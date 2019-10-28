Nova Minerals Ltd: 1st Quarter Activities and Cashflow Report

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:QTRPF) continued its fast-track exploration strategy at the district scale Estelle Gold Project in Alaska, achieving a significant milestone with the release of a JORC compliant 2.5Moz maiden inferred resource at its oxide Korbel prospect in the September quarter (ASX 11 September 2019) to outline the size and scope of the project area.HIGHLIGHTS- 2.5 Million Ounce Maiden Gold Resource at Estelle- Discovery of High Grade Bulk Starter Pit at Estelle Gold- Continued Exploration Success on the Estelle Gold Property- Snow Lake Signs Major MOU to Fast Track Lithium Development- Logistics Assessment for majority-owned lithium project- Nova Strengthens Board with Key Appointment- Share Purchase Plan Closes 200% Oversubscribed- Cash on hand at the end of the quarter of $2.631mIn addition, Nova is Planning/permitting/application approval for a much broader exploration area and camp infrastructure with the Company is progressing works and establishing budgets to prepare the next round of drilling to commence as soon as practical to increase size and confidence of resource and test new targets.Furthermore, Dale Schultz and Christopher Gerteisen recently conducted a field trip to Southern Manitoba Tanco mining district. The purpose was to meet with Tanco Mine officials, and map out a future working relationship between Snow Lake Resources and Tanco Mining Corporation of Canada Limited in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 2 August 2019 (ASX 2 August 2019), whereby Snow Lake Resources will deliver lithium ore to the Tanco Mine.Nova controlled entity Snow Lake Resource Ltd continued to progress its strategic Discussion, with Company executives attending strategic meetings in Manitoba together with downstream spodumene participants, to further advance interest from such strategic parties for the potential of a relatively quick to cash flow Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) operation. Furthermore, the company has engaged with the mines branch to commence to approval process, local mining contractors and ore-sorting engineering firm to fast track development.The milestones achieved this Quarter reinforces the Company is genuinely and continues delivering on its strategy to increase ounces at Estelle Gold Project Significantly and 'fast-track' Thompson Brother lithium project's development.The Company raised a total of ~$3 million (from a significantly oversubscribed placement and SPP). The company returned cash to shareholder through an equal scale back of 20% to avoid dilution with the medium to long-term term growth plans outlined.Following the Company's successful progress to date at the Estelle Gold Project and Thompson Brothers Lithium Project, the Company intends to maintain this rapid progress and is in discussion with multiple parties to advance our interests for the benefit of all stakeholders.To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/839KZ17I





