Erdene Appoints Hedley Widdup to Its Board of Directors

HALIFAX, Oct. 28, 2019 - Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD | MSE:ERDN) (“Erdene” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hedley Widdup to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Widdup is an Executive Director of Lion Manager Pty and will serve as a non-executive, independent member of the Erdene board.



“We are delighted to welcome Hedley to our Board. He brings with him almost 20 years of mining industry experience, between time spent as a mining geologist at several large Australian mines across a variety of commodities and later as an investment manager at Lion Selection Group, a Melbourne based mining investment fund,” said Erdene’s Chairman, Layton Croft. “We believe that his mining and financing experience with companies transitioning to mining will be a significant asset to the Company as we develop our Khundii Gold Project.”

Hedley was part of the mine geology teams at the Mt Keith Nickel Mine (WA), Olympic Dam Copper-Uranium Mine (SA), Black Star Open cut zinc project, which is a part of the Mt Isa Mining complex (Qld), and St Ives Gold Mine (WA). He joined the investment team at Lion Selection Group in 2007 and has worked across the investment and investor relations functions. Lion Selection Group is a development-oriented mining fund based in Melbourne, Australia, and has held a shareholding in Erdene for a number of years.

Hedley was educated in Australia, receiving a Degree in Geology with first class honours from the University of Melbourne (2000) before completing a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance (2011). He is currently a non-executive Director of another of Lion’s investments, ASX listed EganStreet Resources (ASX:EGA), and is a shareholder and executive director of Lion Manager Pty Ltd the entity which provides investment services to Lion Selection Group.

Background on the Khundii Gold Project Development

Erdene’s deposits are located in the Edren Terrane, within the Central Asian Orogenic Belt, host to some of the world’s largest gold and copper-gold deposits. The Company has been the leader in exploration in southwest Mongolia over the past decade and is responsible for the discovery of the Khundii Gold District comprised of multiple high-grade gold and gold/base metal prospects, two of which are being considered for development: the 100%-owned Bayan Khundii and Altan Nar projects. Together, these deposits comprise the Khundii Gold Project.

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company has interests in four exploration licenses and two mining licenses in Southwest Mongolia, where exploration success has led to the discovery and definition of the Khundii Gold District. Erdene is listed on the Toronto and Mongolia stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Erdene contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Erdene believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Erdene cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Erdene currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the ability to obtain required third party approvals, market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

NO REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS RELEASE

