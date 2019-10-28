GSP Receives Drill Permits for Olivine Mountain Project

VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2019 - GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR) (the “Company” or “GSP”) is pleased to announce that it has received permits for the proposed drilling program on the Company’s Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, 25 km northwest of Princeton, British Columbia. The Company expects to mobilize crews to commence the drill program in early November.



Phase 1 drilling is expected to focus on five drill targets that have been established based on the Company’s exploration including a VLF-EM airborne survey, a soil geochemical survey of the entire property, and mapping and sampling (see news release dated July 29, 2019).

Results from a recent rock-chip sampling of three of the proposed drill sites are as follows:

Sample 1 1,031 ppb Au, 1.526% Cu and > 10,000 ppb Pd (Proposed Hole #5)

Sample 2 1,415 ppb Au, 1.38% Cu and 337 ppb Pd (Proposed Hole #1)

Sample 3 5.9% Cu (Proposed Hole # 4)

GSP President & CEO Simon Dyakowski stated: “We are very pleased to have received permits to drill the Olivine Mountain project in order to follow up on encouraging sampling results. We note that this Phase 1 drilling will be the first drill campaign recorded on the property and are excited to drill test sampling results that have confirmed the strong presence of gold and palladium in a geological environment suited to host massive sulphide (copper, nickel, gold, platinum, palladium) deposits in concentrically layered mafic/ultramafic rocks of the Tulameen Batholith.”

Showings within the Tulameen Batholith are related to typical massive copper and nickel deposits in mafic complexes such as at Voisey’s Bay (Labrador, Canada) and Norilsk (Russia).

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher I. Dyakowski, P. Geo, a director of the Company and a “Qualified Person” as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Olivine Mountain Property.

