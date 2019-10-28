Chakana Posts New Technical Presentation on Website

VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2019 - Chakana Copper Corp. (TSX-V: PERU; OTCQB: CHKKF; FWB: 1ZX) (the “Company” or “Chakana”), is pleased to announce that it has posted a new technical presentation to its website. The presentation titled “Soledad - an Emerging High Cu-Au-Ag Discovery Hosted in Tourmaline Breccia Pipes Peru” was recently presented at the Society of Economic Geologists Annual Meeting in Santiago, Chile.



The presentation presents many new insights into the geology and mineralization at Chakana’s flagship Soledad project and should be of interest to shareholders interested in the recent advances made in understanding these tourmaline breccia style of copper-gold-silver deposits.

Click here to view full presentation on website

About Chakana Copper Corp

Chakana Copper Corp. is a Canadian based minerals exploration company and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary, Chakana Resources S.A.C., is currently advancing the Soledad project near Aija, in the Ancash region of the highly prolific Miocene mineral belt of Peru.

