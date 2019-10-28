American Creek Reports Signifcant Drill Results Including 2 g/t Gold over 87 Meters Within a Near-Surface Intercept of 1 g/t Gold over 336 Meters and 0.7 g/t over 826.5 Meters at Treaty Creek in the Golden Triangle

Cardston, October 28, 2019 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCBB: ACKRF) (the "Company" or "American Creek") is pleased to announce additional significant drill results from the Goldstorm Zone at the Treaty Creek JV Project. The results from the most recent 5 holes confirm that all 23 holes drilled in the last two years have intersected significant mineralization and dramatically increased the size of the Goldstorm deposit, leading strategic investor Eric Sprott to again re-emphasize the potential of the project in last Friday's podcast where he stated that he is "hoping they can prove up a 20-million-ounce deposit". The results of the latest 5 holes are reported below.

Darren Blaney, American Creek's CEO, stated: "Having Ken Konkin, the geologist credited for the discovery and development of Pretium's neighbouring Brucejack Mine head the exploration program this year has been a tremendous success. His knowledge, experience, and past success in this same hydrothermal system is advancing the Goldstorm zone to potentially becoming a world-class deposit with far better logistics than the neighbouring KSM deposits.

As Tudor Gold CEO Walter Storm correctly pointed out, the Goldstorm "is open in all directions" which correlates with and is confirmed by the geophysics conducted on the property. The Goldstorm now has the attention of several major industry players and we expect that future results will continue to impress as we further define this potential world-class deposit."

SUMMARIZING THE 2019 PROGRAM

The Company's JV partner, Tudor Gold's 2019 exploration program at the Goldstorm Zone on Treaty Creek totalled 9,781.8 meters with 14 diamond drill holes. This year's drilling program generated the best near-surface results attained to date on the project. Specifically, in addition to several hundred meters extension along strike to the northeast, the 2019 program significantly expanded the mineralized limits to the southeast, where one of the best near-surface intervals averaged 2 g/t Au over 87m, within 336 m averaging 1 g/t Au in hole GS19-52.

RESULTS OF THE FINAL 5 DRILL HOLES

Hole GS19-49 was drilled to 960.1 m, at -80° dip, on Section 111+00 NE next to the previously announced vertical hole GS19-48, which yielded 0.725 g/t Au over 838.5m, including an upper horizon that averaged 1.048 g/t gold Au over 328.5 m. Hole GS19-49 returned equally impressive results with a comparable 0.7 g/t Au over 826.5 m and the upper horizon averaging 1 g/t Au over 249 m.





Along the same section, hole GS19-52 (-50° dip at 115° azimuth) was drilled much longer than expected because the Goldstorm System continues at least 700 m to the southeast ; GS19-52 averaged 1 g/t gold over 336 meters with a higher grade core of 2 g/t gold over 87 meters within the upper horizon.

Tudor Gold Exploration Manager, Ken Konkin explained: "Clearly the results of the previously reported deep vertical step-out holes demonstrate the impressive size and grade consistency of the Goldstorm system. Within the overall mineralized package of fragmental intermediate volcanic rocks there are several sub-horizontal horizons of significantly higher gold grades. The uppermost portions of the previously reported holes GS19-42, GS19-47 and GS19-48 contained respectively, 1.268 g/t gold over 252 m, 0.828 g/t gold over 301.5 m and 1.048 g/t gold over 328.5 m. We now have several other drill holes with excellent near-surface gold values to add to this list of growing intercepts. GS19-52 has returned the highest core gold grades of 2.006 g/t Au over 87 m within a 336m intercept of 1.004 g/t Au.



These intercepts are part of the uppermost portion of the Goldstorm system which we refer to as the '300 Horizon'. The '300 Horizon' remains open along strike to the northeast as well as to the southeast. In addition, the lower horizons of the Goldstorm system also remain open in all directions and the lowest horizon is open at depth."

Furthermore, Mr. Konkin added: "We are seeing consistent silver and copper mineralization associated with the deeper gold horizons such as the previously reported 151.5 m zone of 0.572 g/t gold, 8.5 g/t silver and 0.21% copper that was intercepted from 665.0 to 816.5 m in GS19-47 and a 66.0 m zone with 0.958 g/t gold, 3.9 g/t silver and 0.35% copper, which was intercepted from 874.5 to 940.5 m in GS19-48. Similarly, we have now seen in GS19-49, a 78 m intercept averaging 1.145 g/t gold, 11.2 g/t silver and 0.21% copper (750-828 m) and in GS19-52 an 88.5 m interval averaging 0.352 g/t gold, 9.3 g/t silver and 0.25% copper (515-603.5 m). Not only does the Goldstorm Zone remain open at depth and along strike, we are now seeing base-metal associations possibly as part of a zonation within the hydrothermal system."

The final three footwall extension holes (GS19-50, GS19-51 and GS19-53) were completed on section 110+00 NE. These were successful in extending the width of the mineralized zone to the southeast:

Hole GS19-50 returned an average of 0.602 g/t Au over 577.5 m including 0.811 g/t Au over 267.0 m in the '300 Horizon'.





Hole GS19-51 returned an average of 0.721 g/t Au over 246 m in the '300 Horizon' and a lower horizon that averages 1.017 g/t Au over 40.5 m.





Hole GS19-53 returned an average of 0.984 g/t Au over 147.0 m in the '300 Horizon'. GS19-53 was stopped in gold mineralization due to inclement end-of-season weather.

Table l provides gold composites from five drill holes recently completed on two sections that cut the Goldstorm Zone and Table ll provides the drill collar data, including drill hole location, elevation, inclination, azimuth and hole length. Results for other holes on the sections have been reported previously.

Table l: Gold Composites GS19-49 to GS19-53

Section Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Gold Grade (gpt) 110+00NE GS19-50 148.0 725.5 577.5 0.602 including 160.0 427.0 267.0 0.811 GS19-51 119.0 365.0 246.0 0.721 and 578.0 618.5 40.5 1.017 GS19-53** 108.0 255.0 147.0 0.984 111+00NE GS19-49 81.0 907.5 826.5 0.696 including 81.0 330.0 249.0 0.998 and 487.5 606.0 118.5 0.941 and 750.0 790.5 40.5 1.949 GS19-52 62.0 398.0 336.0 1.004 including 225.5 312.5 87.0 2.006 GS19-53** drill hole stopped in mineralization, to be completed in 2020

* All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

* True widths of the mineralization have not been determined

*HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals.

Table ll: Drill Hole Data

Section Drill Hole N_ N83_Z9 E_N83_Z9 ELEV_m Azimuth Inclination DEPTH(m) 110+00E GS19-50 6272886.7 428393.7 1348.0 111 -70 736.0 GS19-51 6272886.6 428394.1 1347.3 111 -60 635.0 GS19-53 6272885.8 428394.1 1347.2 113 -50 258.0 111+00E GS19-49 6272976.1 428422.2 1370.5 115 -80 960.1 GS19-52 6272974.9 428423.9 1370.0 115 -50 699.7

The updated Goldstorm Zone Sections 110+00 NE and 111+00 NE as well as the DDH Plan map are included at the bottom of the news release and on the Company's website.

Walter Storm, Tudor Gold President and CEO, stated: "I am very pleased that the safe and successful 2019 exploration program has concluded on such a positive note. All 14 exploration drill holes hit their targets and they all returned very good results. The consistency of the mineralized intercepts from hole to hole is equally impressive. This years' drill program has vastly increased the known size of the Goldstorm mineralized body but further drilling is essential to define the full length, width and depth of the system which still remains open in all directions."

Map of the Sulphurets Hydrothermal System showing the "string of pearls" described by Konkin.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/49176_99c64899f4a48b79_001full.jpg

QA/QC

Drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor Gold's Exploration Manager, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 60% and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have 20% interests in the project. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

More information about the Treaty Creek Project can be found here: https://americancreek.com/index.php/projects/treaty-creek/home

A drill program is also ongoing on American Creek's 100% owned Dunwell Mine property located near Stewart. More information can be found here: https://americancreek.com/index.php/projects/dunwell-mine

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.



Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/49176_99c64899f4a48b79_002full.jpg



Figure 2





To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/49176_99c64899f4a48b79_003full.jpg



Figure 3



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/49176_99c64899f4a48b79_004full.jpg



Figure 4



To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/49176_99c64899f4a48b79_005full.jpg



