 g/t gold, 3.21 g/t silver, 0.04% copper, trace lead 869660 0.75 100 MAGSV 0.97 3.90 3.46 0.05 0.02 869661 0.36 298 MAGSV 0.35 3.20 3.67 0.04 0.01 869662 0.52 108 MAGSV 2.32 11.50 4.89 0.13 0.02 869663 0.39 118 MAGSV 1.18 8.00 1.55 0.13 0.01 869664 0.36 120 MAGSV 0.26 1.20 0.43 0.01 0.01 869665 0.26 120 MAGSV 1.06 0.80 0.20 trace trace 869666 0.61 120 MAGSV 2.95 11.30 0.97 0.13 0.01

3.25m @ 1.44 g/t gold, 6.37 g/t silver, 2.42% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.01% lead 869669 0.58 123 QV 1.20 0.80 0.01 0.01 trace 869677 0.67 113 MAGSV 1.10 8.30 3.47 0.12 0.02 869678 0.54 118 MAGSV 0.58 6.40 4.18 0.09 0.01 869679 0.31 118 MAGSV 2.17 12.00 2.78 0.16 0.02 869681 0.93 109 MAGSV 0.26 1.70 0.13 0.02 0.01

2.45m @ 0.80 g/t gold, 7.09 g/t silver, 2.27% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.02% lead 869689 0.78 118 MAGSV 0.33 3.30 0.38 0.05 0.01 869691 1.05 115 MAGSV 1.06 10.10 2.53 0.12 0.01 869692 0.63 120 MAGSV 0.56 5.70 3.72 0.06 0.01 869693 0.69 120 DIO 0.23 1.50 0.11 0.02 0.01

3.15m @ 0.60 g/t gold, 5.65 g/t silver, 1.71% zinc, 0.07% copper, 0.01% lead 869706 0.56 112 MAGSV 0.55 10.60 3.10 0.13 0.03 A0060451 1.02 025 QV 2.21 2.00 trace trace trace A0060453 0.98 019 QV 2.15 17.20 trace 0.01 trace A0060458 1.08 105 MAGSV 1.21 9.80 4.17 0.10 0.03 A0060459 0.29 105 MAGSV 2.08 10.00 1.85 0.12 0.07

1.37m @ 1.39 g/t gold, 9.84 g/t silver, 3.68% zinc, 0.10% copper, 0.04% lead A0060460 0.89 112 MAGSV 0.80 5.30 5.42 0.05 0.02 A0060461 0.82 293 MAGSV 0.86 8.80 3.86 0.11 0.02 TRENCH #65 869712 0.30 115 QV 2.38 4.40 3.67 0.02 0.03 869713 0.77 147 QV 0.20 3.10 1.75 0.02 0.03 869727 0.76 285 MAGSV 1.39 4.90 2.38 0.02 0.02 869728 0.47 119 MAGSV 0.77 6.30 3.05 0.05 0.01

1.23m @ 1.00 g/t gold, 5.44 g/t silver, 2.64% zinc, 0.03% copper, 0.02% lead 869781 0.66 275 MAGSV 0.19 4.50 1.14 0.05 0.01 869793 0.90 242 MAGSV 0.47 4.20 1.22 0.08 0.01 869807 0.41 129 MAGSV 1.06 6.70 0.84 0.19 0.01 869808 0.32 129 MAGSV 0.61 2.60 1.16 0.03 0.01

0.73m @ 0.86 g/t gold, 4.90 g/t silver, 0.98% zinc, 0.12% copper, 0.01% lead A0060398 0.76 225 QV-P 13.85 5.20 0.00 0.01 0.01 A0060399 0.79 209 QV-P 1.09 4.30 0.01 0.11 0.01 A0060400 0.72 209 QV-P 1.40 3.20 0.01 0.10 0.01 A0060404 1.10 207 QV-P 1.01 1.60 0.01 0.01 0.01

Note: All individual and interval assay results from the #56-65 Trenches are outlined in the appended Table 2. Legend: DIO – Diorite host rock; QV – Quartz Vein ("A-2" Quartz Vein); QV-P – In-vein sampling parallel to the quartz vein; MAGSV –

Magnetite-Actinolite-Chlorite bearing Sulphide Vein ("Oxide-Sulphide" Vein). * Sample lengths represent apparent true widths, since all channel samples were taken perpendicular to the vein orientations, with

the exceptions of QV-P where channel samples were taken within and parallel to the quartz veins.

The combined 120m long by 10-15m wide #56-65 Trenches features continuous Oxide-Sulphide and separate Quartz Veins ("A-2" Quartz Veins), located 200m north of the previously announced channel sample assay results from the SW Segment (Trench #39), (refer to the Corporation's news release dated October 18, 2019), which yielded up to 1.11m @ 4.97 g/t gold, 8.00 g/t silver, 1.35% zinc, 0.20% copper, 0.04% lead, 1.06m @ 0.18 g/t gold, 45.69 g/t silver, 25.00% zinc, 0.03% copper, 6.21% lead; and 1.55m @ 0.72 g/t gold, 5.10 g/t silver, 2.19% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.24% lead.

They are also located 250m NE of the previously announced channel sample assay results from the SW Segment (Trench #37) (refer to the Corporation's news release dated September 12, 2019) which yielded up to 1.00m @ 9.66 g/t gold, 14.6 g/t silver, 2.09% zinc, 0.30% copper in a single sample, and a composite interval of two samples giving 1.78m @ 4.34 g/t gold, 27.02 g/t silver, 4.27% zinc, 0.28% copper.

The previously announced interval channel samples assay results from the Azurite Segment Trench #34 are located 250m due W of the #56-65 Trenches, and yielded up to 7.50m @ 0.90 g/t gold, 35.26 g/t silver, 5.71% zinc, 0.53% copper (refer to the Corporation's news release dated September 24, 2019).

Pending channel assay results from the remaining 400m by 400m central portion of the CRK Zone sulphide and quartz veins are expected later in the Q4-2019. These include the CRK West (#32/62 Trenches), Main (#36 Trench) and SE (#54 Trench) segments.

Refer to maps on LAURION's website and #56-65 Trenches (Figures 1, 2 and 3) using the following link:

http://www.laurion.org/ishkoday-project/highlights/2019-field-exploration-program/

QA-QC Protocols

Samples for assay from this program are initially processed and prepared by ALS Global Geochemistry in Thunder Bay (Ontario), with pulps sent to and analyzed by ALS Global Analytical Lab in North Vancouver (BC), using the Fire Assay method of analysis. LAURION employs an industry standard system of external standards, blanks and duplicates for all its sampling in addition to the QA/QC protocol employed by the laboratory.

Each channel sample was individually cut using a double-bladed saw by a LAURION field technician to lengths chosen by the senior geologists, approximately a 5cm width and 10cm depth. Individual samples weighed from 3 to 8kg. Each channel was sampled by LAURION field technicians, and inserted in individual plastic bags, each with ALS sample tags, and sealed. Metal tags with the ALS sample number were inserted at the beginning of each sample channel cut. The field data gathered includes sample number, azimuth of the channel, channel/sample lengths, geology and geo-reference using UTM coordinates.

Individual plastic sample bags were then returned to the LAURION field office where they are catalogued and inserted in large nylon bags with standards, blanks and duplicates in a pre-established sequence. The nylon bags were then sealed and transported by LAURION technicians to the ALS facility in Thunder Bay. Ontario. Once at ALS, individual samples are again catalogued using the bar coding system, dried, weighed, crushed, pulverized to 70% <2mm, and riffle-split for final pulverization to 85% <75µm. A final 50 gram pulp split is taken for Fire Assay using Au-ICP22 gold analysis up to 10,000 ppb gold. Samples giving results beyond 10,000 ppb gold are re-analyzed with a new 50 gram pulp split to ore grade levels using a gravimetric finish.

The Four Acid Digestion with ICP-AES Finish is used for multi-elements analysis that includes silver, zinc, copper and lead. Zinc, copper and lead values greater than 10,000ppm are re-analyzed using the Four Acid Overlimit Methods with results given in percent.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Jean Lafleur, P. Geo. (PGO, OGQ). LAURION's VP Exploration is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Laurion

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 168,622,044 outstanding shares of which approximately 59% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 44 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. Ishkoday has a project-wide database (2008 to 2018) that includes 283 diamond drill holes totaling 40,729 m, geological mapping, ground and airborne geophysics, and 14,992 individual samples with assays and geochemical analysis. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, as evidenced in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine.

The 2018-2019 exploration initiated in May 2018 is a three-staged 18-month program with the strategic objective of outlining the precious and base metals upside potential at Ishkoday, part of the 5km by 1km Target Area of the southern claims block. The Exploration Team has confirmed the extent of known and new gold bearing quartz and polymetallic sulphide veins that will ultimately help in completing the construction of the 2-D and 3-D model and helping guide future exploration targeting. This Model will provide LAURION with a solid technical foundation to initiate diamond drilling to demonstrate upside potential across the 5km by 1 km Target Area at Ishkoday as part of the Stage 3 drill program starting later in 2019 and in 2020. The field portion of the Stage 2 Campaign is now completed.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events and plans for the development of the Corporation and/or the Ishkoday Gold Project, and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions.

The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the Corporation's common shares, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.



Table 2. 2019 individual and interval channel assay results from the newly discovered Oxide-Sulphide and Quartz Veins of the NE-SE segment of the CRK Zone in #56-65 Trenches.

SAMPLE

NUMBERS CHANNEL

SAMPLE

LENGTHS

(m) AZIMUTH

(°) ROCK

TYPES GOLD

(g/t) SILVER

(g/t) ZINC

(%) COPPER

(%) LEAD

(%) TRENCH #56 869573 0.29 125 QV 0.66 0.25 trace trace trace 869574 0.33 296 QV 0.31 0.80 trace trace trace 869576 0.28 290 QV 2.02 1.00 trace trace trace 869577 0.31 119 QV 0.64 1.90 trace trace trace 869578 0.55 130 DIO 0.02 0.25 0.09 0.01 trace 869579 0.88 136 DIO 0.06 0.25 0.07 0.02 trace 869581 0.19 136 DIO 0.25 0.25 trace trace trace 869582 0.21 122 DIO 0.12 1.50 0.69 0.01 trace 869583 0.15 122 MAGSV 0.08 2.10 2.80 0.01 0.01 869584 1.05 122 MAGSV 0.38 2.40 1.14 0.04 0.00

1.20m @ 0.06 g/t gold, 2.36 g/t silver, 2.00% zinc, 0.04% copper, trace lead 869585 0.17 299 MAGSV 0.22 3.20 1.61 0.03 0.01 869586 0.20 299 MAGSV 0.49 3.50 1.19 0.06 trace 869587 0.89 299 MAGSV 0.89 2.60 1.75 0.05 trace 869588 0.96 304 DIO trace 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869589 0.26 304 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 0.01 trace 869591 0.71 303 QV 0.01 0.25 0.01 trace trace 869592 0.22 302 QV 1.43 6.50 0.00 0.00 trace 869593 0.47 299 DIO 0.13 0.25 0.02 0.01 trace 869594 0.58 299 DIO 0.13 0.25 0.01 trace trace 869598 0.80 287 MAGSV 0.54 5.00 0.97 0.10 trace 869599 0.64 331 MAGSV 0.05 0.90 0.10 0.03 trace 869600 0.98 308 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 0.01 trace 869601 0.93 306 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 0.01 trace 869602 0.25 301 DIO 0.19 0.25 0.01 trace trace 869603 1.14 301 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.01 trace trace 869604 0.48 134 QV 2.51 2.00 0.00 0.00 trace 869606 0.18 118 QV 2.79 18.00 2.69 0.21 0.01 869608 0.48 288 DIO 0.11 0.25 0.01 trace trace 869609 0.49 290 MAGSV 0.18 4.10 1.30 0.05 0.01 869611 0.83 290 MAGSV 0.62 6.00 2.43 0.06 0.01

1.32m @ 0.46 g/t gold, 5.29 g/t silver, 2.01% zinc, 0.06% copper, 0.01% lead 869612 0.82 324 DIO trace 0.25 0.03 trace trace 869613 0.79 324 DIO 0.03 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869614 026 288 QV 0.08 0.25 0.01 trace trace 869616 0.30 288 DIO 0.51 0.90 0.01 trace trace 869617 0.60 302 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.01 trace trace 869618 1.23 331 DIO trace 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869619 0.85 305 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869620 0.32 305 QV 0.39 0.25 0.01 trace trace 869621 0.55 280 DIO 0.12 0.25 0.01 trace trace 869622 0.66 141 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869623 0.70 142 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869624 1.12 126 DIO 0.46 7.00 1.79 0.05 0.01 869626 1.15 114 QV 0.04 0.80 0.20 0.01 trace 869627 0.23 132 DIO 0.03 0.25 0.03 0.01 trace 869628 1.18 298 MAGSV 0.22 3.20 2.13 0.02 0.01 869629 0.64 106 MAGSV 1.65 10.40 8.24 0.05 0.01 869631 0.19 295 QV 0.15 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869632 0.30 117 QV 0.33 0.70 0.02 0.01 trace 869633 0.30 115 QV 0.36 0.70 0.02 0.01 trace 869634 0.45 131 QV 1.04 0.70 trace 0.02 trace 869636 0.29 290 QV 2.06 1.90 trace trace trace 869637 0.34 120 QV 2.17 1.60 0.01 0.01 trace 869638 0.49 293 QV 0.73 1.10 0.01 0.01 trace 869639 0.59 127 QV 0.70 0.25 trace trace trace 869640 1.20 288 DIO 0.02 0.25 0.02 0.01 trace 869641 0.44 310 DIO 0.02 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869642 0.35 301 QV 2.35 1.80 0.02 trace trace 869643 0.66 308 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 0.01 trace 869644 0.96 293 DIO 0.02 0.80 0.14 0.01 trace 869645 0.50 316 MAGSV 0.14 4.90 2.68 0.01 0.01 869647 1.36 262 DIO 0.02 0.25 0.06 0.01 trace 869648 1.03 216 DIO 0.03 0.25 0.03 trace trace 869649 0.65 129 DIO 0.85 1.90 1.17 0.01 0.01 869651 0.96 120 DIO 0.99 4.10 3.71 0.06 trace

1.61m @ 0.93 g/t gold, 3.21 g/t silver, 0.04% copper, trace lead 869652 0.57 123 MAGSV 0.06 0.60 0.06 trace trace 869653 0.91 128 DIO 0.03 0.25 0.03 trace trace 869654 0.56 299 DIO 0.02 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869656 0.96 290 DIO trace 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869658 1.12 289 DIO 0.03 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869659 0.30 296 QV 0.24 0.25 trace trace trace 869660 0.75 100 MAGSV 0.97 3.90 3.46 0.05 0.02 869661 0.36 298 MAGSV 0.35 3.20 3.67 0.04 0.01 869662 0.52 108 MAGSV 2.32 11.50 4.89 0.13 0.02 869663 0.39 118 MAGSV 1.18 8.00 1.55 0.13 0.01 869664 0.36 120 MAGSV 0.26 1.20 0.43 0.01 0.01 869665 0.26 120 MAGSV 1.06 0.80 0.20 trace trace 869666 0.61 120 MAGSV 2.95 11.30 0.97 0.13 0.01

3.25m @ 1.44 g/t gold, 6.37 g/t silver, 2.42% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.01% lead 869667 0.67 120 DIO 0.04 0.25 0.04 trace trace 869668 0.79 123 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.03 trace trace 869669 0.58 123 QV 1.20 0.80 0.01 0.01 trace 869671 0.67 133 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 0.01 trace 869672 0.86 133 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869673 0.94 114 DIO trace 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869674 0.17 114 DIO 0.04 0.25 0.01 trace trace 869676 0.45 104 DIO trace 0.25 0.02 trace 0.01 869677 0.67 113 MAGSV 1.10 8.30 3.47 0.12 0.02 869678 0.54 118 MAGSV 0.58 6.40 4.18 0.09 0.01 869679 0.31 118 MAGSV 2.17 12.00 2.78 0.16 0.02 869681 0.93 109 MAGSV 0.26 1.70 0.13 0.02 0.01

2.45m @ 0.80 g/t gold, 7.09 g/t silver, 2.27% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.02% lead 869682 0.74 109 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.03 trace trace 869683 1.03 128 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869684 0.83 133 DIO trace 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869686 0.85 132 DIO 0.03 0.25 0.02 trace 0.01 869687 0.71 132 DIO trace 0.25 0.01 trace 0.01 869688 0.77 130 DIO 0.02 0.60 0.02 0.00 0.01 869689 0.78 118 MAGSV 0.33 3.30 0.38 0.05 0.01 869691 1.05 115 MAGSV 1.06 10.10 2.53 0.12 0.01 869692 0.63 120 MAGSV 0.56 5.70 3.72 0.06 0.01 869693 0.69 120 DIO 0.23 1.50 0.11 0.02 0.01

3.15m @ 0.60 g/t gold, 5.65 g/t silver, 1.71% zinc, 0.07% copper, 0.01% lead 869694 0.65 131 DIO 0.01 0.50 0.02 trace 0.01 869696 1.02 152 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 trace 0.01 869697 1.21 182 DIO 0.08 1.70 0.45 0.02 0.01 869698 0.95 129 DIO 0.12 1.30 0.54 0.02 trace 869699 0.56 129 DIO 0.06 1.10 0.43 0.01 0.01 869700 0.51 129 DIO 0.11 1.00 0.02 0.01 trace 869701 0.76 303 DIO trace 0.25 0.02 0.01 0.01 869702 0.73 303 DIO trace 0.50 0.02 0.01 0.01 869703 1.00 063 DIO 0.06 2.20 0.55 0.02 0.01 869704 0.88 063 DIO 0.14 3.10 0.25 0.04 0.01 869706 0.56 112 MAGSV 0.55 10.60 3.10 0.13 0.03 869707 0.64 112 DIO 0.02 0.25 0.03 0.01 trace A0060448 0.67 025 QV 0.08 0.25 trace trace trace A0060449 1.10 025 QV 0.22 0.25 trace trace trace A0060451 1.02 025 QV 2.21 2.00 trace trace trace A0060452 0.78 023 QV 0.68 5.40 trace 0.01 trace A0060453 0.98 019 QV 2.15 17.20 trace 0.01 trace A0060454 1.07 026 QV 0.24 1.00 0.01 0.01 trace A0060456 0.34 131 QV 0.23 3.10 0.10 0.03 trace A0060458 1.08 105 MAGSV 1.21 9.80 4.17 0.10 0.03 A0060459 0.29 105 MAGSV 2.08 10.00 1.85 0.12 0.07

1.37m @ 1.39 g/t gold, 9.84 g/t silver, 3.68% zinc, 0.10% copper, 0.04% lead A0060460 0.89 112 MAGSV 0.80 5.30 5.42 0.05 0.02 A0060461 0.82 293 MAGSV 0.86 8.80 3.86 0.11 0.02 TRENCH #65 869708 0.88 122 DIO trace 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869709 1.13 138 DIO trace 0.25 0.02 trace 0.01 869711 0.94 140 DIO trace 0.50 0.01 trace 0.01 869712 0.30 115 QV 2.38 4.40 3.67 0.02 0.03 869713 0.77 147 QV 0.20 3.10 1.75 0.02 0.03 869714 0.54 122 QV 0.18 0.90 0.67 trace 0.01 869716 0.93 122 DIO trace 0.25 0.03 trace trace 869717 0.83 122 DIO 0.05 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869718 0.22 120 DIO 0.05 0.60 0.02 trace trace 869719 1.13 123 DIO 0.04 0.50 0.02 trace trace 869720 1.00 311 DIO 0.01 0.60 0.02 trace 0.01 869721 0.83 308 DIO 0.01 0.50 0.01 trace 0.01 869722 0.61 295 DIO 0.00 0.70 0.01 trace trace 869723 0.58 295 DIO 0.38 0.70 0.03 trace 0.01 869724 0.69 329 DIO 0.02 1.10 0.04 0.01 0.02 869727 0.76 285 MAGSV 1.39 4.90 2.38 0.02 0.02 869728 0.47 119 MAGSV 0.77 6.30 3.05 0.05 0.01

1.23m @ 1.00 g/t gold, 5.44 g/t silver, 2.64% zinc, 0.03% copper, 0.02% lead 869726 0.32 115 MAGSV 0.56 2.80 0.65 0.03 0.03 869729 0.50 119 DIO 0.01 0.60 0.04 trace trace 869731 0.44 119 DIO 0.01 1.00 0.04 trace 0.03 869732 0.86 119 DIO 0.04 1.10 0.02 0.01 0.01 869733 0.62 144 DIO 0.01 0.80 0.02 trace 0.01 869734 1.33 110 DIO 0.01 0.90 0.02 trace 0.01 869736 0.87 118 DIO 0.02 0.60 0.02 trace 0.01 869737 0.93 118 DIO 0.02 0.60 0.01 trace trace 869738 1.26 114 DIO 0.02 0.50 0.02 trace trace 869739 0.42 104 QV 0.19 0.25 0.01 trace trace 869740 0.38 119 DIO 0.04 0.25 0.01 trace trace 869741 1.17 099 DIO trace 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869742 1.11 107 DIO 0.01 0.50 0.01 trace trace 869743 0.88 102 DIO trace 0.60 0.01 trace 0.01 869744 0.85 102 DIO trace 0.60 0.01 trace 0.01 869745 1.04 315 DIO 0.01 0.70 0.02 0.01 0.01 869746 0.90 303 DIO 0.02 0.60 0.02 trace trace 869747 0.31 304 DIO 0.01 0.60 0.02 trace trace 869748 1.11 278 DIO 0.02 0.50 0.03 trace trace 869749 0.78 292 DIO 0.02 0.25 0.03 trace trace 869751 1.00 300 DIO 0.02 0.60 0.01 trace trace 869752 0.47 299 DIO trace 0.50 0.02 trace trace 869753 0.73 313 DIO trace 0.60 0.02 trace 0.01 869754 0.74 313 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 0.01 0.01 869756 0.97 291 DIO 0.03 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869758 0.50 323 DIO 0.04 0.25 0.02 0.01 trace 869759 1.11 299 DIO 0.03 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869760 0.77 310 DIO 0.02 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869761 0.57 296 DIO 0.07 0.25 0.01 trace 0.01 869762 0.87 318 DIO 0.01 0.50 0.01 0.01 0.01 869763 1.13 318 DIO trace 0.25 0.02 trace 0.01 869764 1.01 305 DIO 0.01 0.80 0.02 0.01 0.01 869765 1.23 275 DIO trace 0.25 0.02 0.01 0.01 869766 1.02 328 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 0.01 trace 869767 1.23 318 DIO trace 0.25 0.02 0.01 trace 869768 1.34 297 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 0.01 trace 869769 0.90 306 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869771 0.69 123 DIO trace 0.70 0.05 0.01 0.01 869772 0.79 129 DIO 0.01 1.30 0.39 0.01 0.03 869773 0.57 131 DIO 0.20 1.40 0.30 0.01 0.01 869774 0.86 128 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.03 trace trace 869776 1.04 128 DIO 0.02 0.25 0.03 0.01 trace 869777 1.00 128 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869778 0.47 128 DIO 0.07 0.25 0.01 trace 0.01 869779 0.47 260 DIO 0.03 2.50 0.03 0.02 0.04 869781 0.66 275 MAGSV 0.19 4.50 1.14 0.05 0.01 869782 0.93 260 DIO 0.14 1.40 0.06 0.03 0.02 869783 0.92 270 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.03 trace trace 869784 0.85 289 DIO trace 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869785 0.68 296 DIO 0.03 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869786 0.64 307 DIO 0.02 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869787 0.60 309 QV 0.55 1.70 0.01 0.01 0.01 869788 0.78 305 DIO 0.06 0.25 0.03 trace trace 869789 1.11 144 DIO 0.10 2.00 0.21 0.02 0.04 869791 0.67 144 MAGSV 0.49 11.20 0.43 0.18 0.01 869792 1.09 244 DIO 0.02 1.80 0.01 0.04 0.01 869793 0.90 242 MAGSV 0.47 4.20 1.22 0.08 0.01 869794 1.06 243 DIO 0.18 1.20 0.25 0.02 0.01 869796 0.53 122 MAGSV 0.03 2.40 0.64 0.03 0.03 869797 0.71 129 DIO 0.01 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869798 0.80 129 DIO 0.04 0.25 0.02 trace trace 869799 0.86 293 DIO 0.60 5.80 0.30 0.15 0.01 869800 0.72 215 DIO 0.02 1.00 0.02 0.02 0.01 869801 0.76 215 DIO 0.03 1.50 0.32 0.02 0.02 869802 0.75 219 DIO 0.05 2.50 0.42 0.05 0.02 869803 0.66 315 DIO 0.12 1.80 0.37 0.02 0.01 869804 0.71 114 MAGSV 0.27 3.20 0.37 0.07 0.01 869806 0.83 073 MAGSV 0.18 2.50 0.79 0.06 0.01 869807 0.41 129 MAGSV 1.06 6.70 0.84 0.19 0.01 869808 0.32 129 MAGSV 0.61 2.60 1.16 0.03 0.01

0.73m @ 0.86 g/t gold, 4.90 g/t silver, 0.98% zinc, 0.12% copper, 0.01% lead A0060397 0.86 177 QV-P 0.30 1.20 trace 0.01 trace A0060398 0.76 225 QV-P 13.85 5.20 0.00 0.01 0.01 A0060399 0.79 209 QV-P 1.09 4.30 0.01 0.11 0.01 A0060400 0.72 209 QV-P 1.40 3.20 0.01 0.10 0.01 A0060401 0.68 209 QV-P 0.41 1.00 trace 0.01 trace A0060402 0.63 209 QV-P 0.42 1.10 trace trace trace A0060403 1.33 207 QV-P 0.30 1.50 0.01 0.02 0.01 A0060404 1.10 207 QV-P 1.01 1.60 0.01 0.01 0.01 A0060406 1.19 198 QV-P 0.21 0.90 trace 0.02 trace A0060407 1.39 025 QV-P 0.15 0.70 0.01 0.01 0.01 A0060408 1.13 027 QV-P 0.04 0.25 trace trace trace A0060409 0.75 201 QV-P 0.01 0.25 0.01 trace trace A0060411 0.74 201 QV-P 0.01 0.25 trace trace trace A0060412 0.74 203 QV-P trace 0.25 trace trace trace A0060413 0.90 208 QV-P 0.01 0.25 trace trace trace A0060414 0.80 205 QV-P 0.08 0.25 trace trace trace A0060416 0.99 207 QV-P 0.58 0.50 trace 0.01 0.01 A0060417 0.96 212 QV-P 0.03 0.60 trace trace trace A0060418 0.90 207 QV-P 0.01 0.25 trace trace trace A0060419 0.91 213 QV-P trace 0.25 trace trace trace A0060420 1.21 213 QV-P trace 0.25 trace trace trace A0060421 0.71 215 QV-P trace 0.25 trace trace trace A0060422 1.28 202 QV-P 0.04 0.25 0.01 trace trace A0060423 1.27 199 QV-P 0.12 0.25 0.01 trace trace A0060424 0.85 205 QV-P 0.11 0.25 0.01 trace trace A0060426 0.99 203 QV-P 0.06 0.25 0.01 trace trace A0060427 0.40 132 QV-P 0.13 0.25 0.01 0.01 trace A0060428 0.38 135 QV-P 0.21 0.60 trace trace trace A0060429 0.57 217 QV-P 0.11 0.25 trace trace trace A0060431 0.65 250 QV-P 0.08 0.25 0.01 trace trace A0060432 1.35 189 QV-P 0.06 0.25 trace trace trace A0060433 1.12 197 QV-P 0.11 0.25 0.01 trace trace A0060434 1.11 223 QV-P 0.09 0.25 trace trace trace A0060436 1.16 223 QV-P 0.15 0.25 0.01 0.01 trace A0060437 1.13 206 QV-P 0.04 0.25 trace trace trace A0060438 1.11 212 QV-P 0.34 0.25 0.01 trace trace A0060439 1.14 200 QV-P 0.19 0.25 0.01 trace trace A0060440 1.17 044 QV-P 0.01 0.25 trace trace trace A0060441 0.60 049 QV-P 0.03 0.25 trace trace trace A0060442 0.67 021 QV-P 0.08 0.25 0.01 trace trace A0060443 1.10 018 QV-P 0.01 0.25 trace trace trace A0060444 0.83 034 QV-P 0.15 0.25 trace trace trace A0060445 0.72 024 QV-P 0.27 0.25 trace 0.02 trace A0060446 0.89 035 QV-P 0.11 0.25 trace trace trace

Legend

DIO – Diorite host rock; QV – Quartz Vein ("A-2" Quartz Vein); QV-P – In-vein sampling parallel to the quartz vein; MAGSV – Magnetite-Actinolite-Chlorite bearing Sulphide Vein ("Oxide-Sulphide" Vein).

SOURCE Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.