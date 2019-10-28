Aldebaran Resources Announces Commencement of Drilling at Aguas Calientes Gold-Silver Project

VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2019 - Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE) is pleased to announce the commencement of its Phase 1 drill program consisting of 2,500 m at its 100% owned Aguas Calientes gold-silver project located in Jujuy Province, Argentina.



The objective of the Phase 1 program is to test targets within the Silon and Boulder zones, defined by over seven km of mineralized float boulders, consisting of sub-angular, rusty-weathered, strongly silicified heterolithic breccias, pyroclastic volcanic rocks and rhyolite intrusive rocks, exhibiting disseminated pyrite. Assays from boulders have locally produced grades up to 40 g/t Au and 343 g/t Ag. Within the seven km boulder field, 224 samples have returned assays greater than 0.5 g/t Au and 52 samples returned assays greater than 3 g/t Au (Figure 1).

Previous explorers focused exploration initiatives directly in the areas of the two main boulder fields believing the boulders were sourced in-situ. The Company believes most of the samples are float-blocks hosted within locally-sourced and transported paleo-alluvial fan deposits which emanate from below younger, fresher-looking, volcanic rocks that form the immediately adjacent hills (Figure 2). These younger volcanic rocks range in thickness from 0-120 m and cover older strongly altered volcanic rocks and locally sub-cropping, silicified and mineralized structures. The extensive distribution of the mineralized float blocks emanating from multiple paleo-alluvial fan deposits along a seven km strike length is interpreted as a positive indication of multiple vein structure sources that will require drill testing.

Geological field evidence, abundance of well-mineralized, locally-sourced and transported float-blocks over a seven km strike-length, and results from a ground geophysical survey indicate the presence of a potentially extensive, thinly-covered, completely preserved, epithermal gold-silver vein system.

John Black, Chief Executive Officer of Aldebaran, commented as follows: “We are very excited to begin our first drill campaign at Aguas Calientes. The goal of this drill program is to identify the source of the significant mineralized boulder train we see on surface. Our geological team has extensive experience working in epithermal vein systems which helped us to identify characteristics previous explorers missed, primarily that the boulders were not sourced in-situ, but from nearby alluvial fan deposits, which has direct implications for exploration. We look forward to advancing this very exciting gold-silver prospect.”

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc, Ph.D, FAusIMM, Chief Geological Officer (CGO) and director of Aldebaran, who serves as the qualified person (QP) under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran acquired the Aguas Calientes project located in Jujuy Province, Argentina from Regulus along with several other early stage projects in Argentina. Aldebaran also has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina from Sibanye-Stillwater. Altar hosts a large porphyry copper-gold system with mineralization currently defined in three distinct zones.

Forward-Looking Statements

