Nouveau Monde Graphite Wins the QMEA Award of Excellence in Sustainable Development

SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, Oct. 25, 2019 - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: NOU) is proud to announce that it has won the Award of Excellence in Sustainable Development at the Recognition Gala of the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association ("QMEA") on October 23rd. Honoring the dynamism and entrepreneurship of businesses and individuals involved in the development of mineral exploration, the QMEA has highlighted the high standards of sustainable development implemented by Nouveau Monde as part of its graphite mine project.



Since its foundation, Nouveau Monde has always valued and operated under the highest environmental and social standards while conducting its activities. A multidisciplinary and experienced team has been set up to ensure the implementation of innovative solutions that encourage sustainable development. To name a few, Nouveau Monde aims for carbon neutrality with the development of a 100% electric-powered mine project, has designed the mine with the use of a co-disposal landfill system, as well as implementing a system of gradual backfilling of the pit and site restoration. Nouveau Monde also intends to deploy an integration plan to the territory, promoting synergy with the region’s tourism sector. Furthermore, Nouveau Monde also plans to develop a second transformation project essential to the emergence of transportation electrification within Quebec.

Part of this award belongs to the stakeholders and the host community of Upper Matawinie. Their contribution to the various phases of the project made possible the presentation of a robust and integrated plan to the governmental authorities. It takes into consideration both the operational and economic prerequisites, while being a model of sustainable development for the future generations. The Company has designed and implemented a technically and economically optimized project to fully value the resource and to ensure harmonization with the host environment, its identity, its characteristics and its natural environment.

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde Graphite is delighted with this recognition: "It is an honor for our team to develop this graphite mine project in partnership with all local players and stakeholders. This privilege to exploit Quebec's natural resources comes with important responsibilities that all of our members understand and adhere with great respect. This recognition by our peers encourages us to continue our efforts to continually improve the practices and standards of our sector and thus position ourselves as a leader in sustainable development."

ABOUT NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE

In 2015, Nouveau Monde Graphite discovered a major and high-quality graphite deposit on its Matawinie property, located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, 150 km North of Montréal. This discovery led to the completion of a Feasibility Study, which revealed strong economics with projected graphite concentrate production level of 100,000 tonnes per year over a 26-year period. Nouveau Monde will operate its demonstration plant until 2020. During this period, the Corporation expects the production of 2,000 tonnes of concentrated flake graphite to qualify its products with North American and international clients.

Moreover, in a vertical integration and sustainable development perspective, Nouveau Monde is planning the establishment of a large-scale graphite secondary transformation facility, catering the needs of the booming lithium-ion battery and expandable graphite markets.

With over 60 years of experience in the world of graphite, Nouveau Monde’s team develops its project with the utmost respect of neighbouring communities, while favoring a minimal ecological footprint. Nouveau Monde’s project is privileged by direct access to the workforce and infrastructure needed to operate its mining project, and it can also rely on an abundant, affordable and renewable source of hydroelectricity.

For more information:

Eric Desaulniers

President & CEO

Tel: +1 (819) 923-0333



www.nouveaumonde.ca

