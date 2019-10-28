Capstone: Time Change - Q3 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2019 - Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX:CS) will now hold its 2019 third quarter results investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 am (Eastern Time). Capstone will release its 2019 third quarter results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after market close.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 Time: 10:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Pacific Time) Dial in: North America: 1-888-390-0546, International: +416-764-8688 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2110021/22F1E92F94A522B0BF4CD321053FFFC3 Replay: North America: 1-888-390-0541, International: +416-764-8677 Passcode: 447854#

The conference call replay will be available until November 13, 2019. Following the replay, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at https://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Capstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

