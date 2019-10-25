Falcon Announces $100,000 Flow-Through Financing

Vancouver, October 25, 2019 - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG), (FSE: 3FA) ("Falcon" or the "Company") announces that it will proceed with a private placement financing for up to $100,000 priced at $0.05 per (Flow-Through) common share Unit. Each Unit will consist of one (Flow-Through) common share and one-half (Non Flow-Through) share purchase warrant. Each Warrant shall have a term of 24 months commencing on the Closing Date and two warrants shall entitle the holder to purchase one (Non Flow-Through) common share at a price of $0.075 during the term of the Warrant.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Canadian Income Tax Act), pursuant to exploration activities on its Ontario projects, focused on the Central Canada gold and copper projects in Atikokan.

Closing will be subject to TSX Exchange approval and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian, mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Ontario, Canada projects include; the Central Canada gold and copper projects in Atikokan; the Bruce and Camping lake projects in Red lake; the Wabunk Bay base metal project in Red Lake and an interest in the Burton gold property located near Sudbury. Falcon also has an agreement to acquire the Esperanza gold, copper project located within the Sierra de Las Minas District, Argentina.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

Karim Rayani

CEO, Director

Telephone: 604-683-1991

Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49158