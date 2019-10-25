Amended Dividend Record Date

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today reports a change to the record date for its quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per common share, payable on December 16, 2019, will now be payable to shareholders of record as of November 27, 2019. The previously reported record date was November 29, 2019. The record date has been changed as the New York Stock Exchange will be closed in connection with American Thanksgiving.

Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States and Sweden.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at October 24, 2019. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "plan", "possible", "potential", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include the Company's expectations regarding the payment of dividends. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the assumptions set forth herein and in management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with Canadian securities regulators and that are included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 ("Form 40-F") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors and other risks that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the AIF and MD&A filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and included in the Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

