NextSource Materials Completes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 - Nextsource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT) (OTCQB:NSRCF) (“NextSource” or the “Company”) announces it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”) of 29,077,768 units (the “Units”) at a price of CAD$0.045 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$1,308,500.



The Offering was over-subscribed and received substantial support from existing shareholders of the Company and from management and directors.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), with each full Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.09 per share for a period of 24 months. No finder fees or commissions were paid inn association with the Offering.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds of the Offering will enable the completion of graphite product testing, as requested by a major international automotive company that has recently initiated offtake discussions with the Company and will be used for general and administrative expenses.

The Company is also working to secure additional working capital and funding for the construction of the Molo Graphite Project.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a minimum four-month hold period as required by Canadian securities laws. The Company has obtained conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) for the listing of all common shares issued pursuant to the Offering. The Offering is subject to receipt of final approval of the TSX.

About NextSource Materials Inc.

Nextsource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that is developing its 100%-owned Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar. The Molo Graphite Project is a fully permitted, feasibility-stage project that ranks as one of the largest-known and highest quality flake graphite deposits in the world and is the only project with SuperFlake® graphite.

