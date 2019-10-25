Waseco CFO Retires

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 - Waseco Resources Inc. ("WRI"-V) - The Company announces that Mr. James (Jay) Richardson has resigned as CFO effective October 25th, 2019 to pursue other interests. We would like to thank him for his years of valuable service to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.



Mr. Williams, Director of Waseco will act as interim CFO until a suitable replacement can be found.

Waseco is an exploration company focused on exploring for gold in Nevada. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. There are currently approximately 42 Million shares issued and outstanding.

For further information on the Company, please visit the Waseco web site at www.wasecoresources.com or contact Richard Williams at (416) 364-3123- e-mail: rickw@wasecoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Williams

President & C.E.O.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory service providers as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange accepts responsibility of the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

We seek safe harbour