Full Power Capacity Restored After Pre-Winter Maintenance at Squire Mining Operations

VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2019 - Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:SQR | FWB:9SQ | OTCQB:SQRMF) (the “Company”) announced that it has been informed by its hosting provider in Kazakhstan that the facilities housing the Company’s cloud computing fleet that underwent temporary power black-outs are back up and operational. The black-outs were the result of the Company’s hosting provider’s power supplier undertaking a necessary upgrade in the substation transformer supplying power to the facility. The upgrades were carried out to address reliability issues prior to the upcoming winter season. The Company’s hosting provider advised that the upgrade was successfully completed on October 8, 2019.



About Squire Mining Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian based technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the business of operating, managing and developing cloud computing data infrastructure and system technology to support global blockchain applications related to Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other SHA-256 based digital assets.

