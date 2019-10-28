Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Capstone: Time Change - Q3 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

19:24 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2019 - Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX:CS) will now hold its 2019 third quarter results investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 am (Eastern Time). Capstone will release its 2019 third quarter results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after market close.   

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date:                    

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Time:                    

10:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Pacific Time)

Dial in:                  

North America: 1-888-390-0546, International: +416-764-8688

Webcast:            

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2110021/22F1E92F94A522B0BF4CD321053FFFC3 

Replay:                

North America: 1-888-390-0541, International: +416-764-8677

Passcode:           

447854#

 

The conference call replay will be available until November 13, 2019. Following the replay, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at https://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. 

About Capstone Mining Corp.
Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capstone-time-change---q3-2019-conference-call-and-webcast-300946495.html

SOURCE Capstone Mining Corp.



Contact
Jerrold Annett, VP, Strategy and Capital Markets, 647-273-7251, jannett@capstonemining.com; Virginia Morgan, Manager, IR and Communications, 604-674-2268, vmorgan@capstonemining.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Capstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0JDER
CA14068G1046
www.capstonemining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap